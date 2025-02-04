Horse Week: Magheramorne riders shine at Connell Hill

Class one, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, saw brother and sister team Beatrix and Oscar McCann ride lovely double clear rounds on Boodles in the pony cross-poles class, and were followed closely by Alice Gregg on Patchy, Sasha Maher on Angel and Monroe Jennison on Rolo.

All junior riders were also presented with medals for their super performances in the opening round.

It was a super day for Alice Gregg who took another double clear round to place joint first on Patchy with Maghermorne Rider Harriet McCann riding Feliciya in the 50s.

Alice went on to ride another super double clear in her first 60cm challenge and proudly received the red ribbons.

Harriet McCann took the honours also showing off her talent again on Felicya in to 60cm class. Sister Elizabeth McCann joined the party with a super double clear on Ruinant.

Katie Surgenor picked up two double clear rounds also in the 60s and 70s classes on her pony Joey. There was another lovely double clear for Molly McFarland riding Nova.

Outright winner of the 80cm class was Carla Dolan on her pony Carley, going on to ride another super round in the 90s. This class was strongly contested by Sophia George on Lenamore Davinci, Kyla McLaughlin on Ballyrobin Venson, Eva Lindsay on Tom and Carla Dolan all tying for joint first place.

Kyla McLaughlin with Ballyrobin Venson and Cellie Kennedy on Roller took joint first place in the meter, with Eva McCafferty on Pippa taking a very close second.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill Training shows will continue this weekend on Saturday, February 8 starting at 10am. There will be classes to suit all levels from cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m.

Entries will be taken on the day and everyone is very welcome.

Please keep an eye out for a host more shows, events and clinics, including details of Connell Hill’s Indoor Winter Showjumping League.

A warm welcome will be extended to everyone as they come along, whether competing, spectating or just socialising with a hot snack and cup of tea from Debbie Dunlop’s cafe.

Further details can be found on Gillian Creighton and/or Connell Hill Facebook pages. Indoor and outdoor arena hire is available seven days a week (subject to availability).

Photographs are available on Lyndon McKee Photography’s Facebook page.

RESULTS

Pony x-poles class:

Beatrix McCann, Boodles; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Oscar McCann, Boodles; So Morcha Maher, Angel; Monroe Jennison, Rolo.

50cm class:

Harriet McCann, Feliciya; Alice Gregg, Patchy;Elizabeth McCann, Ruinant; Monroe Jennison, Rolo.

60cm class:

Harriet McCann, Feliciya; Hanna Kiraghan, Angel; Elizabeth McCann, Ruinant; Kaite Surgeoner, Joey; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Summer Frizzell, Lorelai; Summer Frizzell, Pip.

70cm class:

Katie Surgoner, Joey; Molly McFarland, Nova.

80cm class:

Carla Dolan, Carley; Leah Hanson, Hulk;; Eva McCafferty, Sparky; Conan Boyle, Tullyroe Butternutt; Caraig McLarnon, Clover; Summer Frizzell, Winnie; Heather George, Jenson; Molly McFarland, Nova; Krystal Frizze, Gems Princess.

90cm class:

Eva Lindsay, Tom; Kyla McLaughlin, Ballyrobin Venson; Sopia George, Lenamore Davinci; Carla Dolan Carley, Keith McDonald, Sienna; Leah Hanson, Hulk; Molly McFarland Nova; Eva McCafferty, Pippa.

1m class:

Kyla McLaughlin, Ballyrobin Venson; Cellie Kennedy, Roller; Eva McCafferty, Pippa.

1 . Connell Hill Katie Surgenor picked up two double clear rounds on Joey in the 60 and 70cm classes. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill 70 cm class winning riders Katie Surgenor on Joey (left) Molly McFarland on Nova (right). (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Alice Gregg jumped her first 60cm class on Patchy. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales