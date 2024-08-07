Horse Week: Penultimate leg of Summer Dressage League held at Knockagh View Equestrian
Organisers wish to thank everyone who supported the penultimate week of the league. Thankfully the competition was finished up before the rain!
Thank you to the judge Ivor Harper and scribe Stephen, the photographer Ellie Johnston and Scott in the cafe.
The final takes place on Sunday, September 1.
This is open to everyone, even if you haven’t taken part in the league. There are a full range of classes for everyone.
Results
Intro A Junior:
1st Elle Chambers, CRH Brodie (g);
2nd Ava Glover, Khali (m).
Intro A Senior:
1st Megan Norton, Bachelors Boy (g);
2nd Megan Norton, Porsche Lady (m).
Prelim 1 Junior:
1st Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna (m).
Prelim 1 Senior:
1st Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);
2nd Joanne McGowan, Ollies Pride (g).
Prelim 12:
1st Janet Craig, Ollies Pride (g);
2nd Debbie McClean, Sunny (g);
3rd Jennifer Kingsmill, Ludovik K (g).
Novice 22:
1st Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m).
Elementary 40:
1st Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g);
2nd Victoria Mccandless, Koolstyle (g);
3rd Nicola Tann, Greenans May (m);
4th Jill Hobson, Hanne (m).
Medium 61:
1st Jill Hobson, Hanne (m);
2nd Julie Dauncey, Molly (m).