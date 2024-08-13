Horse Week: Lusk Equestrian hosts fourth and final week of showjumping league

The league was very well supported over the course of the four weeks.
The next event at Lusk’s will be the end of summer arena event on August 25 with classes including 1m, 85cm and 70cm.
Results from the showjumping league final on August 11.Class 1 - 60cm:1st Oscar Williams, Pebbles;2nd Caelan Greeves, Sam;3rd Chloe Rooney, Beans;4th Sophia Connolly, Hicks;5th Ula McCaffery, Echo;6th Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles.Class 2 - 70cm:1st Amira Greeves, Sam;2nd Callie Patterson, Indie;3rd Kate Green, Toffeepops;4th Hannah Trimble, Lola;5th Zara Trimble, Mighty Meeko;6th Lucy Knox, Kitty.Class 3 - 80cm:1st Sophie Lindsay, Jude;2nd Ellen Cousins, Paddy;3rd Kate Green, Toffeepops;4th Jessica Perry, Vinchy;5th Charlie Black, Oscar;6th June Burgess, Max.Class 4 - 90cm:1st Jim McShane, Denzil;2nd Leanne McNamara, Homer;3rd Ruth Cousins, Emily;4th Maisy Lindsay, Hallie;5th Anna Caldwell, Ted;6th Craig Hills, Gordon.Class 5 - 1m:1st Kathryn Finlay,Little Miss Mollie;2nd Richard Murray, Nugget;3rd Gwen Scott, George;4th Marcus Buser, Hugo.Class 6 - 1.10m:1st Lucy Mcilroy, Paddy.League resultsClass 1 - 60cm:1st Oscar Williams, Pebbles;2nd Caelan Greeves, Sam;3rd Sophia Connolly, Hicks;4th Vivienne Andrews, Sarah’s Pebbles.Class 2 - 70cm:1st Amira Greeves, Sam;2nd Tara Cousins, Indie;3rd Oscar Williams, Pebbles;4th Sophie Lindsay, Robbie;5th Charlotte Gray, Mo.Class 3 - 80cm:1st Leanne McNamara, Homer;2nd Megan Dumigan, Marvel;3rd Ellen Cousins, Paddy;4th Jane Ellen, Minnie the Minx.Class 4 - 90cm:1st Leanne McNamara, Homer;2nd Sophie Price, Molly;3rd Jim McShane, Denzil;4th Kathryn Finlay, Little Miss Mollie;5th Anna Caldwell, Ted.Class 5 - 1m:1st Imogen Gray, Troy;2nd Charlotte Patterson, Mandela;3rd Kathryn Finlay, Little Miss Mollie.