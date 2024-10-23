Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SUNDAY, October 6 saw competitors strut down the centre line for the start of the Winter League at Laurel View.

It was great to see lots of new combinations giving dressage a go, alongside familiar faces and forelocks.

Judges Angelene Nicholson and Jenny Marshall had strong classes and superb performances to score and when all the adding up was done the winners were announced.

The Winter League continues on November 10, with the third leg and Charity Show on the calendar for December 8, so mark the dates on your calendar and mull over the details at www.laurelview.co.uk

Belle and Sophia McKay earn a yellow ribbon for Prelim 2. (Photo: Equi-Tog)

If you want to deviate from dressage for a change, check out the Halloween Show for a spooktacular selection of jumping and obstacle course activity on Sunday, November 3.

Pre entry required by noon on Thursday, October 31 – don’t be scared, send them in!

Results from the Winter Dressage League (week one of six)

Class 1 - Intro A:

A third in Class One for Parklanes Bluebell and India Robinson. (Photo: Equi-Tog)

Judge - Jenny Marshall

1st Danny, Katrine Kennedy, 77.61; 2nd Betsy, Leanne Adams, 73.04; 3rd Parklanes Bluebell, India Robinson, 72.61; 4th Jamie, Mya McKay, 72.17; 5th Harry, Ian McCluggage, 71.52; 6th Hunter, Rebecca Millar, 69.35.

Class 2 - Prelim 1:

Judge - Jenny Marshall

Patrick Cunningham and Gabby pick up first in Class Four. (Photo: Equi-Tog)

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 78.42; 2nd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 74.74; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 71.05; 4th Chantilly on the Rocks, Aoife Hagan, 67.89; 5th Kenzie, Sasha Mateer, 67.89; 6th Little Black Beauty, Janine Austin, 67.11.

Class 3 - Prelim 2:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Ella, Dominique Winpenny, 71.38; 2nd Bonnie, Rachel Williams, 68.45; 3rd Belle, Sophia McKay, 68.10; 4th Liberty's Benjamin, Annie Morrow, 66.03; 5th Jolene, Emily Stanfield, 65.00; 6th Beauty, Hannah Kernohan, 64.14.

Class 4 - Prelim 13:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Gabby, Patrick Cunningham, 67.69; 2nd Ella, Dominique Winpenny, 66.92; 3rd Santa Monica Bay, Katy McElwee, 60.77; 4th Beau, Lucy Marshall, 57.88.

Class 5 - Novice 28:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Will Scarlet, Martina McKinley, 77.29; 2nd Gabby, Laura McKillen, 74.58; 3rd Willow, Laura McKillen, 72.92; 4th Pippa, Cora McNulty, 72.71; 5th Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 66.04; 6th Sunny, Debbie McClean, 65.63.

Class 6 - Open:

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Will Scarlet (Nov), Martina McKinley, 75.17; 2nd Rose of Gethsemane (Elem), Deborah Allen, 68.06; 3rd Rua (Med), Anne McFarland, 67.41; 4th Dunore Fast and Furious (Elem), Jacqui Lewis, 65.81; 5th Boycie (Nov), Jayne Woodward, 63.28; 6th Rua (Adv Med), Anne McFarland, 63.09.