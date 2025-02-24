Horse Week: Lucca does the double at final of Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

It was one of the most successful years to date with almost 600 combinations competing in over 2000 activities, across the three phases, in the course of the seven weeks.

Catherine Cowan and Lady Remarque were crowned this year’s champions amidst all the pomp and ceremony so brilliantly compered by Georgia Stubington and executed by Catherine Abbott.

As well as prize money, sash and rosette, they received a beautiful trophy.

Huge thank you to the title sponsor, Judy Maxwell of Baileys Horse Feeds who has been there each week through frost, snow, ice and wind as well as the sunshine to show her support and help with the organisation of this extremely popular league.

Thanks also go to class sponsors, Treo Eile, whose sponsorship made the series very special and incentivised all the Thoroughbred owners to give the Flexi a go and they thoroughly enjoyed it.

The winners, Connor McClory and Bestman Bryan, were presented with €150 plus a rug for their endeavours.

The top three league prize winners each received a beautiful sash and rosette prepared by Tracey Blair of Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies Ireland.

It was particularly pleasing to see all the prize winners present and beautifully turned out for the impressive prize giving. It is also very gratifying to see the number of Underage riders featuring in the line up which augurs very well for the future of the sport.

At the conclusion of the prize giving, Denis Currie presented bouquets of flowers to Judy Maxwell, sponsor, and Catherine Abbott, secretary, on behalf of the riders.

The entries in all three phases this week were uncharacteristically high for a non-qualifying day and, once again, meant a two way division of the Intro class.

The ‘graduate’ judge this week was Tina O’Connor who certainly showed that she wasn’t afraid to use the full range of marks.

Top of her list with a score of 72.5 was Eimear Watson riding the 16-year-old Irish Draught mare, Gaurlin Lady.

This combination made their debut Eventing Ireland appearance at Tullymurry last year where they came runner up in a class of 24. They also featured in the top six at Hazeldene the following month.

Veterinary surgeon, Kathryn Henderson, occupied second place with Betty (Mocking Bird), her 15-year-old Builders Delight mare with whom she enjoyed considerable eventing success including a win at Loughanmore last August.

The Intro ‘B’ class of 16 was judged by Lucinda Webb-Graham who reserved her top mark of 74.3% for Lucca Stubington and Goofy, a five-year-old gelding, bred and owned by Liam Lynskey.

He is by Liam’s stallion, DS Are You With Me, and was broken and produced by Lucca who is aiming him at the Young Event Horse Qualifiers as well as some EI events.

Claire Ireland also broke the 70% barrier with a score of 73% on her much accomplished palomino gelding, Goin’ for Gold.

Lucca Stubington was back on the centre of the podium for the Pre Novice class, judged by Lucinda Webb-Graham, where she scored the highest mark of the day, 78.8% with Harry (Glencarne) owned by Heather McReynolds.

He is a seven-year-old gelding by Olympic Lux and has had three runs at EI100 level with Eventing Ireland. The very consistent and three times class winner at this year’s Flexi Series, Christine Findlay occupied the runner up spot with a score of 75.8 with her 10-year-old Diarado gelding, Parklodge Over and Under, with whom she chose to move up a grade this week.

FEI Judge, Vanda Stewart, was charged with responsibility for the Novice class of 22. This class was dominated by one of Smith Brothers pupils, 17-year-old Lee Bloomfield, who took three of his four mounts into the top six.

However, the top place was reserved for Alex Houston and My Atlantic Encore (Dinky) who were rewarded with 73.8.

Dinky is a home bred eight-year-old mare by Centrestage out of their Thoroughbred mare, Lady Coroner by Coroner.

This combination won the EI 100 class at Ash Hollow’s inaugural event last August. Casey Webb, of Smith Brothers attained a mark of 70.3 to take the runner up spot with Will (Annaghmore Cornoko), by HHS Cornet, owned by Campbell McLean. This six-year-old gelding competed under Eventing Ireland rules in the latter part of last year, winning in a heavily subscribed class at Tullymurry.

Casey Webb also proved her prowess in the Intermediate class, judged by Vanda Stewart, where she took the top two placings. Kornelia (Aprils Pacino Time) was the winner, scoring 66.6%.

