Horse Week: North Down Pony Club hosts spectacular Area 17 tetrathlon and triathlon

NORTH Down Branch of the Pony Club played proud host to a thrilling and successful Area 17 Tetrathlon and Triathlon this past weekend, welcoming members from Area 17 (N. Ireland) and across the Irish Pony Club for an action-packed event celebrating skill, stamina, and sportsmanship.

The event kicked off with the swimming and shooting phases at the state-of-the-art Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre, where young athletes demonstrated precision and athleticism in front of enthusiastic supporters. The venue provided a high-energy start to the competition, as competitors gave their all in two of the most physically demanding disciplines.

From there, the excitement moved to the picturesque grounds of Florida Manor, generously made available by the Lagan family. This stunning setting hosted the running phase, where Pony Club members raced through rolling parkland under glorious summer skies, cheered on by family and friends. The natural beauty of the estate added an extra layer of charm to an already impressive competition.The highlight for many came on Sunday, as riders took on the cross-country phase at Hazeldene Farm, thanks to the kind hospitality of Andrew and Laura Napier. The course offered a true test of equestrian skill and partnership between horse and rider, with a variety of natural fences and beautifully maintained terrain that challenged and inspired competitors of all levels.

In addition to individual and team placings, the weekend also featured the Scrabo Challenge, where teams and individuals competed for top honours in a friendly but competitive atmosphere.

North Down Pony Club is incredibly proud to announce that our top-placed individuals and teams have now qualified to represent Area 17 at the prestigious JCB Pony Club Championships in Warwickshire England. This is a huge achievement and testament to the dedication, skill, and hard work of the young athletes who took part and we wish them every success at the Championships.

The event drew praise from parents, volunteers, and club officials alike for its excellent organization, supportive atmosphere, and the wonderful sense of community it fostered among all Pony Club branches.

North Down Branch would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who helped make the event a resounding success—particularly the volunteers, venue hosts, and sponsors who contributed their time, facilities, and generosity. Special recognition goes to the competitors, whose sportsmanship and team spirit made the weekend one to remember.

With memories made and friendships strengthened, the Area 17 Tetrathlon and Triathlon stands as a shining example of what the Pony Club represents: dedication, adventure, and lifelong learning in the company of ponies and peers.