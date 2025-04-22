Horse Week: Little and Large take April pairs league win at Mossvale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CONGRATULATIONS to Mossvale Riding Club’s April pairs league winners, Little and Large, Rachel Stranney and Trevor Caldwell.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners-up were George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson and Mark Mayne.

RESULTS

1st, Little and Large – Rachel Stranney on AJ and Trevor Caldwell on Ed – with a second on the night giving them first place in the league, winning each a lovely numnah and Mossvale rossette

2nd, George and Mildred – Victoria Thompson on Denvir and Mark Mayne on Drummer – with a first on the night giving them a second in the league winning a set of head collars and lead ropes.