Horse Week: Poppy and Lesley are 'Hot to Trot' in Mossvale Pairs League

By HW CORRESPONDENT

Journalist

Published 28th Nov 2024, 14:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

POPPY More and Lesley Fowler were Hot to Trot on Thursday, November 15 winning round two of the pairs league.

Not to be outdone, Little and Large, comprising Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney took the honours on Thursday, November 21.

The final will be held tonight (Thursday, December 5). You can also go along and jump as an individual.

Pairs results week two

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Little and large. (Pic: Freelance)Little and large. (Pic: Freelance)
Little and large. (Pic: Freelance)

1st Hot to Trot - Poppy Moore and Lesley Fowler combined time

2nd Little and Large - Rachel Stranney and Trevor Johnny Caldwell combined time

3rd Charlies Angels - Layla Imrie and Caroline Clingham combined time

Individuals

Marvellous Murphies. (Pic: Freelance)Marvellous Murphies. (Pic: Freelance)
Marvellous Murphies. (Pic: Freelance)

60cms:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry

Rachel Stranney, AJ

70cms:

Charlies Angels. (Pic: Freelance)Charlies Angels. (Pic: Freelance)
Charlies Angels. (Pic: Freelance)

Poppy Moore, Western Melody

Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry

Layla Imrie, Bert

80cms:

Lewis Orr, Lynch

1m:

Danni Jennings, Serenity

1.1m:

Danni Jennings, Serenity

Pairs results week 3

1st Little and Large - Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney

2nd Marvellous Murphies - Eva and Michaela Murphy

3rd Charlie's Angels - Carolyn Clingman and Layla Imrie

4th Christmas Crackers- Georgia and Annie Connolly

Individuals

60cms:

Rachel Stranney, AJ

Zara McConnell, Rio

Poppy Moore, western melody

70cms:

Zara McConnell, Rio

Rachel Stranney, AJ

Poppy Moore, Western Melody

Specials

Layla Imrie, Bert

Georgia Connelly, Holly

Annie Connelly, Duke

Carolyn Clingman, Woodie

1m:

Michaela Murphy, GFS Subzero

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice