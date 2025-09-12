Horse Week: Plans underway for annual Christmas charity ride

PLANS are now well underway for the 19th Saintfield Christmas Charity Ride which will take place on Saturday, December 6.

Some changes have been made this year which will make the ride even more exciting.

This spectacular Christmas extravaganza has become one of the most eagerly anticipated on the Christmas calendar. Riders from all over the province, dressed up as Santa, will converge on the historical market town of Saintfield to take part.

Once again Father McHugh, Mary Mother of the Church, 33 Crossgar Road, Saintfield, are kindly hosting the charity ride from their magnificent parking facilities.

All the Santas will arrive for a mulled wine and mince pie reception at 11am. The atmosphere will be electric as Christmas music rings out, getting everyone into the Christmas spirit.

At 12 noon the Santas will mount up and follow the “real Santa” in his magnificent carriage.

The ride is strictly a hack and is suitable for most riders. Children or inexperienced riders can be led by an adult. The ride will be approximately three miles long on peaceful countryside roads. A short route can be taken for young children.

Meanwhile, back on Saintfield Main Street, the crowds of well wishers will be entertained by the one and only Hugo Duncan MBE, Box Car Brian and Gerard Dornan.

At approximately 1pm - 1.15pm the ride will come over Todds Hill, turning Saintfield into a sea of red.

This spectacular site is not to be missed.

The “real Santa” in his magnificent carriage will lead the multitude of Santas up the Main Street stopping at the Christmas tree where Santa will alight from his carriage to meet and greet all the children.

The Santas will then continue up the main street and turn around the fair green before making their way back down Main Street.

Organisers were looking forward to the children’s choir from Uganda coming over this year but, unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond their control they will not be coming this year.

The cost of the ride will be £20 for adults and £10 for children which includes the mulled wine and mince pie reception.

For further details, contact Joan Cunningham on 07775860744 or email [email protected]

You can also visit the website www.saintfieldhorseshow/christmascharityride.com