Horse Week: New Year, new showjumping league at Ecclesville Centre, Fintona

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2025 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 3 January

40cm Class (Double Clears):

Eoin Henry and Snowy; Tess Blaney and Spud; Joe Blaney and Chester; Willow Sloane and April; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally.

50cm Class (Double Clears):

Savannah Wylie and Hollie; Imogen Bogle and Billy; Beth Gallen and Chester; Willow Sloane and April; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Lola Capewell and Annie; Sadie O’Hagan and Sally; Leila Rose McCabe and Monty; Christina Devlin and Mia; Toby Callion and Sonny; Bob Lee and Teddy; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Poppy Callion and Stella.

60cm Class (Double Clears):

Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ashleigh Gerrity and Bleech; Paula Gallen and Billy; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Christina Devlin and Mia; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Ella Nevin and Rose; Toby Callion and Sonny.

70cms (Double Clears):

Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Sian McElmurray and Tilly; Katie Nevin and Maverick; Ella Cashel and Freda.

80cms (Double Clears):

Sarah Jane Sloane and Buddy; Lily Kelly and Bracken; Ruby Moore and Izzy; Wendy McAleer and Bella; Ella Cashel and Freda.

90cms (Double Clears):

Cathal Donnelly and Coco; Amy McKevlin and Ria; Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Maisie Armstrong and Rocky.

1m:

No double clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 31 January.

If you require any further information on the league please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.

1 . Ecclesville Sara-Jane Sloane with Buddy had a lovely double clear in the 80cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

2 . Ecclesville Sian McElmurray and Tillie with a red rosette for the 70cm class. (Pic: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales

3 . Ecclesville Katie Nevin and Maverick jumped clear in the 70cm class. (Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville) Photo: Jennifer Leonard/Ecclesville Photo Sales