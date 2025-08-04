Horse Week: Northern Region descend on Loughanmore for very special event

This splendid parkland estate, with its flawlessly trimmed hedges and ancient trees that serve as living testaments to history, offers a glimpse into the past. It certainly creates a feeling of heavenly bliss.

The two showjumping arenas, positioned in front of the stunning 18th-century mansion, evoked images of prestigious events like Badminton and Burghley. The Aaron McCusker designed courses proved influential with lowered poles and eliminations for double refusals.

Adam Stevenson’s exquisite galloping cross-country courses, winding through the expansive acreage, were impeccably presented and created a myriad of challenges for competitors at all levels. Those who came through the finish line clear were justifiably proud.

Thanks also go to RJ McCullough, Sterling Dennison, Mags Oleszek and Lukask Szadowiak who spent many hours painstakingly strimming, tidying and painting. There was a large number of southern-based riders competing and they certainly made their mark by winning all the top classes.

John Tilley from Kilkenny International Sporthorses took the honours in the EI 115 Advanced class with Trend de la Cruise, an 11-year-old mare owned by George Anderson and sired by Future Trend. They moved up one place from dressage and completed on the Vanda Stewart-awarded mark of 28.1, just marginally ahead of Joseph Murphy and Funny Guy (28.5).

This Loughehoe Guy gelding was bought by Annette O’Callaghan earlier this year, having previously been campaigned by Saffron Cresswell.

Wexford’s Patrick Whelan had four horses spread amongst the three EI 115 classes where three featured prominently.

He took the win in the EI 115 Open class with Ikoon Lan DHI, a 12-year-old Dutch bred mare owned by Cathal Daniels, with whom he completed the 5*L at Badminton in May. He kept both jumping phases clear and finished almost two points clear of Joseph Murphy and DStud Flirtation, a Bernhard gelding bred by Gary Jackson.

There were 18 starters in the EI 115 class which certainly saw a fair share of changing fortunes between phases. Patrick Byrne from Co Wexford moved up nine places after dressage with Belline Castle ONR Candy to secure victory, having added just 0.4 showjumping time penalties to the 35.7 mark awarded by Lucy Adams. This seven-year-old mare is owned by Richard Ames. Rider Representative, Jonathan Steele, claimed the runner up position on board Somerville Springheeled, John Simpson’s owner-bred gelding who occupied the same placing at the Clare 2 the previous week.

The EI 110 open class saw the Belline Estate owner, Richard Ames, gain another victory, this time with principle rider, Robbie Kearns in the saddle. His mount was Belline Thistle Bethelastime, a seven-year-old mare by Grafenstolz who recently won the. CCI2*L class at Millstreet International. They led from the outset, adding nothing to their flatwork mark of 29.8, giving them a two point margin over second placed Sian Coleman and Duniro, Mary Horgan’s dun gelding by the Connemara stallion, Abbeyfield Comet.

Eighteen combinations vied for top position in the EI 110 class which was judged by Lucinda Webb-Graham who was most impressed with Amanda Goldsbury riding KHH Romanov Park, Cooley Farm’s seven-year-old gelding by Romanov who was enjoying his fourth outing under Eventing Ireland rules. With a score of 21.5, they had a six point advantage over Ian Cassells and Rutland Flamenco, Patrick Murphy’s six-year-old mare by Casalico who had a win at Ballindennisk 2 back in May.

It was definitely a week to remember for 17-year-old Seaford girl, Molly O’Connor. Not only did she win the EI 110J class with her father’s nine-year-old grey mare, Stillbrook Aoife but she received a late call up from the reserve list for the Junior European Championships due to be held in Strzegom later this month.

Katie Robinson and Ophelia Cruise claimed second place which means that they have placed in the top six on their last five outings.

The friendly Amateur rivalry at EI110 level continues at great pace. Britt Megahey and R Showman had a marginal lead over Denis Currie and Merlot at the dressage stage with both combinations keeping the coloured poles in tact while Nichola Wray and Dylan, who were sitting in third place, uncharacteristically, incurred eight penalties.

However, the final phase proved decisive when a speeding ticket equivalent to 0.4 penalties was awarded to Britt for coming through Claire Palmer’s finish line thirty one seconds inside the time. This paved the way to success for Denis with Britt having to settle for second on this occasion. In true benevolent form, Britt donated his winnings, yet again, to the Air Ambulance Charity.

