Horse Week: NIF qualifiers held at Lusk's March horse and pony working hunter show
Thanks goes to ‘Serviced’ trailers and Stephen Duggen of Annacloy who kindly sponsored the rosettes for all three shows.
Thanks also go to Doagh feeds who donated some vouchers to be spent at their wonderful store, and to Judy Maxwell of Bailey’s Horse Feeds for the treats which were loved by all humans and horses!!
Anyone who woke up on the Monday morning after the show to see the torrential rain could barely believe that Sunday had been such a glorious day.
Many sat overlooking the arena, basking in the sun, thinking spring had arrived. Ground conditions were perfect and competitors commented on the testing course, which included a bank and laurel hedge – clear rounds were not so easy to find.
Ruby McGuinness on Denise Neill’s ‘George’ (from the riding school) secured top marks to achieve top spot in the opening 60cm class.
Holly Curran had numerous rides throughout the day, but her only win came in the young horse class on ‘Spirit’ – she was content with her other top 6 placings in the other classes.
Rachel Moore and Emily-Jayne McPolin, both with stylish rounds, won the Traditional Irish Horse (TIH) and Small Hunter classes respectively. Rory Lavery steered Tullaher Milo to take the red in the 1m class, while Sammy Weston, also busy throughout the day, waited until the 1m10 for her win.
Top marks for the day went to Bea Browne on Dantry Ranger who won the 153cm pony class with 97 out of 100 marks.
Many thanks go to Camella McDowell, ably assisted by Emily Adamson, who judged the jumping phase, while Davy Lyons, assisted by both Clare Adamson, judged the ridden and conformation section.
Thanks to all the other helpers also.
Next up at Lusk Equestrian is the derby and the last qualifier for the Performance Horse Class at Balmoral, which is on Sunday 7 April.
Entries to Sarah Whiteside on 07840117132, or check out Sarah’s Facebook for details.
Results as follows
Class 1 – 60cm:1st Ruby MuGuinness, George;2nd Jocelyn Hutchinson, Rhydyfelin Stardust;3rd Zara Trimble, Mighty Meeko.Class 2 – 70cm:1st Shannon Carruthers, Ratheen Sam;2nd Lexi Wallace, Molly May;3rd Lexi Wallace, Lucy Locket;4th Tara Cousins, Indie;5th Daniel Kennedy, Smok’em Benny.Class 3 – Young Horses:1st Holly Curran, Spirit;2nd Dalton Ashfield-Beattie, Kinnego Centrestage;3rd Rachel Moore Rooney, Ramsey;4th Sammy Weston, Stella;5th Scarlet Thompson, Ardnacashel Highlight.Class 4 – TIH:1st Rachel Moore, JJ;2nd Catherine Patterson, Castleview Corran.Class 5 – 143cm ponies:1st Ellen Cousins, James Moore Crackerjack;2nd Lexi Wallace, Bit of a Pickle.Class 6 – 80cm Horses:1st Gigi Roelle, Derrynoose Lady;2nd Caitlin Lisa, Rua Rebel;3rd Ellen English, Eagle.Class 7 – Smalls/Cobs:1st Emily Jayne McPolin, Ronnie;2nd Ruth Cousins, Emily May;3rd Elizabeth Cherry, Monty Miller.Class 8 – 90cm Horses:1st Nathan McCausland, Village Royale;2nd Gillian Neil, Bobby;3rd Holly Curran, Tequila;4th Jason Mckeown, Dougie;5th Sarah Russell, Dowdstown PJ;6th Ruth English, Henry.Class 9 – 153cm ponies:1st Bea Browne, Dantry Ranger;2nd Laura McMaw, Dunross Ocean Mist;3rd Sarah McPolin, Magnum;4th Jocelyn Hutchinson, Ashfield Dreamcatcher.Class 10 – 1m Horses:1st Rory Lavery, Tullaher Milo;2nd Jason McKeown, Dougie;3rd Holly Curran, Benji;4th Gareth Clingan, Sam;5th Eva Kennedy, Nicely Dun Darcey.Class 11 – 1.10m Horses:1st Sammy Weston, Harry;2nd Holly Curran, Benji;3rd Kerry Magill, Bonmahon Quick Step.