Horse Week: Ladies day returns to Down Royal with new competitions and double the glamour

DOWN Royal Racecourse is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Ladies Day as part of the 2025 Boylesports Summer Festival of Racing, taking place on Saturday 21st June 2025 – with exciting new elements, glamorous prizes and an unbeatable day of sport and style.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the Best Dressed Lady competition is set to be bigger and better than ever, thanks to the support of two fabulous sponsors – Younique Aesthetics Clinics and bottlegreen.

For 2025, the fashion spotlight shines not just on the ladies. In addition to the Best Dressed Lady accolade, Best Dressed Man – sponsored by Freddie Hatchet – and Best Dressed Couple – sponsored by Lough Erne Resort – categories will be introduced for the first time, ensuring all racegoers can get in on the style action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best Dressed competitions will be hosted on a brand-new outdoor Ladies Day Stage, designed to give finalists the platform they deserve, right in the heart of the action.

Pictured is Head Judge and Host of the competition, Rebecca McKinney, alongside CEO of Down Royal Racecourse, Emma Meehan, as they reflect on an exciting new direction for this year’s Best Dressed Competition. (photo: Kelvin Boyes)

Leading the judging panel once again is Cool FM presenter and style aficionado Rebecca McKinney, who will be joined by the newly crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2025.

Back for a third year, Younique Aesthetics Clinics will once again sponsor the Best Dressed Lady competition. The award-winning clinic, with branches in Belfast, Newry and The Culloden Estate & Spa, is renowned for its professional aesthetic treatments, injectables and skincare services. One lucky winner will receive a £3,000 voucher – an incredible prize for one stylish racegoer.

The Best Dressed Man winner will take home a bespoke, made-to-measure outfit from Freddie Hatchet, including a 3-piece suit, shirt, tie and pocket square, shoes and accessories – the ultimate prize for the modern gentleman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Best Dressed Couple will be treated to a truly indulgent escape to Lough Erne Resort, a luxury two-night stay in a new Lakeside Suite, a 5-course dinner in the renowned Catalina Restaurant, a 60-minute spa treatment each in The Thai Spa and a round of golf on the championship Faldo Course. The experience also includes lakeside breakfast each morning and full access to the infinity pool – the perfect prize for a pair dressed to impress.

Adding extra sparkle to this year’s event, bottlegreen – creators of refreshing sparkling pressés made with natural ingredients – joins as co-sponsor, bringing their signature flair and flavour to the occasion.

Chloe Ferris, Commercial Director at Down Royal Racecourse said: “We’re proud to be evolving our Ladies Day celebrations for 2025. With the addition of new categories, a dedicated stage, and the support of two outstanding sponsors – Younique Aesthetics Clinics and bottlegreen – this year’s event is shaping up to be our most inclusive and style-led yet.”

Áine Larkin, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics Clinics added: “It’s a pleasure to return for our third year at Down Royal. Ladies Day continues to be a celebration of individuality and confidence, and we’re proud to support an event that empowers women to express themselves through fashion. We’re looking forward to another memorable day of style and sport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca McKinney, returning as Head Judge commented: “It’s great to be back at Down Royal for what promises to be a standout Ladies Day. The introduction of a new stage, refreshed format and exciting new categories – including Best Dressed Man and Best Dressed Couple – brings fresh energy to this iconic event. I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity and flair on show from this year’s racegoers.”

So whether you're in heels or brogues, rocking florals or monochrome, planning a bold couple's look or a dapper solo statement, Ladies Day 2025 is the place to shine.

Gates open at 12pm. For ticket bookings or more information, visit www.downroyal.com.

For a stress-free journey to and from the racecourse, Translink services are the perfect option, letting racegoers relax and enjoy the day in style. Tickets can be booked in advance at www.translink.co.uk.