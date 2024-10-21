Horse Week: Northern Ireland Riding Clubs host Dressage Championships at Knockagh View

The weather was kind and everyone had a great day.

NI Riding Clubs would like to thank the organisers, scorers, scribes, judges and all the helpers who they could not do without.

Thanks also to Ellie Johnston Photography who was taking photos all day and, finally, to Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities and keeping everyone well fed throughout the day.

The results are as follows.

Class 1 – BD Intro B (2009) - Combined

1st Lyndsey Kirk, Paris – Lecale;

2nd Holly Hamill, Big Eagle – Sixmilewater (Jnr);

3rd Lucy Prior, Drumcoo Bobby Dazzler, Gransha (Jnr);

4th Marian Tennyson, Allegro X – Gilford & District;

5th Chantelle Herron, Emily Dan – Mossvale.

Class 2 – BD Prelim 1 (2024)

Junior

1st Kaitlyn O’Brien, Castle Ellis Missey – North Coast;

2nd Grace Morton, Kinnego Glencorran Archie – Sixmilewater;

3rd Isabella Graham, Kildenage Boy – Gransha.

Senior

1st Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady – Strule Valley;

2nd Mya Morrison, Levante – Sixmilewater;

3rd Joanne Dow, Orions Carribawn Star – Downshire;

4th Joanne Clough, Juno- Lecale;

5th Marian Tennyson, Sensations Bay Rum – Gilford & District;

=6th Dominique Winpenny, Ella – Portmore & Hannah Ogle, Casements Cavalier – Craigantlet.

Class 3 – BR Prelim 14 (2006):

Junior

1st Kaitlyn O’Brien, Castle Ellis Missy – North Coast;

2nd Grace McCafferty, Sparky – Causeway & Glens;

3rd Grace McCafferty, Mission Accomplished – Causeway & Glens;

4th Eva McCafferty, Sparky – Causeway & Glens.

Senior

1st Rachel Kernaghan, Scarborough Fair – Sixmilewater;

2nd Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady – Strule Valley;

3rd Heather Champion, Royal Getaway – Gilford & District;

4th Sarah Cowan, Gleann Rua Storm – Mossvale;

5th Dominique Winpenny, Ella – Portmore;

6th Heather Champion, Duncara Red – Gilford & District.

Class 4 – BD Novice 1 (2024)

1st Poppy Moore, Gee Whizz – Mossvale;

2nd Judith Bankhead, Carribawn Polly Cruise – Craigantlet;

3rd Kate Latimer, Coco- Lecale;

4th Sarah Russell, Downstown PJ – Craigantlet;

5th Helen Hoffin, Rachel – Sixmilewater;

6th Rachel Kernaghan, Scarborough Fair – Sixmilewater.

Class 5 – BD Elementary 44 (2002):

1st Poppy Moore, D’Imagine That – Mossvale;

2nd Judith Bankhead, Carrabawn Polly Cruise - Craigantlet.

