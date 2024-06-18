Horse Week: Megan dominates showjumping at Hagans Croft Equestrian Centre

The day started with the cross-poles class. Regardless of whether competitors were clear or not, everyone went home with a rosette as a way of encouragement, after all, these ponies and riders are the stars of the future.

A total of seven riders headed home with rosettes – Emma McClenaghan, Leah Adams, Holly Storey, Erin Clough, Annie Lucas, Lucy Keery, Poppy Moore who jumped around the course of 12 fences with ease.

The course was then adjusted to parallels and set to a height of 50cm. The competition really started to get underway as fences nine to 12 were against the clock.

With a total of five competitors finishing clear it was down to who completed the second section of the course in the fastest time.

Megan Burns really dominated this 50cm class as well as the 60cm class, achieving double clear rounds throughout and even going on to achieve the fastest time within both classes, meaning that first and second place went to Megan and her ponies ‘Misty’ and ‘Flash’.

What a confidence boost this gave to Megan and organisers hope to see Megan and her ponies back to compete at Hagans Croft in the near future.

Grace Harney was the only competitor to canter over the finish line with a double clear in the 70cm class, which meant the first place rainbow rosette was heading their way.

As the course was adjusted to the 80cm, once again, double clears were getting harder to achieve. Only three out of nine competitors managed to jump clear all the way, therefore, it went down to the time clock to see who jumped through fences nine to 12 in the fastest time.

First place, with 21.19 seconds on the clock was Georgia Storey and ‘Rico’, followed by Gigi Roelle in second place with ‘Derrynoose Lady’ with 24.82 seconds on the clock.

It was great to see a total of seven competitors take up the challenge in the 90cm class and the competition certainly started to hot up as a total of six competitors jumped a double clear round.

Claire Walker and ‘Blaze’ managed to find a few extra ways of shavings off a few extra seconds by cutting a few corners and executing these to perfection, keeping the course intact and achieving the fastest time across the whole day. Their finishing time was 20.97 seconds and clear all the way, therefore, first place was very well deserved. Second place went to Emma McClenaghan and ‘Kizzy’ who were milliseconds behind Claire with 21.34 seconds on their clock. Well done girls!

Chelsea Lewis and ‘Fanta Cruise’ took the win in the 1m class. This gave them such a confidence boost and, with the help of some friendly encouragement, they decided to give the 1.10m class a go.

The pair were delighted that they did as they achieved a double clear with the photographer Anna Fredo from Black Horse Photography capturing some fantastic shots of them! Too many great photos to choose from!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third leg of their five-week showjumping league.

Thank you to the arena party Katie and to Anna of Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until June 29 and is open to everyone.

Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class.

Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

This league is very kindly sponsored by Copa Equestrian, who are also celebrating their fourth birthday on Saturday, June 22, therefore, there will be lots of extra special treats happening on that date and at the final on June 29.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or visit the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Showjumping results from Saturday, June 15

Class 1 – X-Poles (clear rounds):

Emma McClenaghan, Homegrown Spud; Leah Adams, Penny; Holly Storey, Lady; Erin Clough, Tilly; Lucy Keery, Super Mario.

Class 2 – 50cm:

1. Megan Burns, Misty; 2. Megan Burns, Flash; 3. Poppy Moore, Star of Dawn; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily; 5. Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 6. Annie Lucas, Sparky.

Class 3 – 60cm:

1. Megan Burns, Misty; 2. Megan Burns, Flash; 3. Barbara McMurray, Rocco Bananaman; 4. Courtney Lynch, Take Two; 5. Sofia Taylor, Scarlett; 6. Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 4 – 70cm:

1. Grace Harney, Kylestone Diamond Lass; 2. Annabel Storey, Rico; 3. Courtney Lynch, Take Two.

Class 5 – 80cm:

1. Georgia Storey, Rico; 2. Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady; 3. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 4. Claire Walker, Blaze; 5. Caroline Clingan, Angus; 6. Joanne Smith, Juno.

Class 6 – 90cm:

1. Claire Walker, Blaze; 2. Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy; 3. Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist; 4. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 5. Andrew Boville, Timmy; 6. Gigi Roelle.

Class 7 – 1m:

1. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta Cruise; 2. Emma McClenaghan, Kizzy; 3. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry.

Class 8 – 1.10m:

1. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta Cruise.

