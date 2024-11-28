Horse Week: Poppy and Lesley are 'Hot to Trot' in Mossvale Pairs League
Not to be outdone, Little and Large, comprising Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney took the honours on Thursday, November 21.
The final will be held tonight (Thursday, December 5). You can also go along and jump as an individual.
Pairs results week two
1st Hot to Trot - Poppy Moore and Lesley Fowler combined time
2nd Little and Large - Rachel Stranney and Trevor Johnny Caldwell combined time
3rd Charlies Angels - Layla Imrie and Caroline Clingham combined time
Individuals
60cms:
Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry
Rachel Stranney, AJ
70cms:
Poppy Moore, Western Melody
Ellie Mae McConnell, Jerry
Layla Imrie, Bert
80cms:
Lewis Orr, Lynch
1m:
Danni Jennings, Serenity
1.1m:
Danni Jennings, Serenity
Pairs results week 3
1st Little and Large - Trevor Caldwell and Rachel Stranney
2nd Marvellous Murphies - Eva and Michaela Murphy
3rd Charlie's Angels - Carolyn Clingman and Layla Imrie
4th Christmas Crackers- Georgia and Annie Connolly
Individuals
60cms:
Rachel Stranney, AJ
Zara McConnell, Rio
Poppy Moore, western melody
70cms:
Zara McConnell, Rio
Rachel Stranney, AJ
Poppy Moore, Western Melody
Specials
Layla Imrie, Bert
Georgia Connelly, Holly
Annie Connelly, Duke
Carolyn Clingman, Woodie
1m:
Michaela Murphy, GFS Subzero