This 12-year-old Pacino mare has competed up to 4* level. Stable mate, HHF Elegance (Jessie) took second place, scoring 63.7. This fourteen year old mare by Watermill Swatch is jointly owned by Steven Smith and John Minford and successfully completed two 4* runs last year.

As the Flexi Series comes to an end, we want to extend a thank you to all the helpers over the seven weeks – judges, course designers, scribes, call up stewards, arena parties, office staff, hat taggers and scorers – their dedication to duty is exemplary and very much appreciated. This includes the NR Committee who have been exceptional.

Thanks also to Aaron McCusker and his team at the MEC for all their hard work and attention to detail, week on week. Also, a deep debt of appreciation goes to Tori O’Connor and her team of photographers who’ve captured all the action in every arena every week.

Finally, a sincere thank you to all the competitors who supported the league – it wouldn’t have been a competition without them and organisers value that support immensely. They hope you and your horses and ponies have benefitted from the seven weeks of intense training and look forward to welcoming you all back in January 2026.

Full results Week 7

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Tina O’Connor):

1. Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady;

2. Kathryn Henderson, Betty;

3. Sophie Clugston, something Similar;

4. Ella Rose Sands, Rosie;

5. Rachel Williams, Entwistle Swann Song & Suzanne Maguire, Felix.

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Lucca Stubington, Goofy;

2. Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold;

3. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie;

4. Chloe Thompson, Taffy & Zara Reid, Major Cross;

6. Jessica McClements, Mr Murphy.

Pre Novice (Judge – Lucinda Webb-Graham):

1. Lucca Stubington, Harry;

2. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

3. Elaine O’Connor, Masha;

4. Kathy Charlton, Monty;

5. Tegan White-McMorrow, Woody;

6. Gracie Thompson-Logan, Fiddain Dash.

Novice (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Alex Houston, Dinky;

2. Casey Webb, Will;

3. Lee Bloomfield, Leo;

4. Lee Bloomfield, Alfie;

5. Gillian Beale-King, Mino;

6. Lee Bloomfield, Heidi.

Intermediate (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Casey Webb, Kornelia;

2. Casey Webb, Jessie;

3. Alex Houston, Indy.

Show Jumping (clear rounds)

70cms:

Amira Greeves, Sam, Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady, Kathryn Henderson, Betty.

80cms:

Amelia Wheeler, Lisnahall Miss Toffee, Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty, Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Claire Ireland, Goin’ For Gold, Ella-Rose Sands, Gemmy, Ella Rose Sands, Rosie, Helen Scott, Archie, Jonathan West, Sovereign, Jude Murphy, Cornaughy Supreme, Keeva McElhennon, Enda, Kiah Young, Willow, Molly Reid, Little Me, Olivia Stewart, RF Oblivion, Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave, Olivia Johns, Be Ok Candy Girl, Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben, David O’Connor, Hugo, Enya Mclaughlin, Buddy.

90cms:

Ava McKay, Clonalee Tomboy, Catherine O’Hanlon, Thomas, Cheryl Stevenson, Rebel, Eve Fitzsimmons, Tiboy des Etisses, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Jonathan Steele, Julio, Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Kate Shields, Jimmy, Marina Stewart, Troy, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Brooke Rafferty, Silver Earl, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Rosie McCormick, Indigo Rose, Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Andrew Mooney, Robin, Jamie-Lee MacKenzie, Lulu, Daniel Kennedy, Frank, Barbara Johns, Drumhowen Darlin Jazz.

1m:

Claire Liddle, Molly, Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince, Eve Lindsay, Tom, Hannah Bayfield, Ballerina, Jennifer Griffin, doug, Jess Vaughan, Magic, Kathy Charlton, Ploti, Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah, Molly Goodwin, Otis, Shane Treanor, Jack, Tehan White-McMorrow, Pete, Victoria Mullen, Max, Zara Reid, Major Cross, Alex Best, Ollie, Elaine O’Connor, Masha, David. O’Connor, Spice, Johnny Steele, Julio, Kerry McTaggert, Cassie, Kerry Magill, Cruz, Sarah McPolin, Magnum.

