Horse Week: Popular Thursday and Friday night jumping resumes at Mossvale

Isa Quinn on Millie receiving her special rosette for competing in the cross-pole class. (Pic: Mossvale RC)

FRIDAY night Showjumping at Mossvale has got underway for the autumn/winter season.

Thursday nights are for horses and ponies, from 60cms up, and Friday nights are for ponies with jumping starting at cross-poles.

Everyone is very welcome along, with entries taken on the night.

The stove will be lit in the canteen where hot food and drinks will also be served.

Brooke Hanna on King double clear in the 40cms class. (Pic: Mossvale RC)

Why not have a browse in the tack shop too while you’re there?

Results from September 27

Crosspoles:

Olivia Ward – Oscar (drew trophy);

Megan Kelly on Lillie receiving their special rosette for competing in the 50cms class. (Pic: Mossvale RC)

Isla Quinn – Millie.

40cms:

Olivia Ward – Oscar ( Drew Trophy );

Brook Hanna – King;

Emma Hill – Flash.

50cms:

Amy Quinn – Millie ( Drew Trophy);

Hanna Orr – Humbug.

Special Rosettes

Georgia Ferris – Flash;

Megan Kelly – Lillie.

60cms:

Specials

Oliver Hill – Flash;

Georgia Ferris – Mollie.