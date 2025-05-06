Horse Week: Portadown Siblings enjoy success and sunshine at Connell Hill Equestrian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE May Day bank holiday weekend at Connell Hill Equestrian welcomed competitors from all six counties.

Portadown siblings Kathryn and Tim Morton enjoyed success in the sun over a great course of jumps and fillers from the 50cm class right up to the 1.20m.

Derry girls Ashling and Ella Rose Doherty secured top places also in classes four and five.

Annaghmore rider Zac Bradley jumped in three classes, bravely attempting his first big 80cm! Well done Zac.

Lisa Talbot jumping Ghs Fremont (2nd 1.20m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The show commenced with “Sunshine” navigating the cross-poles class as Ingrid Scott introduced the young horse to a range of fences, achieving a good positive final result. Moving on to class two saw Tim Morton, Alice Gregg and Sinead Diver tie for joint first place in the 50s.

Alice Gregg on Patchy and Tim Morton on his second mount Apples took away the red ribbons for jumping clear in the 60s. Moving on up to the 70s saw Zac Bradley on Hurricane CR take joint first place with Zoe Caskey on Jeffrey, and Ella Rose Doherty on Floyd followed closely by big sister Ashling on Misty.

Doing the double were the Doherty sisters Ashling and Ella Rose jumping again to take joint first place with Laura Harris, Zoe Caskey and Nicole McGarvey in the 80cm class.

Megan Rourk and Katy Mcdonald rode well in the 90s to take first place, partnered with their ponies Pearl and Barry. Megan went on to win the 1m!

Shane McCloskey jumping Clonterm Lorenzo(2nd 1.10m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Dean Cotton rode a super round in the 1.20m on Fizz and Kathryn Morton had sweet success on Sugar, taking joint first place with Dean, and jumping again into second place with Zander.

Well done to everyone who took part.

Connell Hill is an excellent venue to build confidence week by week and is a first class facility to school around on a Saturday morning with classes to suit all levels, with lots of achievement opportunities and confidence building going on. There’s always a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and is a great start to any weekend for riders, owners and spectators to come along and socialise with a cup of coffee and snack.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton/and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on www.sjilive

Christopher Smyth jumping Ballylurgan Hold Up (3rd 1.10m Class). (Photo: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Photography for all Connell Hill Events is available on the Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Connell Hill Training Show Results (Saturday, May 3)

Class 1: X-poles Class

Ingrid Scott, Sunshine.

Hannah Bell on Bonnie. (Photo: Freelance)

Class 2: 50cm

Sinead Diver, Calida; Alice Gregg, Patchy; Tim Morton, Spider; Caroliine McKeown, Misty; Hannah Bell, Bonnie; Ingrid Scott, Sunshine.

Class 3: 60cm

Alice Gregg, Patchy; Tim Morton, Apples; Sinead Diver, Calida; Tim Morton, Patch; Zac Bradley, Hurricane CR; Hanna Bell, Bonnie;

Class 4: 70cm

Ella Rose Doherty, Floyd; Zac Bradley, Hurricane CR; Zoe Caskey, Jeffrey; Kate Spence, Eden; John McKerigan, Dolly; Bree Rutledge, Jewell; Ashling Doherty, Misty; Hanna Bell, Bonnie.

Rosette Winners 50cm class. (Photo: Freelance)

Class 5: 80cm

Ashling Doherty, Misty; Ella Rose Doherty, Floyd; Laura Harris, Dixie; Zoe Caskey, Jeffrey; Nicola McGarvey, Miller; Tim Morton, Hollie; Tim Morton, Custard; Zac Bradley, Hurricane CR.

Class 6: 90cm

Megan Rourk, Pearl; Katie McDonald, Barry; Irene McGookin, Jasper; Tim Morton, Hollie; Nicola McGarvey, Miller.

Class 7: 1m

Megan Rourk, Pearl; Hanna Thompson, Kelly.

Class 8: 1.20m

Dean Cotton, Fizz; Kathryn Morton, Sugar; Kathryn Morton, Zander.

Dates for your Diary

There are a series of events coming in May and June at Connell Hill Equestrian.

Thursday, May 8 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 10 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Saturday, May 17 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 22 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 24 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 29 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 31 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, June 5 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, June 7 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 12 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 14 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 19 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 21 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show

Thursday, May 26 – SJI Registered Showjumping

Saturday, May 28 – Unregistered Showjumping Training Show