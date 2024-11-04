DOWN Royal Racecourse once again dazzled in style as fashion enthusiasts from across Ireland showcased their autumn chic at the highly anticipated Ladies Day, part of the renowned Ladbrokes Festival of Racing.

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the coveted bottlegreen Best Dressed competition, where Lisa Walsh from Co. Meath claimed the prestigious title. Lisa’s stunning ensemble, hired from Envious Style in Co. Meath, paired beautifully with her sophisticated headpiece and bag by Fiona Rafter.

Day two of the Festival was a showcase of high fashion, as contestants graced the scene in glamorous frocks and fascinators, each vying for the spotlight.

This year’s style stakes were exceptionally high, prompting the judges to introduce an exclusive bottlegreen Style Award. This honour went to Charlotte Elliott from Ballymoney, whose chic outfit and gloves were from H&M, complemented by a striking hat from Fee McToal.

The Best Dressed competition winners pictured at Down Royal's Festival of Racing on Saturday. (Pic: Freelance)

The esteemed judging panel for this year’s competition featured Rebecca McKinney, Cool FM presenter and fashion maven, Courtney Cameron, National Account Manager at bottlegreen Drinks, and Hannah Johns, Miss Northern Ireland 2024, alongside her twin sister Megan Johns.

As this year's winner, Lisa has been awarded an extraordinary ‘Shop, Stay and Spa’ weekend experience, sponsored by bottlegreen. The luxurious package includes:

- An overnight stay for two at the Culloden Estate & Spa, complete with breakfast.

- A 50-minute ESPA spa treatment, a bottle of champagne, and an eight-course tasting menu with wine pairings.

- A shopping spree at Victoria Square, featuring a Personal Shopping Experience with a complimentary Colour Consultation and a £1,000 voucher—perfect for the festive season.

- The experience concludes with a Champagne Afternoon Tea at the newly opened Ivy Belfast Brasserie with up to four friends.

Lisa expressed her excitement and surprise after winning: “I’m over the moon and completely taken aback to be named this year’s Best Dressed Lady. Fashion and beauty have always been my passion, and being chosen as the winner from such a stylish group of women is an incredible honour. My heartfelt thanks to the judges for this unforgettable recognition.”

Courtney Cameron, representing bottlegreen, commented on the event: “This marks the second year bottlegreen has proudly sponsored the ‘Best Dressed’ competition, and once again, the level of style on display was extraordinary. Selecting the winner was no easy task, but Lisa's elegance and creativity stood out, making her a clear choice. Congratulations to her on this amazing achievement, and we hope she enjoys the well-deserved 'Shop, Stay and Spa' experience.”

Alice Quinn, Commercial Executive at Down Royal, added: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is a must-attend event for both horse racing and fashion lovers from across Ireland.

“Over the past two days, we’ve witnessed incredible style alongside thrilling races. This year’s ‘Best Dressed’ competition, in partnership with bottlegreen, highlighted some of the most stunning outfits we’ve ever seen.

“Huge congratulations to Lisa for impressing the judges with her impeccable look, and we wish her all the best with her fabulous prize!”