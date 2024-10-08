Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Coyle was on top of the showjumping world stage last weekend in Barcelona when he received the most accolades in the Longines League of Nations final awards.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His horse Legacy, the mare owned by Ariel Grange from Ontario Canada, was voted Horse of the Year for the most clear rounds on the League of Nations show events, while Daniel himself shared the best athlete award for having a double clear in Barcelona as Ireland finished fourth overall.

He had a four way share of the 200,00 euro bonus on offer for best individual performances in the final having double clear like Richard Vogel, Germany, Maikel van der Vleuten, the Netherlands and Spain's Armando Trapote. Daniel also remained on the podium to share the best athlete of the series award for having produced five clear rounds of the series with Henrik von Eckermann and Maikel van der Vleuten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a red letter day for the Ardmore rider, who has had a memorable year and was accompanied to Barcelona by his best friend showjumper Kenneth Graham from Moville and his trainer and mentor Olympic champion Jeroen Dubbeldam.

Ulster superstar rider Daniel Coyle (right) who was one of three riders to jump double clear rounds in the 1.6 million euro Longines League of Nations Final in Barcelona. Daniel together with world number one Henrik Von Eckermann (left) and Olympic bronze medallist Maikel van Der Vleuten will have a prize fund bonus of 200,000 euro divided between them. They received their Best Rider awards from Ingmar de Vos head of the Federation Equestre Internationale in Switzerland. (Pic: Leanjo de Kosta/FEI)

Coyle had resaddled Legacy in the warm up paddock after Germany were declared the winners, to return to a main arena presentation hosted before the Nations Cup prize giving. Legacy walked into the arena and Daniel stood on the podium while Legacy beside him reached over to nibble at her bouquet of flowers presented by Ingmar de Vos, head of the Federation Equestre Internationale.

He said: “I am delighted for Legacy and for her owner Ariel Grange. Legacy goes back to Canada tonight (Monday) and she will jump at the Toronto Winterfair and then possibly back for Geneva and maybe London International. Then she will have a long break at the beginning of the year so I am not sure yet about our plan yet for the European championships next year in La Coruna.”

Paying tribute to Jeroen Dubbeldam, he added: “There’s no-one I trust more and a situation like walking the track in the League of Nations final, Jeroen has won every championship there is possible. He just said to me ‘ignore the rest Daniel and ride your best, and I promise you that will be enough’. I would also like to thank Legacy’s groom Francesca who was new before the Olympics and has done a really good job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Kurten, FEI/TV commentator praised Daniel and Legacy for their year of clear rounds.

Kenneth Graham pictured backstage with Legacy. Kenneth is best friends with Daniel Coyle helping him on tour and with horses at Ardmore, Derry. (Pic: Ruth Loney)

“It has been a fantastic show and double clear from Daniel was amazing,” she said. “The Longines League of Nations Final had some difficult choices for riders and horses from Santiago Varela. As always with Santi the course looks simple and then when you jump round you realise it was not so simple. This has been a fantastic final with some amazing horses. The battle between Germany and the Netherlands was great TV.”

County Antrim born rider Jessica, like Daniel, mastered her craft as a showjumper on the Irish circuit and Ulster region where the grass roots of the sport is producing so many talented riders.

Jessica is currently based in Lichtenstein and together with Philip Ghazala from Somerset are a brilliant duo on commentating the sport at five star and championship level.