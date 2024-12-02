Horse Week: Nice moves at Laurel View Equestrian's November dressage

Coreen Abernethy and Jenny Marshall were in the judges’ seat for this competition and, assisted by their able scribes, left competitors with constructive comments to accompany their scores. Thanks to these ladies and all the other folk that helped run the competition. Not forgetting to express gratitude to all the competitors and their support teams.

The show competition photos are posted on the Equi-Tog website for everyone to look back over.

The third leg of the league on December 8 doubles up as the Charity Dressage Show with all proceeds going to Aware NI.

Check out all the extra special classes at www.laurelview.co.uk to encourage participation and raise funds for this charity that so many have benefited from, then send all entries in by noon on Thursday, December 5 to be sure to be included in the running order.

But first take a few moments to review the winners list from the most recent league competition.

Class 1 - BD Intro B:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Betsy, Leanne Adams, 74.35; 2nd Lady, Lena Twardzicka, 69.78; 3rd Admiral, Lena Twardzicka, 69.35; 4th Armelina, Hannah Hill, 69.35; 5th Binx, Katie Watt, 68.70; 6th Kilcoan Shore, Hannah Keys, 67.83.

Class 2 - Prelim 2:

Judge - Jenny Marshall

1st Coby, Ian McCluggage, 73.45; 2nd Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill, 73.45; 3rd Tessa, Una Kearney, 71.72; 4th Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 71.38; 5th Princess Mahler, Jackie Hanna, 70.00; 6th Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 69.14.

Class 3 - Prelim 7

Judge - Jenny Marshall

1st Rachra Supreme, Amy Clarke, 75.23; 2nd Dixie, Freya Kennedy, 74.32; 3rd Winston, Lindsay Gault, 72.73; 4th Carrickview Saratoga, Nicky Nesbitt, 72.27; 5th Gracefield Maximus, Kym McMurran, 71.36; 6th Clady Water Jay Jay, Kelly Gray, 71.36.

Class 4 - Prelim 15:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Song, Freya Kennedy, 74.20; 2nd Gabby, Patrick Cunningham, 69.60; 3rd Dixie, Freya Kennedy, 66.40; 4th Lilly, Tracey Manson, 60.00.

Class 5 - Novice 23:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Lord Finnigan, Kate Higgins, 67.92; 2nd Ellie, Caryn Walker, 67.71; 3rd Gabby, Laura McKillen, 64.58; 4th Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 64.58; 5th Woodbury Tampa, Rachel Ferres, 64.38; 6th Willow, Laura McKillen, 63.13.

Class 6 - Open:

Judge - Coreen Abernethy

1st Boycie (Nov), Jayne Woodward, 66.67; 2nd Paddock Clover Flight (Nov), Gillian Holmes, 64.44; 3rd Woodbury Tampa (Elem), Rachel Ferres, 62.93; 4th Dunore Fast and Furious (Elem), Jacqui Lewis, 61.55.

1 . Laurel View Lindsay Gault and Winston won 3rd place in Class 3. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales

2 . Laurel View Addy and Lena Twardzicka rode into third place in the Intro. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales

3 . Laurel View Freya Kennedy took home 1st, 2nd and 3rd place rosettes for her tests on Dixie and Song. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: Equi-Tog Photo Sales