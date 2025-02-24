Horse Week: Opportunities in equine at Enniskillen Campus

Each year staff at Enniskillen Campus organise a Careers Day to help students prepare for their future in the equine industry. The Careers Fair offered businesses interested in promoting work placements or graduate employment the chance to engage directly with CAFRE students. Students connected with company representatives to find out more about potential job opportunities and career paths available.

Event organiser Gayle Moane, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, commented: “Our goal with Careers Day is to enhance students' employability skills by promoting interaction with businesses, helping them to transition into jobs within the equine industry.”

Co-organiser, Chris Bogues, Equine Lecturer, CAFRE, added: “We were delighted to have over 30 organisations present. Equine students at CAFRE benefit from the excellent support which we receive from the industry locally, across the Island and wider afield.”

Equine businesses and organisations from near and far enjoyed the buzz of the afternoon, while students gleaned knowledge and insights into the wide variety of equine industry career options.

If you are interested in studying for a qualification in equine this September, book now to attend the next Open Day on Saturday, March 29 at Enniskillen Campus.

Visit www.cafre.ac.uk for more information

Careers Fair Tamlaght Equestrian representatives Sorcha Owens and Lynnette McKeown chat to final year BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management students Amy Rowlands (Coleraine), Katie Behan (Headford) and Catherine O'Connor (Greencastle) at the Equine Careers Fair at Enniskillen Campus.

Careers Fair Shirley Jones from Topspec chats to Equine students Edee Rowan (Rathfriland), Emma Duff (Ballymena), Madison Young (Dungannon), James Donaghy (Bangor) and Jessica Gibson (Ballynahinch) at the Careers Fair held at Enniskillen Campus.

Careers Fair Level 2 Equine Care students Neil Brown (Castlewellan), Faith Ruberry (Bangor) chat to Jessica Torley, Andy Oliver Racing with Dr Rachel Annan, CAFRE at the Equine Careers Fair at Enniskillen Campus.