KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre hosted their annual summer gala last weekend.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported this event – thank you to the judges over the weekend Megan Houston, Sarah Brashaw, Vicky Macdowell, Conor O’Hare, Fiona Young, Megan Norton and Paul Glass.

Thanks also to everyone who came along to help with call up, scribing and stewarding, Susan Coulson, Catherine Crawford, Charlotte Welsh, Ben Foster, Adele Huddleson, Ella and Amelia, Lesley and Greg Wilson and anyone else who came along to help.

A huge thank you to the sponsors Move Right Therapy, Ellie Johnston Photography and Copa Equestrian.

Clara Rose Huddleson and Dandy tiny tots champions. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Ellie and Deen were also in attendance on both days taking photos, so make sure you check them out!

Keep an eye out for the next show date coming soon!

Pony Results

Lead rein 30cm WHP:

Ellie Murphy and Chantilly Pocket Rocket on their way to working hunter pony champions. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin (g);

2nd Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

3rd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

4th Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m).

Charlotte Morton and Robbie won their young handlers class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Beginner 30cm WHP:

1st Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin (g);

2nd Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Rene (m);

3rd Melah Henry, Toby (g).

Katie lee Houston and Magic on their way to first place in 1.10M working hunter. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Beginner 40cm WHP:

1st Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

=2nd Rosie Turkington, Amber (m);

=2nd Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

4th Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

5th Libby Healy, Bella (m);

Poppy Smith and Haywards lasting impression were the winners of 60cm working hunter. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

6th Ruby Healy, Dillon (g).

Beginner Cradle stakes 50cms WHP:

=1st Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g);

=1st Lewis McGimpsey, Phil (g);

3rd Isla Hanna, Brian (g);

4th Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g);

5th Eva Wilkinson, Finn (g).

Mini WHP Champion:

Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty.

Reserve:

Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin.

60cms WHP:

1st Poppy Smith, Haywards Lasting Impression (g);

2nd Katie Annette, Finny Micilin;

3rd Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy (g);

4th Megan Reid, MGR Monty Paul (g).

70cms WHP:

1st Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch (g);

2nd Debbie Smith, Breaffy Heaven (g);

3rd Katie Annette, Finny Micilin;

4th Ellie Murphy, Bronheulog Harvey (g);

5th Erika Dixon, Woodlands Wonder (m).

80cms WHP:

1st Lily Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket (g);

2nd Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen stafani (m);

3rd Leah Chambers, Cloonierenne Silver Knight;

4th Ellie Annett, Wyndham Who Dun It (g).

90cms WHP:

1st Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (g);

2nd Ellie Annett, Wyndham Who Dun It (g);

3rd Katie Annett, Illane Duke (g);

4th Kelsie Dean, Mackenrany Gwen stafani (m).

WHP Champion:

Lily Murphy, Chantilly Pocket Rocket.

Reserve:

Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch.

First Ridden Show Pony:

1st & champion Philippa Smyth, Gypsy (m).

M&M lead rein

1st & Champion Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g).

2nd & Reserve Darcy McAvoy, Caerserennog Pearly King (g).

SHP Lead Rein:

1st Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin (g);

2nd Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g).

SHP first ridden:

1st Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

2nd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g).

Mini SHP Champion:

Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin.

Reserve:

Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy.

M&M ridden small breeds:

1st Ellie Mcdowell, Dougie (g);

2nd Anthea Steele, Pip;

3rd Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

M&M ridden large breeds:

1st Sylvia Henry, Mackenrany Gwen stafani (m);

2nd Katy Allsopp, Kingstown Prince;

3rd Eva McGimpsey, Phil;

4th Patricia Martin, Hazelwood Prince (g).

Ridden Connemara:

1st Katie Annett, Illane Duke (g);

2nd Sammy Workman, Loguestown Irish Cream (g);

3rd Sylvia Henry, Mackenrany Gwen stafani (m);

4th Eva McGimpsey, Rathbane Legend (g);

5th Patricia Martin, Hazelwood Prince (g).

M&M Champion:

Ellie McDowell, Dougie.

Reserve:

Sammy Workman, Louguestown Irish Cream.

122cms SHP:

1st Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Rene (m);

2nd Pippa Corkum, Creevalee Hello Kitty (m);

3rd Ollie Gordon, Lacy milan (g).

143cms SHP:

1st Erika Dixon, Woodlands Wonder (m).

