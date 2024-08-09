Now in its second year as a collaboration, Area 32 are very grateful to all the Antrim Show committee for their continued support and partnership.

The weather was a welcomed improvement and changes to the ring format provided great feedback.

A big thanks to the judges who made the trip over; Julia Ryde-Rodgers and Vee Taheri-Seinfield, and the stewards Connie McLaughlin, Ros Ewing and Richard Broad who made the trip from England to help also steward on the day.

The Overall Supreme Championship went to the new combination of Amelia Logan with her very flashy coloured show pony first ridden Fielden Real McCoy, who after taking the Mini Supreme went one step better.

Reserve Supreme, after collecting in hand Supreme, went to the ever consistent James Cleland this time with his Welsh Cob stallion Budore Benedict Francis.

Novice Supreme was Jocelyn Hutchinson with her show hunter pony Cong Grey Star. Jocelyn had a great show also picking up the Best Rider Championship, with Rebecca Cowan just pipped at the post for Reserve.

To finish her great day, Jocelyn also took the Overall Ridden Supreme.

It was great to see the foals forward for the Foal Championship and this went to Zoe Bell’s Dartmoor foal; Beltoy Perseus.

Thanks to all the competitors who made the day and organisers look forward to welcoming you all back next year.

Full results below.

Class 445 Mountain & Moorland Novice Lead Rein:

1st Caeserrenog Pearly King, Darcy McAvoy;

2nd Hope Quaint, Clara Corrie;

3rd Uphill The Buglar, Evie Lilburn.

Class 446 Mountain & Moorland Novice First Ridden:

1st Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson;

2nd Lingardswood Comet, Anna Miller.

Class 447 Mini M&M Novice Ridden Championship:

CHAMPION: Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Caeserrenog Pearly King, Darcy McAvoy.

Class 448 Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein:

1st Caeserrenog Pearly King, Darcy McAvoy;

2nd Hope Quaint, Clara Corrie;

3rd Treworgan Skyfall, Jorga Dickson.

Class 449 Mountain & Moorland First Ridden:

1st Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowen;

2nd Llafar Barthez, Amelia Logan.

Class 450 Mountain & Moorland Mini Championship:

CHAMPION: Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowen;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Llafar Barthez, Amelia Logan.

Class 452 NPS Area 32 Novice Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds Ridden:

1st Townland Mr Tom, Sharon Manderson;

2nd Ardnehue April Joker, Phoebe Beaumont;

3rd Hillside Angel, Katie Kelly.

Class 453 Mountain & Moorland Novice Ridden Championship:

CHAMPION: Townland Mr Tom, Sharon Manderson.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Ardnehue April Joker, Phoebe Beaumont.

Class 454 NPS Area 32 Young Riders Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breeds:

1st Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowan;

2nd Dillon, Ruby Healy.

Class 455 NPS Area 32 Young Riders Mountain & Moorland Ridden Large Breeds:

1st Hillside Angel, Katie Kelly, Maghera.

Class 456 NPS Area 32 Young Riders Mountain & Moorland Ridden Intermediate:

1st Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell;

2nd Ardnehue April Joker, Phoebe Beaummont;

3rd Rainbow, Sophie Ennis.

Class 457 Mountain & Moorland Young Riders Ridden Championship:

CHAMPION: Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowen.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell.

Class 458 Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Small Breeds:

1st Rhydyfelin Starburst, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Class 459 Open Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds:

1st Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell;

2nd Shanaghy Star, Colleen Murtagh.

Class 460 Open Mountain & Moorland Ridden Championship (Silver Medal):

CHAMPION: Lusmagh Echo, Sophie Donnell.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Shanaghy Star, Colleen Murtagh.

Class 464 Show Pony Lead Rein:

1st Fielden Real McCoy, Elliott Logan;

2nd Royalview Candyman, Evie Lilburn.

Class 465 Show Pony First Ridden:

1st Fielden Real McCoy – Amelia Logan.

Class 466 Mini Show Pony Championship:

CHAMPION: Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Royalview Candyman, Evie Lilburn.

Class 467 Part Bred Lead Rein:

1st Royalview Candyman, Evie Lilburn;

2nd Finesse Prince of Tides, Chloe Hunter.

Class 469 Part Bred Mini Ridden Championship:

CHAMPION: Royalview Candyman, Evie Lilburn.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Finesse Prince of Tides, Chloe Hunter.

Class 470 Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein:

1st Magical Merlin, Sophie Martin;

2nd Maxwelltown Miss Dolly, Elliot Logan;

3rd Lola, Chloe Hunter.

Class 471 Show Hunter Pony First Ridden 122 cm:

1st Creevalee Hello Kitty, Pippa Corkum;

2nd Highthyme Tap Dancer, Ella Dickson.

Class 472 Mini Show Hunter Pony Championships:

CHAMPION: Magical Merlin, Sophie Martin.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Creevalee Hello Kitty, Pippa Corkum.

Class 474 Novice Show Hunter Pony:

1st Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson;

2nd Nicely Dun Darcy, Eva Kennedy.

Class 475 Novice Ridden Show Hunter Pony Championship:

CHAMPION: Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

RESERVE CHAMPION :Nicely Dun Darcy, Eva Kennedy.

Class 476 Open Show Pony:

1st Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan;

2nd Lola, Hannah Trimble.

Class 478 Open Ridden Show Pony/Show Hunter Pony Championship:

CHAMPION: Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Lola, Hannah Trimble.

Class 480 Part Bred Open Ridden:

1st Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

Class 481 Part Bred Ridden Pony Championship:

CHAMPION: Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

Class 492 In Hand Show Hunter Pony. Stallion, Mare or Gelding 4 Years old or over:

1st Mourne Poppy, Laura Ann Downey.

Class 493 Show Hunter Pony Breeding Championship. (Silver Medal):

CHAMPION: Mourne Poppy, Laura Ann Downey.

Class 497 Young Handler up to the age of 10 years old:

1st Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowen;

2nd Treworgan Skyfall, Ella Dickson;

3rd Holly, Harlow Robinson.

Class 498 Young Handler over the age of 10 years but not yet attained 16 years old:

1st Hools Sasha, Faith Magill;

2nd Hillside Angel, Laoise Kelly.

Class 499 Young Handler Championship:

CHAMPION: Briolen Cindy, Elissa Cowen;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Hools Sasha, Faith Magill.

Class 527 Mixed Mountain and Moorland Large Breeds in Hand 4 years old or over:

1st Budore Benedict Francis, J Cleland;

2nd Rosscon Blue Jasmine, Liza Taylor;

3rd Tio Pepe, Julie Coffey.

Class 528 Mixed Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds in Hand 4 Years old or over.

1st Kingshaugh Breaking Dawn, Z Bell;

2nd Mourne Poppy, Laura Ann Downey;

3rd Treworgan Spitfire, Janice Reddy.

Class 529 Mixed Mountain & Moorland in Hand 1/2/3 Years Old:

1st Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers, Downpatrick.Class 530 Mixed Mountain & Moorland In Hand Championship (Silver Medal):

CHAMPION: Budore Benedict Francis, J Cleland.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers.

Class 532 In Hand Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland Stallion/Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over:

1st Hools Sasha, Faith Magill;

2nd Kingshaugh Breaking Dawn, Z Bell.

Class 533 Dartmoor/Exmoor/Shetland In Hand Championship:

CHAMPION: Hools Sasha, Faith Magill.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Kingshaugh Breaking Dawn, Z Bell.

Class 534 In Hand Connemara/New Forest Colt, Gelding or Filly 1/2/3 Years Old:

1st Shanbo Silver, Helen Forgrave;

2nd Clonbon Girl, Megan Magill.

Class 535 In Hand Connemara/New Forest Stallion/Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over:

1st Rosscon Blue Jasmine, Lisa Taylor;

2nd Tio Pepe, Julie Coffey;

3rd Parishtown Lockdown, Charlene Clinghan-Curran.

Class 536 Connemara In Hand Championship:

CHAMPION Shanbo Silver, Helen Forgrave.

RESERVE CHAMPION Rosscon Blue Jasmine, Lisa Taylor.

Class 541 In Hand Welsh Section B. Mare/Gelding 4 Years Old or Over:

1ST Mourne Poppy, Laura Ann Downey.

Class 543 In Hand Welsh Pony Sec C or D 4 Years Old or Over:

1st Budore Benedict Francis, James Cleland.

Class 544 In Hand Welsh 1/2/3 Years old:

1st Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers.

Class 545 Welsh In Hand Championship:

CHAMPION: Budore Benedict Francis, James Cleland.

RESERVE CHAMPION: Loneash Enchantress, Sarah Beers.

Novice Championship:

Supreme Champion Novice Ridden Pony – Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Best Rider Championship:

Champion Best Rider – Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Reserve Champion Best Rider – Dowhills Strolling Minstrel, Rebecca Cowan.

Foal Championship:

Champion Foal – Beltoy Perseus, Zoe Bell.

Reserve Champion Foal – Carnageeragh Hugo Boss, Liza Taylor.

Mini Supreme Champion:

Mini Supreme Champion Ridden Pony – Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan.

Mini Reserve Supreme Champion Ridden Pony – Magical Merlin, Sophia Martin.

NPS/Area 15 British Isles Area In Hand Supreme Champion:

Supreme Champion In Hand Pony – Budore Benedict Francis, J Cleland.

Reserve Supreme Champion In Hand Pony – Shanbo Silver, Helen Forgrave.

NPS/Talent Forte Recruitment British Isles Area Ridden Supreme Champion

Supreme Champion Ridden Pony – Cong Grey Star, Jocelyn Hutchinson.

Overall Supreme Champion:

Overall Supreme Champion Pony of The Show – Fielden Real McCoy, Amelia Logan.

Overall Reserve Supreme Champion Pony of The Show – Budore Benedict Francis, J Cleland, Belfast.

