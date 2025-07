Horse Week: Knockagh View Equestrian host pony summer festival

KNOCKAGH View Equestrian Centre hosted their pony summer festival on Saturday, June 28.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported festival. Thankfully, they were very lucky with the weather!

A huge thank you goes to the judges Gayle and Emma Holder, Connor O'Hare and Shannon Stirling, the Scribes Charlotte Welsh and Caoimhe Scullion, steward Andrea Latto, arena party Greg Wilson and Lesley Wilson, photographers from Ellie Johnston photography and Scott and JC in the café.

Everyone at Knockagh View hopes you all had a very enjoyable day and hope to see you at the summer gala in August.

The smile say it all, Alison Stewart and Deummin Fly Mulligan enjoying a successful day at the pony summer festival. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

RESULTS

1a Lead Rein 30cms WHP

1st Jacob Barry, Rhydygrug Peter Pan (g)

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g)

Chloe Rooney and Markey jumping well in the working hunter at the pony summer festival. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3rd Josh Busby, Dun N Gold (g)

4th Khloe Busby, Dun N Gold (g)

1b Assisted 30cms WHP

1st Charlotte Morton, Brynrodyn Robbie (g)

Sophia Campbell and Oxholl Andreas won the junior side saddle class. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Ben Flynn, Cosford Teak (g)

3rd Hannah McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

1c Unassisted 30cms WHP

1st Enid Danks, Molly (m)

Charlotte Morton and Brynrodyn Robbie took second place in their young Handlers class. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Cameron Barry, Colne Tiger Bay (g)

2 Beginner 40cms WHP

1st Enid Danks, Molly (m)

2nd Cameron Barry, Colne Tiger Bay (g)

3rd Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m)

4th Emily Mcclelland, Evie (m)

Olivia Knipe and Springwater Sadler’s wells took overall mini supreme champions at the pony summer festival on their first outing together. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography)

5th Lucy Prior, Teddy

6th Beth McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

3 Beginner 50cms WHP

1st Emily Robertson, Danny (g)

2nd Kai Carey, Minnie (m)

3rd Ollie Gordon, Milan

4th Anna Wilkinson, Finn (g)

5th Emily Creagmile, Ulla (m)

Champion

Jacob Barry, Rhydrygrug Peter Pan

Reserve

Emily Robertson, Danny

4 60cms WHP

1st Emily Robertson, Danny (g)

2nd Lucy Prior, Danny (g)

3rd Patricia Martin, Hazelwood Prince (g)

5 70CMS WHP

1st Lauren O'Rourke, Prince

2nd Faith Adair, The post mistress (m)

3rd Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g)

4th Lexi Wallace, Birchlane molly-mae (m)

6 80CMS WHP

1st Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts (g)

2nd Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (g)

3rd Faith Adair, The post mistress (m)

4th Chloe Rooney, Markey (g)

5th Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy (g)

7 90CMS WHP

1st Lily Murphy, Commerton Coda (m)

2nd Lucy Donnan, Killaughey super Sonic (g)

3rd Chloe Rooney, Markey (g)

4th Emmalee Turley, Belsa Beag (m)

Champion

Lily Murphy, Commerton Coda

Reserve

Lucy Donnan, Killaughey Super Sonic

10A Lead Rein SP/SHP

1st Wynter Titterington, Merry

2nd Ryleigh Wilkin, Kilshane Sir Colorado

3rd Khloe Busby, Dun N Gold (g)

10B Beginner SP/ SHP First Ridden

1st Wynter Titterington, Merry

2nd Emily Mcclelland, Evie (m)

10C First Ridden SP/SHP

1st Isaac Gordon, Newfielden Eureka

2nd Wynter Titterington, Merry

11A M&M Lead Rein

1st Mary Rose Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry (m)

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g)

3rd Ryleigh Wilkin, Kilshane Sir Colorado

4th Josh Busby, Dun N Gold (g)

11B M&M Beginner First Ridden

1st Luisa Langsford, Kenilwood Annabelle (m)

2nd Ben Flynn, Cosford Teak (g)

3rd Charlotte Cassidy, Aberdynant Tomas

Beginner First Ridden

1st Lucy Prior, Teddy (g)

M&M First Ridden

1st Ollie Gordon, Milan

Champion

Isaac Gordon, Newfielden Eureka

Reserve

Ollie Gordon, Milan

1st Reserve

Mary Rose Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry

12A M&M Ridden Small Breeds

1st Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Starburst

2nd Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m)

3rd Erin Gordon, Gigman Yankee Doodle Dandy

4th Bernadette Curry, Anchor Palladium (g)