1.10m:

Rachel McKimmon, Bear, Shane Treanor, CJ, Shane Treanr, Hero, Tegan White McMorrow, Woody, Kitty Cullen, Ellie Rose Martin, Alfie, Alex Houston, Dinky, Jessica Johnston, JJ, Hannah Bayfield, Ballerina, Janie Cairns, Kevin, Johnny Steele, Annie, Johnny Steele, Bessie, Nadia Scanlon, Colby, Jennifer McCurry, Kate, Brogan McCrum, Dora.

1.20m:

Cat Spence, Mabel, Janie Cairns, Stevie, Ellie Rose Martin, Star, Anita. Doherty, Goldiva, Alex Houston, Dinky, Katie Robinson, Peggy, Kitty Cullen, Friday.

1.30m:

Shane Treanor, Lorenzo, Shane Treanor, Obie.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms:

Amy Roberts, Sonny, Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady, Elsa O’Kane, Derravaragh Peaches, Molly Reid, Little Me, Keeva McElhennon, Nina.

80cms:

Amy Robinson, Sherry, Asya Dixon, Annie, Ella Rose Sands, Rosie, Ella Rose Sands, Gemmy, Izzy Napier, Rocky, Helen Scott, Archie, Kerry McGrady, Fonzie, Emma McLaughlin, Buddy, Jude Murphy, Conaughy Supreme, Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch, Victoria Mullen, Rock Expression, Zara Reid, Kingsman Dave, Mia Robinson, Rock, David O’Connor, Callie, Barbara Johns, Drumhowen Darlin Jazz.

90cms:

Ailish McBride, Tek Time Captain Cruise, Anne Killen, Alf, Ben Plunkett, Lizzie, Emma Ewing, Emmford Ella, Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter, Jonathan Steele, Ossie, Caitlin Monaghan, Mr Pip, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy, Lucca Stubington, Phoebe, Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally, Nikki Cullen, Danske Coevers Lass, Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry On Cruising, Robyn Rice, My Isabella, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Victoria Mullen, Whitegate Zidane.

1m:

Eve Fitzsimmons, Tiboy, Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, Kate Shields, Jimmy, Tegan White-McMorrow, Pete, Ella Robinson, Indie, Lucca Stubington, Harry, Megan Houston, Western Ocala, Nicky Nesbitt, Kenny B, Victoria Mullen, Max, Jessica Simpson, Solomon, Freya Kennedy, Skye, Freya Kennerdy, Dixie, Nicola Martin, Misty, Andrew Napier, Elsa.

Treo Eile League

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan;

2. Jane Bruce, Minnie The Minx;

3. Holly Rice, Supreme Dream;

4. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay;

5. Heather Champion, Royale Getaway;

6. Emma Wallace, Wantsandneeds.

Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing League 2025 award winners (presented in reverse order by Judy Maxwell):

15. Sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm; 14. Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally; 13. Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx; 12. Lauren Smyth, Hey There Delilah; 11. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 10. Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinum’s Edition; 9. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising; 8. Karina McVeigh, Cococabana; 7. Kaiti McCann, Cookie; 6. Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer; 5. Robyn Rice, My Isabella; 4. Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby; 3. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl; 2. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan; 1. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque.

Highest Placed Thoroughbred sponsored by Treo Eile (presented by Georgia Stubington):

Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan.

Top Riding Club Member in the League (sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds and presented by Judy Maxwell):

Nikki Cullen, Greylands Diamond Girl, Gilford Riding Club.

Top Pony Club Member (presented by Judy Maxwell):

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Iveagh Branch of the Pony Club.

Additional Prizes (Presented by Judy Maxwell):

Holly Rice, Supreme Dream, having competed in all three disciplines every week; Rachael Burns, Cavalier Carry on Cruising, having competed in all three disciplines every week; Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter, for her enthusiasm for the series and putting into practice her tips from the Alain Ponsot lesson to get clear XC.

1 . Flexi Eventing Baileys Flexi Eventing League prizewinners. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

2 . Flexi Eventing Connor McClory riding Bestman Bryan, winners of the highest place thoroughbred sponsored by Treo Eile, presented by Georgia Stubington. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales

3 . Flexi Eventing Catherine Cowan riding Lady Remarque, winners of the Baileys Flexi Eventing League. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography) Photo: Tori OC Photography Photo Sales