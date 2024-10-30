Horse Week: Penultimate leg of Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers held at Hagans Croft

It was first place for the second week in a row for Louise Reid and her four-year-old mare 'Stella' in the 60cm class.

Alex Greer and 'Phoenix Spark' took first place in the 70cm class, while Michaela Glass and 'Lurganbane Sally' dominated the 80cm class for the second week in a row and came home with the first place rosette.

The course this week saw the introduction of a few new fences, one of which was the water trough.

Competitors love to hate the water trough and Caroline Chambers had a sleepless Friday night wondering how herself and 'Whitethorn Lane' would fair. However, the pair had nothing to worry about as they soared over the trough to claim first place in the 80cm small working hunter class.

Onto the 90cm class where Chloe and Susan Scotts' five-year-old gelding 'Kylestone Highwayman' claimed first place and then went onto be awarded Champion Horse on the day. Judge David Kirkpatrick was very impressed with the young gelding’s performance, ridden by Gareth Clingan.

Katie Creegan and 'Holiday Izzy' had a winning day with first place in the 1m class before going on to be awarded Reserve Horse Champion! Katie and her family were delighted to say the least.

After a short lunch break, the afternoon session saw the ponies take on the working hunter course.

Katie Surgenor and 'Cornaughy Joey' shone through in the 60cm class, competing the course with ease to claim first place.

This then gave the pair the opportunity to head into the championship show where they were awarded Reserve Champion Pony on the day.

Katelyn Thompson has been doing well throughout the league so far and Saturday was no different when Katelyn and 'Crackerjack' jumped into first place in the 70cm class. This has set them in good stead for league placings.

Onto the 80cm class where Violet Campbell and 'Mourne Maverick' were the only combination to finish with a clear score board in the jumping phase, therefore nothing could deny them the first place ribbon.

Katie McKee and 'Darkies Boy' had great success in both the 90cm and 1m classes with the pair taking first place in both classes, which meant they went straight through into the championship class to perform foot perfect transitions from walk, trot, canter and finishing on a gallop down the long side to be awarded Champion Pony on the day. We look forward to seeing what next Saturday brings at the final as Katie has certainly set her sights on winning the League Sash.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the fourth leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers. This league is made possible thanks to the judge David Kirkpatrick and scribe Katie. Thanks also to Black Horse Photography for covering the event. All photographs can be viewed and purchased from the Black Horse Photography website.

This league runs every Saturday until November 2 and is open to everyone, especially those wanting to qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan. Entries are via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can also enter via the Hagans Croft App.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm and times are posted late Thursday evening.

To qualify for the final in week five, each horse/pony and rider combination must compete in three out of the five weeks and within the same class. Competitors must compete in the final to be eligible for league placings, prizes and the overall league horse and pony Working Hunter Champion and Reserve Champion.

Placings will be based on a points system. The final is open to everyone with a separate prize giving taking place for competitors on the day and league competitors.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers (Saturday, October 26)

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse:

Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Louise Reid, Stella; 2. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark; 2. Anna McCaig, Harley; 3. Willie Irvine, Willow.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally; 2. Anna McCaig, Harley.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

1. Caroline Chambers, Whitethorn Lane; 2. Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight; 3. Joanna Tarasewicz, Prince Harry Trotter; 4. Jessica Byrne, Carryon Platinums Edition.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman; 2. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy; 3. Sarah McLean, Lisnawhiggle Happiness; 4. Megan Norton, BT Rock and Roller.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy.

Working Hunter Ponies

Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Katie McKee, Darkies Boy.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony:

Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey.

Class 8 - 60cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey; 2. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin; 3. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack.

Class 9 - 70cm Working Hunter Pony NIF Starter Stakes & M&M:

1. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 2. Taylor-Lee Doyle, Telynau Darwin; 3. Katie Surgenor, Cornaughy Joey; 4. Mia Jackson, Molly.

Class 10 - 80cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 133cm also M&M:

1. Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick.

Class 11 - 90cm Working Hunter Pony NIF 143cm also M&M:

1. Katie Mckee, Darkies boy; 2. Katie Annett, Illane Duke; 3. Phoebe Beaumont, Ardnehue April Joker.

Class 12 - 1m Working Hunter Pony NIF 153cm:

1. Katie Mckee, Darkies boy.

1 . Hagans Croft Alex Greer, Phoenix Spark. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

2 . Hagans Croft Reserve Champion Pony: Katie Surgenor, Cornaughey Jack and (right) Champion Pony: Katie McKee, Darkies Boy, pictured with judge David Kirkpatrick. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales

3 . Hagans Croft Reserve Champion Horse: Katie Creegan, Holiday Izzy and (right) Champion Horse: Gareth Clingan, Kylestone Highwayman. Pictured middle is judge David Kirkpatrick. (Pic: Black Horse Photography) Photo: Black Horse Photography Photo Sales