Horse Week: Killyleagh Horse and Pony Show to return following a few years' absence
This year the Show will be held on June 22 on a new site at 32-34 Ringdufferin Road, Toye, Killyleagh. As in previous years Killyleagh Show supports a local charity and this year the money will go to the Children’s Cancer Unit charity.
The Killyleagh Show has a long history being part of the Killyleagh, Killinchy, Kilmood and Tullynakill Agricultural Society which was founded in 1816.
Like many of the well loved agricultural shows held throughout the summer months, the last few years have been difficult for Killyleagh Show. A very wet Spring caused one Show to be cancelled and then the pandemic hit. Covid took its toll, with the idea of running a horse show first being prohibited in an attempt to reduce the spread of infection and then being on the back burner as life slowly began to return to normal.
As time passed and Killyleagh Show had not restarted people feared that it had run its course and was now consigned to history. One of the last traditional country horse shows was in danger of disappearing, many people shared their fond memories of Killyleagh Show and how they had ridden there as a child. Against this background, and conscious of the Show’s long history and association with the local area, the organising committee were determined that the Show should continue.
Planning for the Show got underway, and the very kind offer to hold the Show on land at Ringdufferin Road was readily accepted. This together with very generous sponsorship from local businesses and individuals allowed detailed preparations to be made.
Show Day at Ringdufferin promises to be an exciting day! The Show will cater for riders of all ages and abilities, there will be classes for Family Ponies, Working Hunter Ponies and Horses and Showing classes for Ponies and Horses. In addition, there will be a Dog Show, various trade stands and the Strangford Llamas will be there. Killyleagh Show aims to be an inclusive friendly show open to all and offering a warm welcome to everyone who comes through the gate.