153cms SHP:

1st Katie Annette, Clooniereene Silver Knight;

2nd Annie Davis, Rupert (g).

SHP Champion:

Katie Annette, Clooniereene Silver Knight.

Reserve:

Kjerstin Chissel, Greendown Rene.

Combined show pony:

1st Anthea Steele, Rotherwood It's the business;

2nd Kjerstin Chissel, Kempstead Premier (m).

Part Bred Ridden:

1st Kjerstin Chissel, Kempstead Premier (m);

2nd Stella Black, Pendley Fleurie Star (m).

Intermediate SRT:

1st Stella Black, Pendley Fleurie Star (m).

Coloured Ridden Pony:

1st Megan Reid, MGR Monty Paul (g);

2nd Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy (g).

Veteran Ridden Pony:

1st Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin (g);

2nd Ellen Mcniece, Cuffstown shada (g).

Champion:

Kjerstin Chissel, Kempstead Premier.

Reserve:

Anthea Steele, Rotherwood It's the business.

Family Pony Lead rein:

1st Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

2nd Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy.

Family Pony first ridden:

1st Rosie Turkington, Amber;

2nd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

3rd Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m);

4th Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g).

Family Pony ridden:

1st Melah Henry, Toby (g);

2nd Megan Reid, MGR Monty Paul (g);

3rd Eden Milligan, Stoneyfalls obi (g);

4th Daniel McGimpsey, Phil (g).

Family Pony Champion:

Melah Henry Toby.

Reserve:

Rosie Turkington, Amber.

Young Handler under 10years:

1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

2nd Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m);

3rd Rosie Turkington, Amber (m).

Young Handler 10-16years:

1st Ellen Mcniece, Cuffstown shada (g);

2nd Megan Reid, MGR Monty Paul (g).

Young Handler Champion:

Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada.

Reserve:

Charlotte Morton, Robbie.

Tiny Tots lead rein:

1st Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy (g);

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g);

3rd Ellie Millar, Flash (g).

Tiny tots first ridden:

1st Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

2nd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

3rd Darcy McAvoy, Ups a Daisy (m).

Tiny tots champion:

Clara Rose, Huddleson Dandy.

Reserve:

Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz.

SP/SHP youngstock:

1st Anthea Steele, Brookllan Beaus Delight.

SP/SHP 4yrs & over:

1st Sharon Rowe, Boo (g);

2nd Lexi Wallace, Dancer (g).

M&M 4yrs & over:

1st Ellie Mcdowell, Dougie (g);

2nd Sharon Rowe, Slievenalargy Cowslip (g);

3rd Emma Weir, Teddy (g).

In Hand Champion:

Anthea Steele, Brookllan Beaus Delight.

Reserve:

Ellie McDowell, Dougie.

Mini Supreme Champion:

Sophia Martin, Magical Merlin.

Reserve Mini Supreme:

Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee.

Supreme Champion:

Kjerstin Chissel, Kempstead Premier.

Reserve Champion:

Katie Annette, Clooniereene Silver Knight.

Horse Results

60cms WH:

1st Bree Rutlege, Jewel (m);

2nd Sharon Kirkpatrick, Windgap lady (m).

70cms WH:

1st Shannon Carruthers, Ratheen Sam (g);

2nd Tori O'Hara, Bowen (g);

3rd Billie Wilson, Ted (g);

4th Laura McKillen, Charlie (g).

4 year old WH:

1st Rachel Conn, Murphys Delight (g).

80cms WH:

1st Lisa Dundee, Most Dignified;

2nd Louise Cleland, Cheeky (m);

3rd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (m);

4th Rachel Conn, Murphys Delight (g).

Cob WH:

1st Rebecca Millar, Strictly Dancing (g).

Small WH

1st Sarah Brashaw, Lankill Lord Bu'ed (g);

2nd Debbie McNeill, Lily;

3rd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana (m).

90cms WH:

1st Alexandra Ryan, Carnally Cobanna (m);

2nd Antonia Alexander-Law, Smokie (m);

3rd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street (g).

1M WH:

1st Ian McCluggage, Meadowbank;

2nd Katie-Lee Houston, Magic (m);

3rd Sarah Brashaw, Lankill Lord Buu'ed (g).

1.10M WH:

1st Katie-Lee Houston, Magic (m)

WH Champion:

Lisa Dundee, Most Dignified.

