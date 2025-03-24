Horse Week: Looking forward to an exciting showjumping league final at Ecclesville

With some speedy combinations on top form, the organisers are anticipating a great evening of showjumping, especially in the hotly contested 60cm and 70cm classes.

With more Super League 2025 points on offer for the top six in each class from the 60cm through to the 1m classes this will be a great bonus for the riders!

Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Results from March 22:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aishling McAleer and Rosie; Daithi Mc Garry and Henry; Katie Mae Cartin and Jack; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles; Thea Lynch and Pocket full of Roses; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Florence Wallace and Storm.

50cm Class (Double Clears)

Lola Capewell and Annie; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Thea Lynch and Pocket full of Roses; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Willow Sloane and April; Bob Lee and Teddy; Leah Donnelly and Louie; Chloe Gallagher and Silver; Connie O’Hagan and Bob.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Sophie McBride and Barney; Aoife McKnight and Ging; Jessica McCarroll and Polly; Caroline Wallace and Sandy; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Emily Mackey and Billy; Bob Lee and Teddy; Lexi Wylie and Mia; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Chloe Gallagher and Silver; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Leah Preston and Bambi.

70cms (Double Clears)

Emily Donnelly and Ging; Olivia McBride and Barney; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Elsa Lee and Dancer; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Jane Johnston and Archie; Sophie Johnston and Jonny; Abbie Armstrong and Ricky; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy.

80cms (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Ella Jane Johnston and Speedy; Erin McDaid and Riley; Scarlett Knox and Patrick; Amy McKevlin and Buddy.

90cms (Double Clears)

Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Dermot McElaney and Ellie; Karl Kee and GG.

1m (Double Clear)

Karl Kee and GG.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on March 28.

1 . Ecclesville Scarlett Knox with Patrick had a double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Sadie Donnelly on Bubbles, with dad Cathal and sister Leah. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Mya O'Neill and Elvis had a lovely clear round in the 40cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales