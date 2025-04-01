Horse Week: More classes on offer at Hagans Croft's Working Hunter League

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SATURDAY, March 29 saw the start of Hagans Croft’s Working Hunter League and NIF Qualifiers.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With additional classes added across the five-week league from cross-poles to 1m classes for horses and ponies alike, whether you are wishing to qualify for the Northern Ireland Festival, wishing to gain more mileage before Balmoral or just wanting to give working hunter a go, there is something for everyone.

Hagans Croft have built two courses, one in the field for those wishing to give working hunter a go, with more inviting fences consisting of rustic poles and small fillers, with classes on offer from cross-poles to 70cm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main arena is a more challenging course, consisting of more solid, eye catching fences, starting from 60cm to 1m classes. In this arena competitors have the opportunity to qualify for NIF.

Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy. (Pic: Black Horse Photography NI)

The day started out with those competitors who wanted to give working hunter a go, as they warmed up in the arena, they then made their way to the field where judge Hannah Blakely welcomed everyone with a smile and some friendly words of encouragement.

Lizzy Taylor was delighted to gain clear jumping round in both the 40cm and 50cm classes, which allowed her access into the championship show for the field classes, Judge Hannah Blakely was really impressed with Lizzy and her pony, ‘Chester’s, manners and performance in their ridden show and were awarded the accolade of Champion on the day.

Harris Mathers and ‘Lena's Clover’ gained a successful clear round in the 70cm class and then went onto be awarded Reserve Champion on the day. Both competitors were delighted to received their beautiful rosettes and they hope to see them back again next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Classes started in the main arena with the 60cm hunter and four-year-old class and finished with the 1m hunter and NIF qualifier class. The day belonged to Katie Crozier and ‘Calagy Day in May’ who placed first in the 80cm horse class with a super clear round in their jumping phase and a consistent yet mannerly performance in their show phase to achieve a score of 91/100.

Megan Dumigan, Horeb Captain Marvel. (Pic: Black Horse Photography NI)

The pair went into the Championship show and really had the opportunity to show off their walk, trot and canter transitions in front of judge Declan O'Neill, with their gallop winning them the accolade of Horse Champion on the day.

Reserve Champion was awarded to Ciara Collins and ‘Carneyhaugh Talisman’. The pair placed first in the 90cm horse class, which made them eligible for the horse championship show. The pair really impressed the judge with consistency through their transitions and manners and performance throughout. A great day at the office. Well done girls!

After the lunch break it was the turn of the ponies. Eva Kennedy and ‘Nicely Dun Darcy’ took champion pony on the day, this formidable pair finished on a top score of 86/100 in the 1m class which set them up for the championship class at the end of the day. Admittedly judge Declan O'Neill had a tough championship to judge but Eva and ‘Nicely Dun Darcy’s consistency throughout and seamless transitions, finished off with a fantastic gallop down the long side stole the championship! Reserve Champion pony went to Megan Dumigan and ‘Horeb Captain Marvel’ who placed first in the 80cm class and went into the championship with impeccable manners and a foot perfect performance. Well done to both competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the first week of their five-week working hunter league and NIF Qualifiers. Thanks are extended to judge Declan O'Neill and Hannah Blakely, scribes Katie and Sophia and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman. (Pic: Black Horse Photography NI)

This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers - Saturday 29th March 2025

Katie Crozier, Calagy Day in May. (Pic: Black Horse Photography NI)

Main Arena

WORKING HUNTER HORSES

Champion Horse: Katie Crozier, Calagy Day in May

Reserve Champion Horse: Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Charley Love, A Honey Bee

Champion Lizzy Taylor, Chester and Reserve Champion Harris Mathers, Lena's Clover. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse

1. Claire Walker, Dionigi

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Katie Crozier, Calagy Day in May; 2. Nathan Burns, Failte Lad; 3. Antonia Law; 4. Alara Terak, Ossie.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 2. Chelsea Lewis, Fanta; 3. Antonia Law.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman; 2. Nathan Burns, Failte Lad; 3. Lorraine Kennedy, Peggy.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF

1. Megan Houston, Western Ocala; 2. Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step; 3. Ciara Collins, Carneyhaugh Talisman; 4. Aimee McKeown, Russell.

Main Arena

WORKING HUNTER PONIES

Champion Pony: Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy

Reserve Champion Pony: Megan Dumigan, Horeb Captain Marvel

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

No clears

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M

No clears

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M

1. Megan Dumigan, Horeb Captain Marvel; 2. Ellen Rodgers, Killaughey Diamond; 3. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts; 4. Kara Cosgrave, Lee Villa Ben; 5. Katelyn Thompson, Janesmoor Crackerjack.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M

No Clears

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm

1. Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcy.

Field Arena

GIVE IT A GO WORKING HUNTER

Champion: Lizzy Taylor, Chester

Reserve Champion: Harris Mathers, Lena's Clover

Class 14 - Xpoles

No Entries

Class 15 - 40cm

1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester.

Class 16 - 50cm

1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester; 2. Myia Latto, Manorlea Calypso.

Class 17 - 60cm

No Clears

Class 18 - 70cm

1. Harris Mathers, Lena's Clover; 2. Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May.