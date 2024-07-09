Horse Week: Photographs from the RDS Young Rider and Equitation qualifiers at the Meadows

Photographs kindly supplied by Tori OC Photography.
1. RDS Qualifiers
Max Foley riding HHS Catwalk, winners of the 1.25/1.40m YR RDS Qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)
2. RDS Qualifiers
Launa McCann riding Annaveigh Flashback 69, winners of the Junior Equitation Exceeding 138cm but not exceeding 153cm. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)
3. RDS Qualifiers
Kiera McGrath riding Lissyegan Geoffrey, winners of the 1.25/1.30m YR RDS Qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)
4. RDS Qualifiers
Katie Duignan riding Aboy Duggie, winners of the 1.10/1.15m YR RDS Qualifier. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)