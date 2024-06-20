Horse Week: Photographs from the Northern Ireland Horse Board Summer Show at the Meadows

By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:52 BST
COMPETITORS headed to the Meadows Equestrian Centre recently for the Northern Ireland Horse Board Summer Show.

Pictures kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.

Shane O’Reilly riding BWE Vain Hero, winners of the NIHB 1.35m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Shane O'Reilly riding BWE Vain Hero, winners of the NIHB 1.35m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Scarlet Thompson riding Flora Dora, jumping clear in the NIHB 1m Mare Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Scarlet Thompson riding Flora Dora, jumping clear in the NIHB 1m Mare Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Lisa Priestley riding Corlioni, winners of the NIHB 1.20m Mares Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Lisa Priestley riding Corlioni, winners of the NIHB 1.20m Mares Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Shane O’Reilly riding BWE Vain Hero, winners of the NIHB 1.35m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Shane O'Reilly riding BWE Vain Hero, winners of the NIHB 1.35m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

