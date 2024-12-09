Horse Week: Mossvale leagues come to an end with 'Little and Large' taking pairs honours

Fun fact: there’s nearly 69 years between Rachel and Trevor!

Second place in the league was Hot to Trot. Congratulations to Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria with a third placing on the night

Third place in the league was the Marvellous Murphies. It was a super job by Eva Murphy on Princess Twinkle Toes and Michaela Murphy on GFS Subzero with a fourth place at the final

Fourth place in the league went to Charlies Angels with a second on the night. Well done to Layla Imrie on Bert and Caroline Clingman on Woodie.

Individual competitors

60cm:

Katie Green, Toffee;

Katie green, Matilda;

Rachel Stranney, AJ.

70cms:

Layla Imrie, Bert;

Poppy Moore, Western Melody;

Katie Green, Matilda.

80cm:

Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Congratulations to Fia Hoey and Lilly on winning the cross-poles and 40cm cups at the pony jumping on Friday, December 6.

Runner-up in the cross-poles was Annie Hoey and Bobby.

Rachel Stranney had a brilliant night with wins in the other classes, riding Esme in the 50cms and AJ in the 60cms and 70cms.

1 . Mossvale Little and Large, Trevor Caldwell riding Ed, and Rachel Stranney on AJ. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Mossvale Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales