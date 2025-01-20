Horse Week: Katie and Water Paint take an early lead in Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

Once again, large dressage entries meant the provision of three arenas as well as show jumping and cross country which is quite some spectacle for a training event and certainly provided plenty of activity for everyone.

After the scores were totted for Week 2 it was clear that Katie McKee and Water Paint have taken an early lead in the League Table with a total of 21 points, hotly pursued by Zara Reid and Greylands Diamond Girl on 18 points.

Of course it is very early days with four more weeks counting towards the overall result.

Jane Bruce and her seven-year-old Thoughbred mare, Minnie Minx, have won the first two Treo Eile Qualifiers at 80cms level.

Currently 193 separate combinations have completed 430 activities across the three disciplines which proves the popularity of this training league.

The predominance of dressage entries are at Intro level where there were two sub sections.

Topping the ‘A’ section with a score of 76.5, judged by Hilary McKee who is another one of the ‘graduate trainee judges’ was the very accomplished partnership of Kaiti McCann and Boyher Cookies N Crème.

This duo have seldom been out of the top placings with Eventing Ireland and secured a win in a very heavily subscribed class at Castle Irvine Necarne. Another combination with a burgeoning rosette collection, Katie McKee and Water Paint occupied second place, just 0.7 points adrift.

The Intro ‘B’ section, judged by Janet Hall, was headed by 13-year-old Armagh school girl, Ella Rose Sands, riding Rosie (Cleggan Cyrss). They competed at five events last year winning, in good company, on their maiden outing at Tyrella 3.

Their efforts at the Flexi eventing were rewarded with a score of 75, four points clear of second placed Lucca Stubington with Phoebe. Phoebe is a six-year-old mare, home bred by the owners Shellagh and Michael Irwin. She is by Tolan out of Magic Isadora.

Almost 40 combinations in the Pre Novice section came under the scrutiny of Dressage Ireland Judge, Corey Mawhinney, who is no stranger to Eventing Ireland personnel as he is on their stewarding panel. He reserved his top mark of 75.5 for Anna McErlean, riding for Smith Brothers with Scott (The Kings Ransom) owned by Ann Bowe.

This nine-year-old Kings Master gelding was successfully campaigned in the latter part of last year by Hannah Groves, also currently working at the Gilford yard but who was given leave of absence this week to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Katie McKee replicated her performance in the Intro class by taking another second placing with Bear, just one point behind.

On this occasion, which is normal for this time of year, there were just seven starters in the Novice class which was judged by Janet Hall.

Lesley Jones secured a convincing win (73.8) riding Yvonne Pearson’s Quality Choice, an eight-year-old gelding by OBOS Quality who began his eventing career last year and completed the season with a second placing in the CCI1* Intro class at Ballindenisk International. Defending Champion, Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis , continue to keep the pressure on all competitors with a second placing and a score of 69%.

2023 European bronze medal winner, Molly O’Connor, had plenty to smile about on Saturday when she took the top two spots in the Intermediate class. Judge, Janet Hall, awarded her 79.4% riding Alcatraz, a 20-year-old Dutch bred gelding, owned by Dr Sarah Hughes as well as 77.1% to her riding Stillbrook Aoife, a nine-year-old mare by Watermill Swatch. Molly took over the ride of Aoife last year and fitted in a number of overseas events, in addition to home Internationals, in a bid to add to their experience.

Sincere thanks go to the entire team across all three disciplines for their professionalism and dedication to ensure that these busy days run smoothly and give the competitors and horses the best possible preparation for the season ahead.

Full results

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Hilary McKee):

1. Katie McCann, Cookie;

2. Katie McKee, Bear;

3. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

4. Heather Champion, Rosie;

5= Abi Gardner, Blennerville Cavalino, Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars, Isaac McCarthy, Monkey.

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Ella Rose Sands, Rosie;

2. Lucca Stubington, Phoebe;

3. Zara Reid, Major Cross;

4. Zara Loftus, HSH Global High Hopes;

5. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana & Freya Kennedy, Skye.

Pre Novice (Judge – Corey Mawhinney):

1. Anna McErlean, Scott;

2. Katie McKee, Bear;

3. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash;

4. Hollie Smith, Roller;

5. Casey Webb, Joker;

6. Felicity McConnell, Easy Pleased.

Novice (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Lesley Jones, Quality Choice;

2. Denis Currie, Troy;

3. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman;

4. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Bailey;

5. Robyn Rice, My Isabella.

Intermediate (Judge – Janet Hall):

1. Molly O’Connor, Alcatraz;

2. Molly O’Connor, Aoife;

3. Janie Cairns, Kevin;

4. Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman.

Show Jumping (clear rounds)

70cms:

Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Jamie-Lee MacKenzie, Lulu, Bethany Roche, Jim Bob.

80cms:

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick, Amy-Lee Hanvey, Arthur Gift, Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey, Gareth Clingan, BB, Barbara Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Catherine Beattie, Nathan.

90cms:

Gareth Clingan, Sam, Sarah Gilchrist, Susie, Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep, Marina Stewart, Troy, Carmel Conroy, Killarn PG, Alana Edie, Parkplace Fern, Gaby Kirk, Roly, Jessica Byrne, Carry on Platinums Edition, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Debbie Bunting, Lily, Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah.

1m:

Laura Dale, Cardento Diamond, Stacey Watling, Steve, Jennifer Gilchrist, Rosie, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Sarah Bell, TJ, Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern, Denis Currie, Joey, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Megan McCombe, Sid, Stacey Watling, Princess, Eve. Fitzsimmons, Tiboy Des Etisses, Freya Kennedy, Shanvey Delight.

1.10m:

Janie Cairns, Kevin, Lesley Jones, Quality Choice, Janie Cairns, Stevie, Kitty Cullen, Friday, Stacey EWatling, Princess, Lesley Jones, Cairnview Redwood. Guy.

1.20m:

Janie Cairns, Charlie.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms:

Gordon Ireland, Molly’s Prince, Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer, Paige Erwin, Made in Japan, sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm, Zara Loftus, HSH Global High Hopes, Heather Champion, Rosie, Olivia Johns, B Ok Candy Girl.

80cms:

Gill McAreavey, Wells Star Quality, Catherine Beattie, Beattie, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Holly Blythe, Mano of Deerpark, Jane Bruce, Minnie Minx, Karina. McVeigh, Cococabana, Kerry McGrady, Fonzie, Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick, Barbara Johns, Drumhowen Darlin Jazz, Amy Roberts, George, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie.

90cms:

Jennifer Gilchrist, Rosie, Molly Marner, Gelato, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby, Rosie Cochrane, Rathfredagh Flirt.

1m:

Isaac McCarthy, Monkey, Fiona Fitzgibbon, Ivy, Cayleigh Erwin, Murph, Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Nicky Nesbitt, Kinetic Blue.

1 . Flexi Eventing Janie Cairns riding Charlie, clear in the 1.20m showjumping. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

2 . Flexi Eventing Molly O’Connor riding Alcatraz, winners of the Intermediate dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

3 . Flexi Eventing Kaiti McCann riding Cookie, winners of the Intro A dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales