Horse Week: Moneymore rider Molly Ferguson takes the red rosettes at Connell Hill training show

Moneymore rider Molly Ferguson with Honey took first place in the 60s and went on to take another lovely double clear in the 70s, followed closely by Samantha Hamilton on her young horse Zuri, and Joanne Nevin on Ralph.

Jack Bell on Lambo topped the 70cm class with a lovely double clear round.

The 80s and the 90s saw some great horse and rider combinations with two lovely double clear rounds from Abbie Chambers on Jimmy in both classes.

Kim Fields rode Milo to take a close second place in the 80cm class.

Tamara Marshall on Mickey Cote, Jamie Lee Marks on Question Mark, Ryan Hunter on Candy, Valarie Penny on Oskar, and Julie Fieldon on Cadbury all impressed with their super double clear rounds in the 90s.

Well done to Irene McGookin on Jasper and Megan Rouke on Pearl who topped the meter class with joint first place.

Edward Little rode Misty into top spot in the 1.10m, followed closely by Sian Parkes on Albert.

Very well done to all competitors who took part.

There will be no training show this Saturday at Connell Hill, however, they will resume again on the first Saturday of the month, July 6, 2024, starting at 10am with classes from cross-poles up to 1.30m, and everyone is very welcome.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. There is always a friendly atmosphere.

Entries are taken on the day.

All photographs of these events can be found on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page

Details of all other events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on www.sjilive.ie

Results, training show (Saturday, June 22)

X-poles class (assisted/unassisted):

Ruby Gage, Poppy.

60cm class:

Molly Ferguson, Honey; Samantha Hamilton, Zuri; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; Jack Bell, Lambo.

70cm class:

Molly Ferguson, Honey; Jack Bell, Rambo; Clara Little, Bambi; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; Clodagh Murphy, Whiskey.

80cm class:

Kim Fields, Milo; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Tamara Marshall. Rougery Hill; Ryan Hunter, Rosa; Darragh Murphy, Rocky.

90cm class:

Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Tamara Marshall, Mickey Cote; Jamie Lee Marks. Question Mark; Ryan Hunter, Candy; Valerie Penny, Oskar; Julia Fieldon, Cadbury; Amy Lee, Arthur; Darragh Murphy, Rocky; Deane Bell, Puzzle; Nicole McClements, Ruda; Ryan Hunter, Micka; Edward Little, Ginger.

1m class:

Irene McGookin, Jasper; Megan Rouke, Pearl; Amy Lee, Arthur.

1.10m class:

Edward Little, Misty; Sian Parkes, Albert.

1 . Connell Hill Ciara Little jumping Bambi. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

2 . Connell Hill Molly Freguson jumping Honey. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales

3 . Connell Hill Ruby Gage jumping Poppy (X-Poles). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography Photo Sales