Eighteen great Amateur competitors came before Vanda Stewart in the EI 100 class where Christina Findlay returned to winning ways with her 10-year-old Diarado gelding, Parklodge Over and Under. This partnership, which has just been going this year, has already clocked up three wins, one x second and two x third from their six outings. However, this week she recorded a PB, with her dressage score of 16.8 which was also the lowest recorded on the day. Samantha Dale, who has had two wins this season with her fabulous mare, Threeseas, picked up a second placed rosette.

Maya Constable secured a quintet of consecutive wins in the EI100P class with her striking little pony, Rockon Pedro. They remained on their Janet Hall awarded score of 24.3. which gave them a very convincing victory, ahead of Eve Lindsay and Glenomore Tom who have also never been out of the top six this season.

Sixteen-year-old David Keatley from Co Kildare made his presence felt in the EI 100J class where he had his third successive pillar to post victory with Ann Bowe’s Kings Master gelding, The Kings Ransom, finishing on Janet Hall’s score of 22.5. Arabella Whelehan came in fractionally behind on Blackhill Border Fox.

A well subscribed EI 100 class saw Amanda Goldsbury take centre stage for the second time with the Cooley Farm’s home-bred mare, the aptly named, Designed at Cooley. They were making their third Eventing Ireland appearance and did so in style with a score from Jennifer Marshall of 23.0. Robbie Kearns came in, three points behind with Belline Castle Ziggy, a six year old mare owned by Richard Ames.

Lucy Adams cast her critical eye over the twenty two competitors in the EI 90 class where there was no mistake about the winner. She gave her top mark of 28.8 to Colin Halliday riding. Apple Jacques, a five-year-old by Vanvouver, jointly owned by his wife, Orlagh, and Grace O’Shaughnessy. This gelding was just having its third outing under eventing rules and has been well placed on the previous two occasions. This time round they finished on their dressage score, giving them an advantage in excess of two points over second placed Abbie Knox with Freeway who have been clocking up some great results with Debbie Knox’s skewbald mare by Metropole.

Rachel Ferres replicated her performance at Tullymurry 1 by taking the win in the EI 90 Amateur class with SVS Zinno, her seven year old mare by Dino W. They moved up one place from the first phase after the early leader, Gillian Neill and The Crafty Fox, encountered some problems in cross country.

It was a case of déjà vu for Katie McKee and Water Paint who finished on their dressage score of 30.3 to take second place, repeating their performance at the two back to back Tullymurry events.

A delighted Victoria Grieves claimed her first victory in the EI 90 P class with Twister D’Euro, finishing on her Coreen Abernethy awarded score of 30.8. This 15-year-old schoolgirl from Portstewart has been knocking on the door of a win for a number of weeks. Annie Davis, who was double-mounted in the class, took second place with Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix, with whom she was just competing for the second time.

Fourteen-year-old Ella McCrory from Dromore, Co Down, had plenty to celebrate as she topped the leader-board in the EI 80 class of 12 with The Alders Bobby Dazzler. Her win was never in doubt as she led from the beginning and kept all jumping phases clear to gain over four points of an advantage over second placed Ana Goodrich who was enjoying her first event with Broadless Chase, her mother’s 10-year-old gelding.

It was a long day from dressage started at 8.30am until the final rider finished cross country at 6.30pm.

Northern Region events just could not happen without the incredible team of officials and volunteers. Organisers salute you all for your dedication and selfless contribution to the sport on what was a particularly long day for everyone. That’s why it is so, so pleasing to see the volunteers being rewarded, thanks to people like Elaine McKee, Thompson- Logan family, Kim Constable and Best In Show Travel. The final thank you goes to the competitors, many of whom travelled very long distances. Organisers know that some stepped outside their comfort zone, for others it was a consolidation of months of work but, for everyone, the Northern Region sincerely hopes it felt like a positive addition to personal growth and fulfilment.

EI 115 Advanced

1. John Tilley, Trend De La Cruise;

2. Joseph Murphy, Funny Guy;

3. Sian Coleman, Kilroe Frolic;

4. Ian Cassells, Master Point;

5. John Tilley, Licence to Cooley;

6. Patrick Whelan, Altitu.

EI115 Open

1. Patrick Whelan, Ikoon Lan DHI;

2. Joseph Murphy, DStud Flirtation;

3. Steven Smith, Samiro Cruze MC;

4. Ian Cassells, Cooley Bounce;

5. Steven Smith, Strangford;

6. Carla Williamson, Karolita O.

EI 115

1. Patrick Byrne, Belline Castle;

2. Jonathan Steele, Somerville Springheeled;

3. Casey Webb, Ballygreenan Break Point;

4. Patrick Whelan, Lakelands Woody;

5. Erin McClernon, seapatrick Beachball;

6. Patrick Byrne, Belline Foodys Out of the Blue.

EI 110 Open

1. Robbie Kearns, Belline Thistle Bethelastime;

2. Sian Coleman, Duniro;

3. Tara Dixon, Global Narco;

4. Joseph Murphy, My Foxhall Kit;

5. Casey Webb, Nelgara Lucy Locket;

6. Anita Doherty, Goldiva.

EI 110

1. Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Romanov Park;

