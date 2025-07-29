Horse Week: Penultimate leg of Hagans Croft dressage league

With Barbara McMurray in the judge’s seat for the intro and newcomers classes, the day got underway with a Pony Club walk and trot test.

With a total of 10 horses and riders trotting up the centre line, this class was hotly contested to get into the ribbons.

Ellen McNiece – the youngest competitor in the class took the win in the intro with Cuffstown Shada with 67.67% followed by Chloe Scott and Kylestone Highwayman took second place with 67.33%.

These two girls went onto battle it out in the newcomers test where this time Chloe gained the top spot and Ellen took home the second place rosette. This was a super day out for these two girls and gave them the confidence boost they needed.

The first prelim test of the day was performed within the short arena with another Pony Club test being ridden, this time Coreen Abernethy was in the judge’s seat. Taking the top spot with 69.17% was Ruth English and Henry. Ruth’s test sheet was littered with sevens for her 15m half circles, 20m circles, working canter and free walk across the diagonal. With some lovely comments left by judge Coreen – “What a lovely lad! Very consistent test with accurate work, nicely ridden. Well Done!”

Claire Mackay and Craigmore Silver Rebel took the win in the Prelim 20x60 long arena test with 68.75%.

With Sue Stevenson an Tiny taking the win in the Novice class with 66.46%. The last class of the day was the Elementary class where both Sue Stevenson and Olivia Pele saluted to a score of 66%.

Therefore it came down to the collective mark and walk mark to decipher who took the win and that was Olivia Pele and Mirlo Mon. Well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the forth week of their five-week dressage league. With thanks to judges Barbara McMurray and Coreen Abernethy, scorer Katie and to Jonny of JB Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from JB Photography's facebook page.

To find out more or to enter an event please visit the Hagans Croft Equestrian website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

Dressage results Saturday, July 26.

Class 1: Intro (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Walk & Trot Dressage Test, 2013

1. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada 67.67%; 2. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 67.33%; 3. Rachel Freil, Pallow 66.33%; 4. Deborah Bowshell, Ebony 66%; 5. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star 65%; 6. Lola Hunter, Ross 63.67%.

Class 2: Newcomers Prelim (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Preliminary PC70 Dressage Test, 2022

1. Chloe Scott, Kylestone Highwayman 70%; 2. Ellen McNiece, Cuffstown Shada 65.4%; 3. Carolyn Wilson, Tilly 65%; 4. Annie Lucas, Sparky 64.6%; 5. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond 61.4%.

Class 3: Prelim (20x40 arena): The Pony Club Preliminary PC90 Eventing Test, 2013

1. Ruth English, Henry 69.17%; 2. Cathy Campbell, Daring Do 67.08%; 3. Rosie Paterson, Andy 66.67%; 4. Janine Austin, Little Black Beauty 63.96%; 5. Mary Booth, Franc 62.92%; 6. Delilah Dillon, Templehill Diamond 62.08%.

Class 5: Prelim (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Prelim 4, 2024

1. Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel 68.75%; 2. Rosie Paterson, Andy 68.5%; 3. Laura Fekkes, Flo 66.25%; 4. Claire Mackay, Crannard King of Hearts 66%; 5. Ella Heron, Otis 63.75%.

Class 6: Novice (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Novice 4, 2024

1. Susan Stevenson, Tiny 66.46%; 2. Amanda Speers, Billy 60.21%.

Class 7: Elementary (20x60 arena): British Dressage, Elementary 4, 2024

1. Olivia Pele, Mirlo Mon 66%; 2. Susan Stevenson, Tiny 66%.

1 . Hagans Croft Susan Stevenson and Tiny. (Photo: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Hagans Croft Claire Mackay, Craigmore Silver Rebel. (Photo: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Hagans Croft Chloe Scott riding Kylestone Highwayman. (Photo: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales