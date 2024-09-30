Horse Week: Popular Thursday and Friday night jumping resumes at Mossvale
FRIDAY night Showjumping at Mossvale has got underway for the autumn/winter season.
Thursday nights are for horses and ponies, from 60cms up, and Friday nights are for ponies with jumping starting at cross-poles.
Everyone is very welcome along, with entries taken on the night.
The stove will be lit in the canteen where hot food and drinks will also be served.
Why not have a browse in the tack shop too while you’re there?
Results from September 27
Crosspoles:
Olivia Ward – Oscar (drew trophy);
Isla Quinn – Millie.
40cms:
Olivia Ward – Oscar ( Drew Trophy );
Brook Hanna – King;
Emma Hill – Flash.
50cms:
Amy Quinn – Millie ( Drew Trophy);
Hanna Orr – Humbug.
Special Rosettes
Georgia Ferris – Flash;
Megan Kelly – Lillie.
60cms:
Specials
Oliver Hill – Flash;
Georgia Ferris – Mollie.