2. Ian Cassells, Rutland Flamenco;

3. John Tilley, Tireragh Wispa;

4. Lois Thompson, Moneyquid Velvet;

5. Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

6. Caitie Slater, Belline Special Lady.

EI110 Amateur

1. Denis Currie, Merlot;

2. Britt Megahey, R Showman;

3. Ros Morgan, VOS Surprise;

4. Nichola Wray, My Springhill Showman;

5. Dean Salmon, Kylestone Carrick Prince;

6. Alannah M Kelly, Milshogue Bailey.

EI 110 P

1. Phonsie Wardell, Kinamara Bright Star.

EI 110 J

1. Molly O’Connor, Stillbrook Aoife;

2. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise;

3. Erin Mathieson, DG Dawn Chorus;

4. Phonsie Wardell, Oxview Jasper;

5. Phonsie Wardell, Whydah;

6. Lee Bloomfield, BGS Tea or Coffee.

EI 100

1. Amanda Goldsbury, Designed at Cooley;

2. Robbie Kearns, Belline Castle Ziggy;

3. Jonathan Steele, Punch Lion;

4. Connor McClory, Mr Marmalade;

5. Lucca Stubington, Glencarne;

6. Casey Webb, Grantstown Dun and Dusted.

EI 100 J

1. David Keatley, The Kings Ransom;

2. Arabella Whelehan, Blackhill Border Fox;

3. Lee Bloomfield, Newferry Jagermeister;

4. Molly Goodwin, Our Dream W;

5. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising;

6. Kirsty Greene, Corbally Mountain View.

EI 100 P

1. Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

2. Eve Lindsay, Glenomore Tom;

3. Aimee-Leigh Bailie, Villa Prince.

EI 100 Amateur

1. Christina Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

2. Samantha Dale, Threeseas;

3. Hollie Smith, Mr Diceman;

4. Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach;

5. Louise Duffy, Al Boum Photo;

6. Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice.

EI 100 T

1. Neil Morrison, George;

2. Hannah Blakely, Rock Steady;

3. Amanda Goldsbury, KHH Cooley Bellini;

4. Sophia Bingham, Harley.

EI 90 Amateur

1. Rachel Ferres, SVS Zinno;

2. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

3. Bernadette Muirhead, Out of the Blue;

4. Julie Coombs, Bruno Mars;

5. Anne Killen, Penanns Mourne Silver;

6. Claire Killen, Dunluce Aoife.

EI 90

1. Colin Halliday, Apple Jacques;

2. Abbie Knox, Freeway;

3. Poppy McMurray, Finding Nemo;

4. Colin Halliday, Ravanny Hope;

5. Eve Lindsay, Don Pablo;

6. Lucca Stubington, Magic Clementine.

EI 90 P

1. Victoria Grieves, Twister D’Euro;

2. Annie Davis, Knockagarron Fear Bui Phoenix;

3. Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend;

4. Zoe Caskey, ZNC Tipp’s Krafty Boy;

5. Abbie Harkness, Moneylagan Dawn;

6. Rachel Booth, Melview Chester.

EI 90 T

1. Victoria Clarke, Ballinglen Major;

2. Colin Halliday, Jimble Eva;

3. Jenny Nixon, Clonquest;

4. Jackson Laing, Doon Da Vinci;

5. Emily Corbett, Carrick Corvalley Prince;

6. Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally.

EI 80

1. Ella McCrory, The Alders Bobby Dazzler;

2. Ana Godrich, Broadleas Chase;

3. David O’Connor, Tullymurry All or Nothing;

4. Abi Gardner, Twiggy Rose;

5. David O’Connor, Kinmar Touch of Class;

6. Martha McMurray, Woodrow Rosewood.

EI 80 T

1. Molly Evans, Beltrim Moon Beach;

2. Holly Milligan, Echo Bukayo;

3. Nikki Cullen, Lexi’s Ludo Breezer;

4. Ellie-Mae Kerr, Just SJ;

5. Rosie Alcorn, Goodwins Boru;

6. Ellie Annett, Sillogue.

