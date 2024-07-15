Horse Week: Knockagh View Equestrian hosts final of popular midweek league

Organisers wish to express a huge thank you to everyone who supported this league – it was lovely to be back outdoors with the midweek showjumping, although the summer weather definitely didn’t make an appearance for the final.

Thank you to the sponsor who provided brilliant prizes at the final – KR Equine Veterinary Services Ltd.

Thanks also must go to the judge Paul Johnston, with organisers stating: “it was amazing to have him back with us”.

Thanks to the photographer Ellie Johnston and the band of helpers Lesley, Greg and Kristie Wilson, and not forgetting Scott in the cafe.

Knockagh View will have two jump cross training nights on Wednesday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 24.

They will also be back with another midweek showjumping league on Wednesday, August 7 running for four weeks this time.

Organisers hope to see you all then! They will, again, have classes for everyone with jumping from 30cms to 1M.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring any of the events is asked to please get in touch via the Knockagh View website or Facebook.

Results

30cm cross poles:

=1st Mollie Barrow, Pete (g);

=1st Elliot Logan, Wellie (g);

=1st Maya Gillespie, Stellar (g);

=1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

=1st Aria Kirk, Chloe (m);

=1st Zoe Gillespie, Stellar (g);

=1st Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

=1st Ella Morrison, Bubbles (m);

=1st Adalyn Wallace, Lucy (m).

League Results:

=1st Mollie Barrow, Pete (g);

=1st Elliot Logan, Wellie (g);

=1st Maya Gillespie, Stellar (g);

=1st Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

=1st Zoe Gillespie, Stellar (g);

=1st Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

=1st Ella Morrison, Bubbles (m);

=1st Adalyn Wallace, Lucy (m).

40cms:

=1st Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

=1st Lorraine Woodside, Thieving Dolly (m);

=1st Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);

=1st Maisie Wallace, Lily (m);

=1st Molly Robinson, Cossie.

League Results:

=1st Beth McDowell, Daisy (m);

=1st Lorraine Woodside, Thieving Dolly (m);

=1st Penelope Robinson, Muffin (g);

=1st Maisie Wallace, Lily (m);

=1st Molly Robinson, Cossie.

50cms:

=1st Hannah Kernaghan, Scarborough Fair (m);

=1st Leah Mccord, Rosedale Tilly (m);

=1st Evie Blezard, Fairy (m);

=1st Oriann Mayne, Elvis (g);

=1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);

=1st Harlow Robinson, Hollie (m).

League Results:

=1st Hannah Kernaghan, Scarborough Fair (m);

=1st Evie Blezard, Fairy (m);

=1st Oriann Mayne, Elvis (g);

=1st Amelia Logan, Bart (g);

=1st Harlow Robinson, Hollie (m).

60cms:

1st Annabel Manson, Lucky Lane Harry (g);

2nd Leah Mccord, Rosedale Tilly (m);

3rd Kristianne Lyttle, Smokey Joe (g);

4th Oriann Mayne, Elvis (g);

5th Kate McDowell, Pixie Perfect (g);

6th Evie Smith, Tiger Lilly (m).

League Results:

1st Annabel Manson, Lucky Lane Harry (g);

2nd Kristianne Lyttle, Smokey Joe (g);

3rd Ruby Robinson, Scooby;

4th Rachael Murray, Hawk (g).

70cms:

1st Kristie Wilson, Lyleview Martell (g);

2nd Lacie McDowell, Dixie;

3rd Annabel Manson, Lucky Lane Harry (g);

4th Becky Woodside, Montys Magic (g);

5th Ava Bagchus, Archie (g);

6th Kristianne Lyttle, Smokey Joe (g).

League Results:

1st Kristie Wilson, Lyleview Martell (g);

2nd Annabel Manson, Lucky Lane Harry (g);

3rd Lacie McDowell, Dixie;

4th Kristianne Lyttle, Smokey Joe (g).

80cms:

1st Kristie Wilson, Lyleview Martell (g);

2nd Lacie McDowell, Dixie;

3rd Pierce Blair, Lola.

League Results:

1st Lacie McDowell, Dixie;

2nd Kristie Wilson, Lyleview Martell (g).

90cms:

1st Mya McCullough, Halleys Hero (m);

2nd Jessica Simpson, Gus (g).

League Results:

1st Mya McCullough, Halleys Hero (m);

2nd Jessica Simpson, Gus (g).

Knockagh View Molly Robinson and Cossie with their league prizes.

Knockagh View Charlotte Morton and Robbie with their league prizes at Knockagh View.

Knockagh View Becky Woodside and Monty enjoying the jumping at Knockagh View midweek league.

Knockagh View Molly Robinson jumping well in the 60cm class at Knockagh View with Scooby.