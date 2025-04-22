Horse Week: Little and Large take April pairs league win at Mossvale
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CONGRATULATIONS to Mossvale Riding Club’s April pairs league winners, Little and Large, Rachel Stranney and Trevor Caldwell.
Runners-up were George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson and Mark Mayne.
RESULTS
1st, Little and Large – Rachel Stranney on AJ and Trevor Caldwell on Ed – with a second on the night giving them first place in the league, winning each a lovely numnah and Mossvale rossette
2nd, George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson on Denvir and Mark Mayne on Drummer – with a first on the night giving them a second in the league winning a set of head collars and lead ropes.