Horse Week: Mossvale leagues come to an end with 'Little and Large' taking pairs honours

Fun fact: there’s nearly 69 years between Rachel and Trevor!
Second place in the league was Hot to Trot. Congratulations to Poppy Moore on Western Melody and Lesly Fowler on Ayria with a third placing on the night
Third place in the league was the Marvellous Murphies. It was a super job by Eva Murphy on Princess Twinkle Toes and Michaela Murphy on GFS Subzero with a fourth place at the final
Fourth place in the league went to Charlies Angels with a second on the night. Well done to Layla Imrie on Bert and Caroline Clingman on Woodie.
Individual competitors
60cm:
Katie Green, Toffee;
Katie green, Matilda;
Rachel Stranney, AJ.
70cms:
Layla Imrie, Bert;
Poppy Moore, Western Melody;
Katie Green, Matilda.
80cm:
Rachel Stranney, AJ.
Congratulations to Fia Hoey and Lilly on winning the cross-poles and 40cm cups at the pony jumping on Friday, December 6.
Runner-up in the cross-poles was Annie Hoey and Bobby.
Rachel Stranney had a brilliant night with wins in the other classes, riding Esme in the 50cms and AJ in the 60cms and 70cms.