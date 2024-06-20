Horse Week: Photographs from the Northern Ireland Horse Board Summer Show at the Meadows

Pictures kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.
1. Meadows NIHB Summer Show
Shane O’Reilly riding BWE Vain Hero, winners of the NIHB 1.35m Grand Prix. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)Photo: Tori OC Photography
2. Meadows NIHB Summer Show
Scarlet Thompson riding Flora Dora, jumping clear in the NIHB 1m Mare Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)Photo: Tori OC Photography
3. Meadows NIHB Summer Show
Lisa Priestley riding Corlioni, winners of the NIHB 1.20m Mares Production Class. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)Photo: Tori OC Photography
4. Meadows NIHB Summer Show