12B M&M Ridden Large Breeds

1st Ella Boyle, Lough Fadda Heidi (m)

2nd Chloe Rooney, Starling (m)

3rd Poppy McIlduff, Cleendargan Boy (g)

4th Alison Stewart, Drummin Fly Mulligan

12C Junior M&M Ridden

1st Jocelyn Hutchinson, Loneash Eirin

2nd Elissa Cowan, Briolen Cindy (m)

4th Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g)

5th Katy Allsopp, Drimoleague Sailor (g)

13 Ridden Connemara

1st Chloe Rooney, Markey (g)

2nd Alison Stewart, Drummin Fly Mulligan

3rd Ella Boyle, Lough Fadda Heidi (m)

4th Sammy Workman, Loguestown Irish Cream (g)

5th Bernadette Curry, Erne Valley Ula (m)

Champion

Chloe Rooney, Markey (g)

Reserve

Ella Boyle, Lough Fadda Heidi (m)

1st Reserve

Erin Gordon, Gigman Yankee Doodle Dandy

14 122CMS & 133CMS SHP

1st Lauren O'Rourke, Remeo

2nd Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g)

15 143CMS & 153CMS SHP

1st Ben Rainey, Highview Handsdown

16 Intermediate SHP/ SRT

1st Ben Rainey, Brymar Royal Voyage (g)

18 Part Bred Ridden

1st Chloe Beggs, Ollie (g)

2nd Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g)

3rd Anna Wilkinson, Finn (g)

4th Emily Creagmile, Ulla (m)

19 Coloured Ridden Pony

1st Lexi Wallace, Birchlane Molly-Mae

2nd Lucy Prior, Danny (g)

20 Veteran Ridden Pony

1st Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Starburst

2nd Chloe Beggs, Ollie (g)

20B Junior Side Saddle

1st Sophia Campbell, Oxhill andreas (g)

Champion

Ben Rainey, Brymar Royal Voyage (g)

Reserve

Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Starburst

1st Reserve

Lauren O'Rourke, Remeo

21A Family Pony Lead Rein

1st Olivia Knipe, Paddington (g)

2nd Tilly Mcclelland, Minty (g)

21B Family Pony First Ridden

1st Holly Wylie, Popcorn (m)

2nd Ava-Rose Boylan, Whisper (m)

21C Family Pony Ridden

1st Lucy Prior, Danny (g)

2nd Ruby Mercer, Alfie (g)

3rd Pearl Mccaul, Whisper (m)

4th Chloe Beggs, Ollie (g)

22A Tiny Tots Lead Rein

1st Olivia Knipe, Springwater Sadler's Wells (g)

2nd Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g)

3rd Mary Rose Flynn, Isle of Mona Sherry (m)

4th Mateo Carey, Minnie (m)

5th Tilly Allsopp, My Boy Bubbles (g)

22B Tiny Tots First Ridden

1st Ben Flynn, Cosford Teak (g)

2nd Charlotte Morton, Brynrodyn Robbie (g)

Champion

Olivia Knipe, Springwater Sadler's Wells (g)

Reserve

Mollie Barrow, Manorowen Tommy Lee (g)

1st Reserve

Ben Flynn, Cosford Teak (g)

23A Young Handler Under 10 Years

1st Emily Robertson, Bella (m)

2nd Charlotte Morton, Brynrodyn Robbie (g)

3rd Charlotte Cassidy, Aberdynant Tomas

4th Hannah McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

5th Holly Wylie, Popcorn (m)

23B Young Handler 10-16YRS

1st Beth McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

2nd Pearl McCaul, Whisper (m)

Champion

Beth McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

Reserve

Emily Robertson, Bella (m)

24 SP/SHP Youngstock

1st Lexi Wallace, Glenmullan bryn (g)

26 M&M Youngstock

1st Emily Robertson, Bella (m)

2nd Claire Mackay, Rockfield Ri (g)

27 M&M 4Yrs & Over

1st Tamar Williams, StoneyGlen Snap Crackle and Pop (g)

2nd Sharon Kirkland, Dougie (g)

28 Connemara Youngstock

1st Bernadette Curry, Knockferry Uisce (g)

2nd Claire Mackay, Rockfield Ri (g)

31 Veteran In Hand

1st Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (g)

Champion

Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (g)

Reserve

Emily Robertson, Bella (m)

Mini Supreme

Olivia Knipe, Springwater Sadler's Wells (g)

Reserve

Emily Robertson, Danny

1st Reserve

Beth McAuley, Buffalo Bill (g)

Supreme

Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Starburst

Reserve

Julia Kerr, Tyssul Quartz (g)

1st Reserve

Emily Robertson, Bella (m)