Horse Week: Photographs from Millstreet International Horse Trials as Irish team storm to home win

The popular Irish event received a huge entry of nearly 400 horses from more than 15 nations, with the Duggan family’s magnificent Green Glens Arena hosting equestrian events for more than half a century and international eventing since 2015.

​The Irish team of Ian Cassells with Millridge Atlantis (ISH), Robbie Kearns with Ballyvillane OBOS (ISH), Jennifer Kuehnle with Polly Blue Eyes and Patrick Whelan with Altitu (ISH), lay in fifth place following Thursday’s opening dressage phase on a score of 107.4.

However, the Irish athletes soon climbed to an impressive third place following a strong performance in the showjumping phase on Saturday, where they added just 0.4 penalties to their score.

Sunday’s final cross-country phase saw the Irish team produce yet another hugely impressive combined effort, adding just 2.4 time penalties to their score to finish on 110.2 and overtake overnight leaders USA and Australia for a famous Irish win on home soil.

Great Britain finished in fourth, just ahead of New Zealand in fifth.

It was also a brilliant weekend for the Irish in the other international competitions at Millstreet, with Carlow’s Sam Watson guiding the James Hickey-bred Ballyneety Rocketman (ISH)(TIH) to victory in the CCI4*L competition.

Ian Cassells finished best of the Irish in the CCI4-S when finishing fifth with Kellys Quality (ISH), while there were Irish-bred winners in the CCI3-L and CCI3-S.

Bloomfield Manuscript (ISH), bred in Co Wicklow by Daphne Tierney, took the winners prize with British rider Sam Ecroyd in the CCI3*-L, while the same rider partnered Chapel House (ISH), bred by John O’Sullivan in Co Kerry, to victory in the CCI3-S.

Irish horses and riders dominated the CCI2-S with Elizabeth Power taking the win with Balladeer Clintender (ISH).

Following the event, a spokesperson said: “On behalf of the organising committee of the Millstreet International Horse Trials 2024, I would like to extend our gratitude for your support and participation in this year’s event. Your dedication, enthusiasm, and tireless efforts played a pivotal role in making our horse trials a success.

“We are deeply appreciative of the time and energy you invested, whether as competitors, volunteers, officials, or supporters. Your support not only elevates the standards of the Millstreet International Horse Trials but also strengthens the bonds within our vibrant equestrian community at a time when it was needed.

“Thank you once again for your contribution. We look forward to continuing this journey together and welcoming you back to Millstreet for many more successful events in the future.”

