Horse Week: Maisie and Harry on winning form at Hagans Croft Jump Mix Cash Dash

SATURDAY 18 May saw the final week of Hagans Croft’s Jump Mix Cash Dash take place.

Each week competitors have been turning out and jumping a course of 12 fences made up of coloured and rustic fences and in turn those placed within the top spots have been earning cash rewards.

Everyone was a winner in the cross-poles class and, with all three competitors achieving clear rounds, Olivia, Maisie and Adalyn were delighted with their super ponies’ performance!

Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ rode a strong round within the 50cm class and had first place in their sights.

Judith Auten, Kevin. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Clear all the way in a time of 29.03 seconds was enough to take the win.

Second place was battled out between Lily Henderson and Abbey Stevenson, both competitors finished on a double clear and on exactly the same time – 29.81 seconds. Both girls received joint second place rosettes.

Onto the 60cm class where the course saw back poles added to create oxers, with a few extra fillers added to the course throughout.

Only two competitors received a double clear, therefore, the speed time was all the more important.

Maisie Anderson, Harry. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Katie- Ann English and ‘Lady Eliza’ found some extra ways to save time whilst jumping the speed section of the course and it certainly paid off with a speed time of 25.60 seconds on the clock, no denying them first place winnings.

Julia Kerr and ‘Cheerna’ were once again in the top spot, this time it was second place for this pair. Well done!

As the jumps were raised to 70cm the course, none of the four competitors within this class were able to achieve a clear round.

Therefore, those with an unfortunate pole on the ground receiving four faults were placed first and second. First place went to Judith Auten and Kevin and second place to Ellie Johnston and ‘Lockstown Benedict’.

Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

A total of three double clear rounds were to be seen in the 80cm class, therefore, it all came down to who completed fences nine to 12 in the fastest time.

Maisie and ‘Harry’ took the win with 23.75 seconds, followed by Jessica Byrne and ‘Crunchie’ with 26.69 seconds on the clock. Maisie Anderson and ‘Harry’ also went onto take first place in the 90cm class – what a bright future this new partnership has. Organisers hope to see them back for the showjumping league starting at Hagans Croft on 1 June.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the final week of this three-week event.

Thank you to John of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography NI website.

Olivia Ward, Oscar. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Hagans Croft now prepares for their five-week showjumping league starting on Saturday 1 June at 10am.

This showjumping league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian.

For more information on this showjumping league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to Hagans Croft Equestrian’s website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Jump Mix results (Saturday 18 May)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds:

Olivia Ward, Oscar; Maisie Wallace, Lily; Adalyn Wallace, Lucy.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 2. Lily Henderson, Emily; 3. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 4. Hannah Orr, Humbug; 5. Bella Smith, Rocco.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Katie-Ann English, Lady Eliza; 2. Julia Kerr, Cheerna; 3. Tricia Vinall, Rocky; 4. Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 4 - 70cm:

1. Judith Auten, Kevin; 2. Ellie Johnston, Lockstown Benedict; 3. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 4. Edna Lyness, Thunder.

Class 5 - 80cm:

1. Maisie Anderson, Harry; 2. Jessica Byrne, Crunchie; 3. Jessica Byrne, Hugo; 4. Caroline Clingan, Angus.

Class 6 - 90cm: