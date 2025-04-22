Horse Week: Little and Large take April pairs league win at Mossvale

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
CONGRATULATIONS to Mossvale Riding Club’s April pairs league winners, Little and Large, Rachel Stranney and Trevor Caldwell.

Runners-up were George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson and Mark Mayne.

RESULTS

1st, Little and Large – Rachel Stranney on AJ and Trevor Caldwell on Ed – with a second on the night giving them first place in the league, winning each a lovely numnah and Mossvale rossette

2nd, George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson on Denvir and Mark Mayne on Drummer – with a first on the night giving them a second in the league winning a set of head collars and lead ropes.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice