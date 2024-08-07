Horse Week: Penultimate leg of Summer Dressage League held at Knockagh View Equestrian

THE Summer Dressage League continued at Knockagh View Equestrian last week.

Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the penultimate week of the league. Thankfully the competition was finished up before the rain!

Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the cafe.

The final takes place on Sunday, September 1.

Elle Chambers and CRH Brodie on their way to winning the Intro junior class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

This is open to everyone, even if you haven’t taken part in the league. There are a full range of classes for everyone.

Results

Intro A Junior:

1st Elle Chambers, CRH Brodie (g);

Junior prelim winners Lucy Rooney and Donegreah Rosanna. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Ava Glover, Khali (m).

Intro A Senior:

1st Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g);

2nd Megan Norton, Porsche Lady (m).

Jacqui Lewis smiling her way done the centre line on Dunore fast and furious to win her elementary class. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Prelim 1 Junior:

1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).

Prelim 1 Senior:

1st Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);

Debbie McClean and Sunny picked up 1st & 2nd in their prelim classes at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).

Prelim 12:

1st Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g);

2nd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);

3rd Jennifer Kingsmill, Ludovik K (g).

Novice 22:

Victoria McCandless and Koolstyle strutted their stuff in elementary 40 to finish in 2nd place. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).

Elementary 40:

1st Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g);

2nd Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g);

3rd Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m);

4th Jill Hobson, Hanne (m).

Medium 61:

1st Jill Hobson, Hanne (m);

2nd Julie Dauncey, Molly (m).