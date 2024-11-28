Horse Week: Poppy and Lesley are 'Hot to Trot' in Mossvale Pairs League

POPPY More and Lesley Fowler were Hot to Trot on Thursday, November 15 winning round two of the pairs league.

Not to be outdone, Little and Large, comprising Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney took the honours on Thursday, November 21.

The final will be held tonight (Thursday, December 5). You can also go along and jump as an individual.

Pairs results week two

Little and large. (Pic: Freelance)

1st Hot to Trot - Poppy Moore and Lesley Fowler combined time

2nd Little and Large - Rachel Stranney and Trevor Johnny Caldwell combined time

3rd Charlies Angels - Layla Imrie and Caroline Clingham combined time

Individuals

Marvellous Murphies. (Pic: Freelance)

60cms:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry

Rachel Stranney, AJ

70cms:

Charlies Angels. (Pic: Freelance)

Poppy Moore, Western Melody

Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry

Layla Imrie, Bert

80cms:

Lewis Orr, Lynch

1m:

Danni Jennings, Serenity

1.1m:

Danni Jennings, Serenity

Pairs results week 3

1st Little and Large - Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney

2nd Marvellous Murphies - Eva and Michaela Murphy

3rd Charlie's Angels - Carolyn Clingman and Layla Imrie

4th Christmas Crackers- Georgia and Annie Connolly

Individuals

60cms:

Rachel Stranney, AJ

Zara McConnell, Rio

Poppy Moore, western melody

70cms:

Zara McConnell, Rio

Rachel Stranney, AJ

Poppy Moore, Western Melody

Specials

Layla Imrie, Bert

Georgia Connelly, Holly

Annie Connelly, Duke

Carolyn Clingman, Woodie

1m:

Michaela Murphy, GFS Subzero