Horse Week: Killyleagh Show donates £1,000 to Children's Cancer Unit Charity

KILLYLEAGH Show was held for the first time since 2019 on June 22 at a new venue on the Ringdufferin Road, between Killyleagh and Balloo.

It was a very successful show with the sun shining most of the day. All classes were very well supported with the hobby horse class proving to be a welcome addition. The ice cream van’s visit to the nearby retirement home was much appreciated.

The show committee, along with trustees of Killyleagh, Killinchy, Kilmood and Tullynakill Farming Society would like to thank Amanda Torrens for the use of her land, all of the generous sponsors, the competitors and everyone who helped in preparation and running the show, without whom there would not have been a show.

Each year the show supports a charity and in 2024 it chose to support the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

Show president, Jim Lindsey, with committee members Alison Bissenden and Fiona Morrow, were very pleased to make a donation of £1,000 to Jane Moore who received it on behalf of the charity.