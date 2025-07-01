Horse Week: Minister James Lawless launches equine staffing report – The Business of Horsepower

THE Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, has officially launched the report the Business of Horsepower: Staffing the Equine Sector report, which was funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) under National Breeding Services (NBS) and commissioned by Horse Sport Ireland (HSI).

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the launch in HSI’s office in Naas Minister James Lawless said: “I am delighted to meet Horse Sport Ireland today for the launch of the Business of Horsepower report.

“The sport horse sector is a vital employer in Kildare and right across rural communities up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some skills gaps in the sector which have been highlighted in the report, but these can be overcome with targeted sector-focused upskilling and training.

In attendance during the Business of Horsepower Launch is Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless TD, third from left, with from left, IFAC Head of Growth and Agrifood Consulting David Leydon, Horse Sport Ireland Head of Breeding, Innovation and Development Dr Sonja Egan, and Horse Sport Ireland Chief Executive Denis Duggan at Beech House, Millennium Park, Naas, Kildare. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“I and my department are also looking for ways to improve skills, training and educational opportunities within niche sectors like the sport horse and equestrian industry.

“The equine sector in Ireland has a remarkable global standing and the Irish government is continuously working with the equine stakeholders to further grow and strengthen Irish horses’ international reputation.”

Minister Lawless added: “I thank Horse Sport Ireland for taking the initiative by carrying out this research undertaken by IFAC Accountants, on behalf of the sector, which will guide how the equestrian sector continues to attract staff and entrepreneurs into the future. I also want to acknowledge funding for the report from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the National Breeding Services programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse Sport Ireland CEO, Denis Duggan, said: “The report focuses on the importance of people and skills in the equine sector and highlights the positive strides being made by equine businesses in implementing formal employee processes as well as the range of attractive benefits being offered to retain staff. This independent report prepared by IFAC Accountants and commissioned by Horse Sport Ireland outlines the importance of people, talent and skills within the sport horse sector.

“The report shows that those in the equine sector are facing similar employment and economic challenges as all industries.

“Such is the importance of improving training and educational opportunities identified in the report, we are delighted to have Minister James Lawless launching the Business of Horsepower report given his brief in further education. I want to recognise the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for funding the research and report under the National Breeding Services programme.”

The horse sport sector is a key cornerstone of the agri-sector and economy in rural areas which is worth €1 billion per annum and supports 47,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The industry in Ireland includes a reliance on trading in international markets as the report shows that 61% of respondents have sold horses internationally,” added Mr Duggan.

“This figure underlines the global reputation of Irish sport horses, but it also means the sector in Ireland is vulnerable to global events such as tariffs, oil prices and international political instability.

“The report highlights areas in equine businesses that require upskilling and greater structure in training and education.

“If further training were to be made available, this would assist in addressing the skill and employment gaps in the sector - helping to safeguard the industry into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to continuing to work with Minister Lawless and the Department of Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science to assist with the provision of training and improving the skillsets within the sport horse sector.

“Horse Sport Ireland thanks Minster Lawless for launching the Business of Horsepower report and for his continued interest and support for the Irish sport horse sector,” concluded Mr Duggan.