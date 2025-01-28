Horse Week: Paralympian Sarah Slattery is Irish Field Dressage Rider of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paralympian Sarah Slattery was presented with The Irish Field Dressage Rider of the Year award at the The Irish Horse World Awards lunch in the Palmer North Golf Club, The K Club, Straffan, Co. Kildare, on Monday.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is only the third para dressage rider to win the award which was first presented in 1997.

“What a whirlwind, a memorable year with Savona and it is great to win this award,” said Sarah. "I had promised my husband Jonathan that we would finish building our house this year but that has gone on hold as I received invite to Al Shaqab CHI in Doha, Qatar next month and the European Championships are a big part of our plan for 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Slattery only made her international and championship debut in 2023, sitting up on her mount Savona for the first time, five weeks after giving birth to her second child and four months before the European Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany.

Sarah Slattery who made her international and championship debut in 2023. (Pic: Freelance)

The Team Ireland Grade V rider and her now seventeen-year-old Pferdezuchtverband Brandenburg-Anhalt mare Savona started their 2024 season scoring 70.925% for a top five placing in the Grade V Grand Prix Freestyle at the Belgian CPEDI3* in Waregem in the middle of April. The 34-year-old took last year off her day job as a beauty therapist to concentrate on getting to Paris. Sarah and Savona placed fourth in the Grade V Grand Prix A class at Hartpury in July and a week later they were nominated by then Para Dressage High Performance Director Debora Pijpers along with Michael Murphy and Cleverboy (Grade I), Kate Kerr Horan and Serafina (Grade III), Jessica McKenna and Davidoff 188 (Grade III) as part of the Team Ireland quartet for the Paralympic Games.

Sarah opened her debut Paralympic Games, with baby daughter Millie watching from the Kiss and Cry area in her husband Jonathan's arms, scoring 68.410% for ninth place in the Grade V Para Grand Prix Test A and securing the reserve slot for the individual freestyle final which would ultimately prove crucial.

Slattery, daughter of international show jumper Tom, was one of the three riders selected by Debora Pijpers for the team competition along with Murphy and Kerr-Horan. Sarah had based herself in The Netherlands with professional show jumper sister Sophie in the run up to the Games. The Neils Bax-trained rider improved her score to 68.895% in the Grade V Para Grand Prix Test A as her contribution to the team score for which would see Ireland complete in the top ten. Sarah's first Paralympics were about to turn into a dream debut when Brazilian Rodolpho Riskalla was ruled out at the horse inspection and she was into the Paralympic Freestyle Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just a couple of hours to prepare after the last-minute call-up she and Savona delivered the test of their lives on the biggest para dressage sporting stage in the world scoring 71.795% to move up to seventh place. It was only the second time ever the pair had ridden their Freestyle test. Sarah and Savona finished the year in tenth place in the FEI Grade V Para Dressage World Individual Ranking.

Comber-based Irish National Champion Carolyn Mellor was presented with The Irish Field/Gain Equine Nutrition Star of the Month Award for September 2024 following the biggest win of her career at the Dressage Ireland National Championships in Ballindenisk, County Cork. Carolyn's win came despite a bandaged arm and swollen knee after an unfortunate incident when unloading a horse at on the day before the championships which saw her dragged through gravel on her side. Mellor who represented Ireland at the FEI Dressage European Championships in Hagen, Germany in 2021, scored 66.630% with her thirteen-year-old KWPN gelding VSH Gouverneur M to win the Grand Prix national championship.

Two special recognition awards for outstanding contribution to the Irish Horse Sport sector were presented to journalist, horse producer and breeder Sally Parkyn and the Horse Sport Ireland High Performance Jumping Director Michael Blake.

The other award winners were as follows:

The Irish Field Senior Show Jumper of the Year 2024 - Daniel Coyle (for the second year in-a-row).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Field Senior Event Rider of the Year 2024 - Lucy Latta

The Irish Field Young Show Jumper of the Year 2024 - Francis Derwin

The Irish Field Young Event Rider of the Year 2024 - Tom Nestor

The Irish Field/Gain Equine Nutrition Star of the Year Award 2024 - Francis Derwin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous winners of The Irish Field Dressage Rider of the Year Award (first awarded in 1997) are as follows:

1997 - Yvette Truesdale

1998 - Heike Holstein (1)

1999 - Katy Price 2000 - Anna Merveldt (1) 2001 - Anna Merveldt (2) 2002 - Anna Merveldt (3) 2003 - Heike Holstein (2) 2004 - Anna Merveldt (4) 2005 - Heike Holstein (3) 2006 - Anna Merveldt (5) 2007 - Heike Holstein (4) 2008 - Judy Reynolds (1) 2009 - Anna Merveldt (6) 2010 - Anna Medveldt (7) 2011 - Anna Merveldt (8) 2012 - Helen Kearney 2013 - Roland Tong 2014 - Judy Reynolds (2) 2015 - Judy Reynolds (3) 2016 - Judy Reynolds (4) 2017 - Judy Reynolds (5) 2018 - Judy Reynolds (6) 2019 - Judy Reynolds (7) 2020 - Kate Dwyer 2021 - Heike Holstein (5) 2022 - Abi Lyle 2023 - Michael Murphy 2024 - Sarah Slattery