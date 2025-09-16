Horse Week: Large entries for the DAFM classes at the Meadows

As always, the dressage arenas were laid out with plenty of floral decorations which weren’t always appreciated by the four legged athletes.

Hannah Blakely took the honours in the CT 80 Open class with Sarah Kee’s Carrick Diamond Lad mare, Miss Nonavic Diamond, completing on their dressage score of 30.5.

It was a very close call in the five-year-old pony class where just one penalty point separated first and second. Zara Reid was victorious with Pine View Ice Cool, a five-year-old Connemara gelding by Ice and Fire D’Albran, bred by Sharon Walsh at Pine View Pony Stud.

This pony has just joined the Reid stables three weeks ago with the intention of aiming him for next eventing season. Abbie Harkness was second, just one point behind with Moneylagan Dawn, the pony with which she has been eventing for the past two seasons.

Rachael Thompson, fresh from her success at the Burghley Young Event Horse Final, claimed the lion’s share of the prize fund in the four-year-old horse class with Garronturton Dollar, a mare by Hos D’O out of Garronturton Beach, owned by Lisa Rosbotham. Sarah Ennis came in second, just over one point behind with Linky M, a gelding bred by Suzanne Macken by the stallion, Vivant Van de Heffinck.

Drumbo schoolgirl, Zara Reid, was back on the podium for the 90 Open Combined Training class with Major Cross with whom she has been eventing this year. She led from the outset and, despite having four show jumping faults, finished with a four point advantage over Sarah Sloan and Moneyquid Black who started eventing in the second half of the season.

Sixteen combinations took on the challenge of the two phases in the five-year-old horse section where Sarah Ennis and Fenyas Email stole the show, gaining a dressage score of 18.7 from Lucinda Webb-Graham. This mare by Jaguar Mail is owner bred by PJ Hegarty and had four completions in the latter part of the season. Ian Cassells who, like Sarah, was squeezing in one last day of competition before a quick turn around to catch a Sunday ferry to Blenheim for the European Championships, came second on Bellscross Tysons Star, owned by Mary Phelan.

Another globe trotting young lady, Eve Lindsay, won the 6/7 year old pony class with Glenomore Tom with whom she had travelled to Scone Palace as part of the Tiggy’s Trust Group last month. On this occasion they finished on their dressage score of 26.5 with Kitty Cullen and Millchem Illusion, a seven-year-old mare bred and owned by Ralph Conroy, coming in second.

Sarah Ennis certainly made her journey worth while with a second victory in the 6/7 year old horse class where she finished top of the score board on her dressage mark of 22 on Ordonnay, a six year old Dutch bred gelding by Jardonnay VDL whom she introduced to eventing at Tyrella 4 in April and, since then, the combination has managed to pick up five wins. Again, in this class, Ian Cassells had to settle for second with Ballyneety Quality Cloverquin, who was just 1.2 points adrift.

Freya Kennedy won both the 100 Open and the 110 Open, the former with Roughan Roulette and the latter with Roughan Balou. Claire Liddle and Ballytrim Molly who made a recent comeback to eventing, took second place in the 100 class while Gillian Beale-King was runner up in the 110 with the striking palomino, Tullibards Evita.

Sincere thanks to HSI and DAFM for their very generous sponsorship of these young horse classes which also recognise and incentivise the breeders.

FULL RESULTS

CT 80 Open

1. Hannah Blakely, Miss Nonavic Diamond;

2. Emma Plunkett, Glencorran Dolly.

4 Year Old Horses

1. Rachael Thompson, Garronturton Dollar;

2. Sarah Ennis, Linky M;

3. Ian Cassells, Point Up;

4. Ian Cassells, Brookwood Legacy;

5. Gerard Green, Stay With Me;

6. Melanie Wrynn, Foxy Dan.

5 Year Old Ponies

1. Zara Reid, Pine View Ice Cool;

2. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn.

CT 90 Open

1. Zara Reid, Major Cross;

2. Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black;

3. Eimear Keogh, Classiebawn Duke Promise.

6 & 7 Year Old Ponies

1. Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom

2. Kitty Cullen, Milchem Illusion

3. Alice Black, Curreels Shadow

5 Year Old Horses

1. Sarah Ennis, Fenyas Email

2. Ian Cassells, MJS Flame Racer

3. Sarah Ennis, Alabama Cruise

4. Ben Cousins, Monbeg Donard Blue

5. Steven Smith, CJO Lux Tangoed

6. Becky Cullen, Oakport Je T’Aime Fox

6 & 7 Year Old Horses

1. Sarah Ennis, Ordonnay

2. Ian Cassells, Ballyneety Quality Cloverquin

3. Steven Smith, Drumalagagh Cruiser Jones

4. Steven Smith, You Neek

5. Steven Smith, Sinetta

6. Gillian Beale-King, Dorus Heldenlaan Z

CT100 Open

1. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette

2. Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly

3. Myah McLean, Luidams Limited Edition

4. George Newton, Simply Radical

CT110 Open

1. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Balou

2. Gillian Beale-King, Tullibards Evita

3. Casey Webb, Nelgara Lucy Locket

4. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette

5. Anna McErlean, Saunderscourt Ambassador

6. Laoise O’Farrell, Miss Mojito

1 . Freya Kennedy riding Roughen Balou, winners of the 1.10m Open DAFM Combined Training Freya Kennedy riding Roughen Balou, winners of the 1.10m Open DAFM Combined Training. (Photo: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

2 . Eve Lindsay riding Glenomore Tom, winners of the 6&7yo Ponies DAFM Combined Training Eve Lindsay riding Glenomore Tom, winners of the 6&7yo Ponies DAFM Combined Training. (Photo: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

3 . Ian Cassells riding Point Up, winners of the 4yo Horses DAFM Combined Training Ian Cassells riding Point Up, winners of the 4yo Horses DAFM Combined Training. (Photo: Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales