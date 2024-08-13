Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​EUROPEAN team junior and young rider gold medallist, Niamh McEvoy (20), heads up the international line up for this week's prestigious Dublin Horse Show, writes Ruth Loney.

The 2024 international selection for the RDS was tough as the world’s top ranked riders were vying for selection to compete in the Rolex Grand Prix of Dublin worth 500,000 euro, while the Aga Khan Nation's Cup trophy sponsored by The Underwriting Exchange to the tune of 250,000 euro has attracted many leading teams.

However, it is the Omagh, County Tyrone, woman, Niamh McEvoy, daughter of Maeve and Richard McEvoy, who is scaling the grand heights with Robin Bingham’s mare Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick in a star-studded line up, which includes world number one Henrik Von Eckermann, Olympic silver medallist Steve Guerdat and Olympic team silver riders McLain Ward and Laura Kraut.

Niamh, winner of the Balmoral Grand Prix in 2022, is based in Thurles with Greg Broderick’s showjumping team and is over the moon.

Omagh rider Niamh McEvoy pictured after winning the Balmoral Bottlegreen/HSI Grand Prix with Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick in 2022. Niamh now joins Team Ireland for international selection to the main arena classes at this year's Rolex Dublin Horse Show. (Pic: Freelance)

“I'm delighted to be competing in both the national and international classes at the RDS this year,” she commented.

“In the national classes I have three Ballypatrick horses, a four-year-old and two six-year-olds. In the internationals I plan to jump Robin Bingham's mare Templepatrick Welcome Limmerick.”

She added: “The mare has been a wonderful servant for me and earned my qualification place in the five star competitions through the Plus Vital Premier Series.

“I will also compete on the Jasmine da Hermida Luisa Osorio's nine year old mare who was recently part of the gold medal winning young riders European team in Holland and GBBS's Jargon DN.

“It is great to be competing at one of the best shows in Europe and I will certainly be trying my best to get some good results.”

Team Ireland features a full turn out of riders including Shane Sweetnam, Cian O'Connor, Derry man Daniel Coyle, Bertram Allen, Francis Derwin, David Simpson, Darragh Kenny and Denis Lynch.

Mark McAuley, the Ardee native, returns from Switzerland while Kilkenny ace Michael Pender joins Nicholas Connors, County Down’s Conor Swail, brothers Max and Tom Wachman and Puissance riders Geoff Curran and Sean Monaghan.

Belgium is represented by Emilie Conter of the Stephex yard, together with Dominique Joassin, Thibeau Spits, Koen Vereeke, Jos Verlooy and Patrick Spits in puissance only.

The Dutch team is Michael Greeve, Tani Joosten, Bas Moerings, Harrie Smolders and Mel Thijsssen. US riders McLain Ward and Laura Kraut, fresh from Paris Olympics where they took team silver join colleagues Lucy Davis, Nicholas Joio Dello and Aaron Vale.

Kevin Staut, veteran of the French team is joined by Francois Xavier Boudant, whizzkid Juien Gonin, Nina Mallevaey and Marie Pellegrin. GB has sent another strong squad, fresh from winning Team Gold in Paris.

Jodie Hall McAteer owner of Hyde Park stables joins Ben Maher, Tokyo gold champion and Paris team gold winner together with Matthew Sampson, Joseph Stockdale and Tim Gredley. Puissance riders from the GB squad include Gredley, Paul Gaff, Paul Sims, Elliot Smith and Joseph Trunkfield.

Sweden's line up includes world's number one and 2024 World Cup champion Henrik Von Eckermann. He is joined by Petronella Andersson, Wilma Hellstrom, Amanda Landeblad and Erica Ryan Swartz.

Eckermann's wife Janika Sprunger is on the Swiss squad with Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat, Edouard Schmitz and Barbara Schneiper. Individual riders selected are Daniel Deusser and Kendra Claricia Brinkop of Germany, with Italians, Guilia Martinengo Marquet and Australian Izabella Stone.

As always the grass arena and themed jumps make for a spectacular sight as live TV from RTE and FEI TV will be broadcast worldwide. With Rolex on board, an increased prize fund all round and the Saturday Puissance set to have a strong line up, Dublin Show will be the best ever.

The galloping grass arena has produced and upgraded many major championship riders and horses.

This is the last year for the old Anglesea stand as after the horse show the newly designed futuristic multi million euro stand will be created to host viewers for Leinster rugby, showjumping and music concerts.

Simmonscourt arena will be buzzing for the national championship events for horses and ponies, including three year old loose jumping.

In addition, the largest prize fund for showing classes in the world are featured in the grass show rings behind the main arena.