Horse Week: Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials look forward to another eventing highlight

THE Longines CCI5*-L entry list, featuring multiple Olympic Gold medalists, World Champions and five-star winners, aligns with a special anniversary: 20 years of five-star-level eventing in Luhmühlen.

The British contingent is particularly impressive.

Among the entries are outstanding athletes such as Laura Collett, who has already secured titles at World Championships, Olympic Games, and several five-star events.

In 2023, the British rider won the Longines CCI5*-L in Luhmühlen and now plans to compete again with two horses, including her legendary partner London 52: “I am really looking forward to Luhmühlen with my two horses. London 52 was amazing back in 2023 when he won the five-star, so I’m hoping for a repeat performance.

Julia Krajewski with Nickel, Luhmühlen 2024. (photo: TGL / Annette Dölger)

“With Hester I’m looking to build on the experience she got there last year!”

The achievements of the newly crowned Badminton winner Ros Canter (GBR) are also remarkable: Olympic Team Gold, Individual and Team World Champion titles as well as multiple five-star victories.

No wonder, Chris Bartle, British chef d’équipe, is hopeful for the upcoming event: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Luhmühlen again soon and I must say we have quite a strong entry this year, for the five-star especially.

“The top name would be Ros Canter who is bringing two horses, Izilot DHI and MHS Seventeen. Izilot was in fact second last year in Luhmühlen, so he always likes that course and Ros Canter is in such fantastic form at the moment, so I’m very hopeful for her.

Felix Manzke, Jessica Christoph, Rembert Kübel-Heising, Christian Siemer and Julia Otto. (Photo: TGL / Adrian Fohl)

“We then also have top riders such as Kitty King and Laura Collett with London 52. They have also been very successful in Luhmühlen before. So, we’re really looking forward to coming to Luhmühlen again. We will have quite a large group of riders – at least 20, if not 30.

“The priority will be in the five-star but a couple of riders are also competing in the four-star, for example Caroline Harris, who was the the winner at Pau with her horse D Day last year, and Gemma Stevens with Chilli Morning. They are both going to be very competitive.”

For New Zealand Jonelle Price, who has already won several five-star classics, including Luhmühlen in 2018, will be competing.

Another five-star winner, Lara de Liedekerke-Meier (BEL), the defending champion of the Longines CCI5*-L, will compete three horses.

Laura Collett with London 52. (Photo: TGL / Annette Dölger)

Her Olympic partner Origi has been entered in the Longines CCI5*-L: “I am obviously really excited to be coming back to Luhmühlen – let’s be honest, it’s been the biggest achievement of my career so far.

“I’ve prepared my horses carefully with this goal in mind and if all goes to plan, I’ll be riding both in the five-star and the four-star this year. I truly believe Luhmühlen has everything it takes to be one of the highlights of the season.

“The best horses and riders will be there, and the atmosphere is always something special – not just for us riders, but also for the public and everyone involved. I’m really looking forward to it!”

Competing against international eventing stars such as Andrew Hoy (AUS), an icon of eventing with eight Olympic appearances and three Olympic Gold medals, who has entered his top horse Vassily de Lassos in the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy, the strong German contingent will focus on the four-star, promising an exciting competition for the German Championship title. Julia Krajewski, Calvin Böckmann, and Malin Hansen Hotopp are among the illustrious entries.

Individual Olympic Gold medalist Julia Krajewski has already won both competitions in Luhmühlen – the Longines CCI5*-L and the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy and has been crowned German Champion an incredible three times: “Every year, Luhmühlen is an absolute highlight in our event calendar. This year, I am again competing with Nickel. He feels very comfortable in Luhmühlen – and I do, too. We are especially looking forward to the spectators on cross country day and I’m hoping for a successful week at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials.”

Visitors can therefore look forward to the “Who's Who” of

international eventing. The advance ticket sales via Ticketmaster are a convenient way to avoid long queues.

For those who cannot be on site, the NDR will broadcast the cross-country on Saturday from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The jumping decisions will be shown on Sunday between 1.45pm and 2.45pm. Additionally, both competitions will be available through Horse and Country’s livestream with German and English commentary throughout all days (H&C+ behind the paywall).

Rembert Kübel-Heising, new managing director and shareholder of TGL Turniergesellschaft mbH, is looking forward to the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials: “Although I have not been involved in the preparations for the international event in the past, I have always been part as a visitor and spectator.

“Since 2020, I have been more closely involved as chairman of the Pferdezucht- und Reitverein Luhmühlen, so I immediately volunteered to take on the management of the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials as a honorary task, especially because I knew I could rely on Julia Otto’s many years of experience and the extensive expertise of Jessica Christoph.

“This valuable expertise allowed me to focus on some essential aspects of planning and implementation. Working with our small and efficient team is very rewarding, and I have learned a lot during our numerous meetings and discussions. The exchange with sponsors and their sometimes spontaneous and often recurring willingness to support the event generously has been very gratifying.

“The enthusiasm of staff and volunteers is also outstanding. Discussing ideas with my fellow shareholders, Felix Manzke and Christian Siemer, as well as with many long standing participants leads to a continuous improvement of the various tasks. Therefore, I am looking forward to the next few weeks.

“Our loyal and new sponsors are on board, catering and the exhibition area are well organized, and the preparations for the riders and their wonderful horses are in full swing. All helpers and staff are highly motivated. In recent weeks, we have been working through checklists daily to ensure we haven't overlooked anything.

“I am looking forward to exciting sport with well trained horses and riders, good weather, many satisfied spectators, good coverage, especially on television. The entries promise fantastic sport, so I am looking forward to a first-class event!”

For tickets, visit: www.ticketmaster.de and for news on the event visit www.luhmuehlen.de