Reserve:

Shannon Carruthers, Ratheen Sam.

4 yr Old Ridden:

1st Rachel Moore, Golden boy (g);

2nd Jamie Smyth, Highview Sortcode;

3rd Rebecca Reid, Brymar Royal voyage (s).

Lightweight Hunter:

1st Ryan Anderson, Doyle's Romeo.

Middle/ Heavy Hunter:

1st Jamie Smyth, Highview Automatic;

2nd Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street (g);

3rd Alison Baird, Dark Diamond Jazz (g);

4th Rebecca Millar, BGS Ready Teddy Go (g);

5th Ellen Abbott, Trooperfield Allys Diamond (m).

Small Hunter:

1st Grace Morton, Kinnego glencorran archie (g);

2nd Shannon Carruthers, Ratheen Sam (g);

3rd Sarah Brittain, Braeview Masters Court (g);

4th Jamie Smyth, Highview fourth River;

5th Tori Farr, Rathlane Hope.

Ladies Hunter:

1st Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);

2nd Ellen Abbott, Trooperfield Allys Diamond (m).

Irish Draught Ridden:

1st Sarah Brittain, Altona Sly Mist Bouncer (m);

2nd Alison Baird, Dark Diamond Jazz (g);

3rd Lauren Smyth, Castlelodge King Louis (g);

4th Rebecca Millar, BGS Ready Teddy Go (g);

5th Kim Murphy, Clareview Tony (g);

6th Eileen O'boyle, Windgap lady (m).

Champion:

Jamie Smyth, Highview Automatic.

Reserve:

Rachel Moore, Golden Boy.

Cob:

1st Ryan Anderson, Tullynagee Tommie Stout;

2nd Rachel Moore, Blue Goose (g);

3rd Rebecca Millar, Strictly Dancing (g);

4th Kerry Dickson, Stolen Star (g);

5th Elaine Leinster, Greystone Golden Lady (m).

Maxi Cob:

1st Ryan Anderson, Highview Watermark.

Champion:

Ryan Anderson, Highview Watermark.

Reserve:

Jamie Smyth, Tullynagee Tommie Stout.

Small Riding Horse:

1st Holly Sommerville, Kinnego cruise (g);

2nd Tori O'Hara, Bowen (g);

3rd Billie Wilson, Razza (m);

4th Cathy Longstaff, Monard Rose (m).

Large Riding Horse:

1st Ava Stubbs, Billy (g);

2nd Ryan Anderson, Doyle's Romeo;

3rd Daryl McKinney, Ballylin Ben (g);

4th Holly Hamill, Jetland Lad (g).

Champion:

Rachel Moore, Billy.

Reserve:

Ryan Anderson, Doyle's Romeo.

Amateur Show Horse:

1st Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street (g);

2nd Grace Morton, Kinnego glencorran archie (g);

3rd Katie Agnew, Mountcharles Boy (g).

Coloured Ridden:

1st Susan Stewart, Tommy (g);

2nd Rachael Lennox, Fonz (g).

Racehorse to Riding Horse

1st Tori O'Hara, Bowen (g);

2nd Michelle Waring, Clarke (g).

Ridden Veteran Horse:

1st Tori Farr, Rathlane Hope;

2nd Helen Hoffin, Rachel (m);

3rd Katie Agnew, Mountcharles Boy (g);

4th Cathie Carson, Glenkeen Ruby (m).

Champion:

Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street.

Reserve:

Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie.

Potential Hunter:

1st Allison Matthews, Darcy (m);

2nd Rebecca Millar, Patsy (m).

In Hand coloured:

1st Erin Johnston, Montalto Guinness (g).

In Hand Irish Draught:

1st Megan Matthews Darcy (m).

In Hand Veteran:

1st Lindsey Kirk, We'll Always Have Paris (m).

In Hand Riding Horse:

1st Cathy Longstaff, Monard Rose (m);

2nd Erin Johnston, Montalto Guinness (g).

In Hand Amateur show horse:

1st Lindsey Kirk, We'll Always Have Paris (m).

In Hand Cob:

1st Donna Blain, Jack (g).

Champion:

Megan Matthews, Darcy.

Reserve:

Lindsey Kirk, We'll always have paris.

Supreme Champion:

Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street.

Reserve Supreme: