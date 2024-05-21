Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ON Sunday 19 May Narrow Water Stud and Equestrian Centre in Warrenpoint held the final of the Botanica dressage league.

Some fantastic tests were ridden on the day, with riders picking up some lovely rosettes and prizes sponsored by Botanica International.

In the Intro A class, Noelle Byrne riding Jazz took first place, with Molly Byrne riding Adrigoole Princess into second place.

Molly also took first place in the Intro A league, with Eva Skora and Jara taking second.

Molly Byrne, Darcy Ruddy, Clodagh Wallace, Lynsey Noble, Noelle Byrne. (Pic supplied by Narrow Water)

Molly Byrne also won the Leading Junior Rider award, as well as the Best Pony award sponsored by Ballyalt Connemaras.

Noelle Byrne and Jazz received the Best Riding School Pony award, also sponsored by Ballyalt Connemaras.

Ruari Reavey and Cheeky Chicco had the overall highest score in the Intro A class and highest percentage of the day winning the Under 10s section and the Intro A Under 10s league.

Intro B saw Claire Forsythe riding Bridge House Bailey into first place, with Noelle Byrne riding Jazz into second place. Daisy Byrne was the Intro B League winner, with Lindsay Noble riding Sachet De The taking second place.

Katie Adams with Wheatfields Charlie. (Pic supplied by Narrow Water)

The Intro B Under 10s class was won by Clodagh Wallace riding Georgia, who also won the Intro B Under 10s league and was named Leading Under 10s rider.

The Prelim 7 class was won by Katie Adams riding ex-racer Wheatfields Charlie (racing name Enemy Engagement), with Daisy Byrne and Wuvely in second place and Lucy Marshall in third place riding Beau. Katie Adams was successful in winning the Prelim 7 league, with Daisy Byrne coming in second.

Katie also won the Racehorse to Riding Horse rug for having the highest-placed ex-race horse in the league, sponsored by Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland.

Lucy Marshall and Beau were the days winner and league winner of Preliminary 18, with Susie Hill riding Burke's Peerage into second place. Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle were successful in winning both the Elementary and Freestyle leagues.

Ruari Reavey pictured with his dad Barry Reavey riding Cheeky Chicco. (Pic supplied by Narrow Water)

Finally, Shannon Magee finished the day off by riding a beautiful medium level test on VSH Wannabe, winning the Medium league and receiving the Leading Senior Rider award.

Thank you to the main sponsor, Botanica, for all the lovely Botanica prizes for league winners.

Also, thank you to Ballyalt Connemaras and Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland.

Thank you to all of the judges throughout the league – Ivor Harper, Lucinda Webb, and Coreen Abernethy – for your encouragement, especially towards the younger riders throughout the league.

Darcy Ruddy and Millie. (Pic supplied by Narrow Water)

Also a big thank you to Roberta’s Rosettes for the outstanding rosettes and sashes.

Narrow Water have more events planned for the summer months and all information will be available soon on their website www.narrowwaterequestriancentre.com

Finals results and league results are as follows:

Intro A:

1st Noelle Byrne, Jazz 70.65%;

2nd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 68.91%;

Shannon Morgan and Cassie. (Pic supplied by Narrow Water)

3rd Darcy Ruddy, Millie 68.48%;

4th Claire Ervine, Mya Boy Ed 67.61%;

5th Eva Skora, Jara 66.96%.

Under 10s:

1st Ruari Reavey, Cheeky Chicco 72.17%.

Intro B:

1st Claire Forsyth, Bridge House Bailey 72%;

2nd Noelle Byrne, Jazz 67.61%;

3rd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess 67.61%;

4th Lynsay Noble, Sachet De The 67.39%;

5th Daisy Byrne, Wuvely 67.17%;

6th Shannon Morgan, Cassie 66.09%;

7th Darcy Ruddy, Millie 64.18%.

Prelim 7:

1st Katie Adams, Wheatfields Charlie 72.95%;

2nd Daisy Byrne, Wuvely 65.45%;

3rd Lucy Marshall, Beau 62.27%.

Prelim 18:

1st Lucy Marshall, Beau 66.92%;

2nd Susie Hill, 65.35%.

Elementary:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 62.86%.

Medium:

Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe 65.34%.

Freestyle:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 66.35%.

League placings

Intro A:

1st Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess;

2nd Eva Skora, Jara;

3rd Claire Ervine, Mya Boy Ed;

4th Noelle Byrne, Jazz;

5th Darcy Ruddy, Millie.

Intro A Under 10s:

1st Ruari Reavey, Cheeky Chicco.

Intro B:

1st Daisy Byrne, Wuvely;

2nd Linsay Noble, Sachet de The;

3rd Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess;

4th Noelle Byrne, Jazz;

5th Shannon Morgan, Cassie;

6th Darcy Ruddy, Millie.

Preliminary 7:

1st Katie Adams, Wheatfields Charlie;

2nd Daisy Byrne, Wuvely;

3rd Lucy Marshall, Beau.

Elementary 50:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle.

Freestyle:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle.

Medium 63:

1st Shannon Magee, VSH Wannabe.

Leading Under 10s Rider:

Clodagh Wallace.

Leading Junior Rider:

Molly Byrne.

Leading Senior Rider:

Shannon Magee.

Highest Placed Racehorse To Riding Horse:

Katie Adams and Wheatfields Charlie (racing name Enemy Engagement).

Best Pony Award:

Molly Byrne, Adrigoole Princess.

Best Riding School Pony Award: