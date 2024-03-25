Horse Week: NIF qualifiers held at Lusk's March horse and pony working hunter show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks goes to ‘Serviced’ trailers and Stephen Duggen of Annacloy who kindly sponsored the rosettes for all three shows.

Thanks also go to Doagh feeds who donated some vouchers to be spent at their wonderful store, and to Judy Maxwell of Bailey’s Horse Feeds for the treats which were loved by all humans and horses!!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who woke up on the Monday morning after the show to see the torrential rain could barely believe that Sunday had been such a glorious day.

Bea Browne and Dantry Ranger won the pony 90cm working hunter class at Lusk Equestrian. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Many sat overlooking the arena, basking in the sun, thinking spring had arrived. Ground conditions were perfect and competitors commented on the testing course, which included a bank and laurel hedge – clear rounds were not so easy to find.

Ruby McGuinness on Denise Neill’s ‘George’ (from the riding school) secured top marks to achieve top spot in the opening 60cm class.

Holly Curran had numerous rides throughout the day, but her only win came in the young horse class on ‘Spirit’ – she was content with her other top 6 placings in the other classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachel Moore and Emily-Jayne McPolin, both with stylish rounds, won the Traditional Irish Horse (TIH) and Small Hunter classes respectively. Rory Lavery steered Tullaher Milo to take the red in the 1m class, while Sammy Weston, also busy throughout the day, waited until the 1m10 for her win.

Ruth Cousins and Emily May picked up a blue rosette in the 90cm mall horse working hunter at Lusks. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Top marks for the day went to Bea Browne on Dantry Ranger who won the 153cm pony class with 97 out of 100 marks.

Many thanks go to Camella McDowell, ably assisted by Emily Adamson, who judged the jumping phase, while Davy Lyons, assisted by both Clare Adamson, judged the ridden and conformation section.

Thanks to all the other helpers also.

Next up at Lusk Equestrian is the derby and the last qualifier for the Performance Horse Class at Balmoral, which is on Sunday 7 April.

Laura McMaw and Dunross Ocean Mist came 2nd in the pony 90cm working hunter class at Lusk Equestrian. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entries to Sarah Whiteside on 07840117132, or check out Sarah’s Facebook for details.

Results as follows