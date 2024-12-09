Horse Week: Mossvale leagues come to an end with 'Little and Large' taking pairs honours

Published 9th Dec 2024, 10:08 BST
LITTLE and Large – Trevor Caldwell on Ed and Rachel Stranney on AJ – took the honours last Thursday night at Mossvale, winning the Dromore Filling Station perpetual cup.

Fun fact: there’s nearly 69 years between Rachel and Trevor!

Second place in the league was Hot to Trot. Congratulations to Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria with a third placing on the night

Third place in the league was the Marvellous Murphies. It was a super job by Eva Murphy on Princess Twinkle Toes and Michaela Murphy on GFS Subzero with a fourth place at the final

Fourth place in the league went to Charlies Angels with a second on the night. Well done to Layla Imrie on Bert and Caroline Clingman on Woodie.

Individual competitors

60cm:

Katie Green, Toffee;

Katie green, Matilda;

Rachel Stranney, AJ.

70cms:

Layla Imrie, Bert;

Poppy Moore, Western Melody;

Katie Green, Matilda.

80cm:

Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Congratulations to Fia Hoey and Lilly on winning the cross-poles and 40cm cups at the pony jumping on Friday, December 6.

Runner-up in the cross-poles was Annie Hoey and Bobby.

Rachel Stranney had a brilliant night with wins in the other classes, riding Esme in the 50cms and AJ in the 60cms and 70cms.

Little and Large, Trevor Caldwell riding Ed, and Rachel Stranney on AJ. (Pic: Freelance)

1. Mossvale

Little and Large, Trevor Caldwell riding Ed, and Rachel Stranney on AJ. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria. (Pic: Freelance)

2. Mossvale

Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Fia and Annie. (Pic: Freelance)

3. Mossvale

Fia and Annie. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

Rachel and Esme. (Pic: Freelance)

4. Mossvale

Rachel and Esme. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance

