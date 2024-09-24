Horse Week: Portnacoo records back to back victories at Downpatrick for Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PORTNACOO recorded back to back victories at Downpatrick for veteran Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth when claiming the 80-95 handicap hurdle under an excellent ride from Darragh O’Keefe.

The combination were content to settle in fourth behind the leaders until challenging on the uphill climb to the winning post with the victor staying on best to score.

O’Keefe said: “I was concerned about the drop back in distance of today’s race but knew running downhill hill he would stay on.”

Eighty-seven-year-old Smyth said: “I wasn’t concerned about the distance at all. Darragh’s a super rider and he was told not to take it up before the last. I'm going to Listowel on Friday, he might run again at Listowel. It will be six hours down and it is me that does the driving.

Portnacoo ( Darragh O’Keefe) records back to back at Downpatrick for 87 year old Ballyclare trainer Harry Smyth. (Pic: Freelance)

“I have had a Turf Club licence for 40 years and just have the couple of horses I own myself. I’ve never been asked by any of the local owners to train one for them but I’m happy enough doing my own thing and just myself to answer to.”

The locally owned and bred Tell Nobody Nothin easily claimed the opening maiden. The winner, trained by Noel Meade and partnered by Ballyclare jockey Sam Ewing, settled in fourth for most of the race until delivering a winning challenge jumping into the lead between horses at the last and quickly going clear.

Newtown Rambler had attempted to make all finishing second while odds favourite Omniscient was let down by his jumping giving several flight too much height.

Meade said: “It’s the first one the family have bred – it’s a pity Patricia’s late husband Paul wasn’t here to see her win. I left her short but she got plenty of schooling.”

The Gordon Elliott trained Someone’s Wish [near side] partnered by Jack Kennedy battle with Tuckmill to claim the Beginners Chase. (Pic: Freelance)

Ewing added: “She had a nice run first time and has taken a big step forward. She got to the line well and will get further and didn’t put a foot wrong.”

British runner Mary trained by Ian Williams tried to make all the running in the handicap hurdle only to challenged and caught near the line by the Philip Rothwell trained Only One Plan which was providing jockey Tiernan Power Roche with his second winner since turning professional.

Roche said: “They went a good gallop which suited. The horse deserved that I was wondering if the winner would come back to me at the bottom of the hill.”

The Rated Novice Hurdle proved a dramatic affair from start to finish. The favourite Boston Jury unseated champion jockey Jack Kennedy as the tape went up although still some distance from the starter and it was left to stable companions Cloonaira and Dionoland to vie for the lead for much of the race. However, That’s About Right with Conor Owens aboard completed a double for trainer Philip Rothwell when having been last of the quintet during the contest was produced by the rider wide of the duo of stable mates to lead at the last and swiftly settle the outcome.

The Philip Rothwell trained That’s About Right with Conor Owens aboard easily claims the novice hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

Owens said: “We were disappointed with his las two runs although I thought he would run well today.”

The Beginners Chase saw a battle between Tuckmill and Someone’s Wish the latter trained by Gordon Elliott with Jack Kennedy aboard made rapid progress on the downhill run when only sixth but stayed on best near the finish to prevail.

Kennedy said: “He was very tough on his debut over the bigger obstacles. Elliott added: “ He’s owned by my head lad Simon ( Mc Gonagle) He wasn’t getting home on the softer ground. I can’t run him Britain in the low grade chases under the current cross channel rules. He might be sent there for someone else to train.”

The three mile chase changed complexion at the penultimate fence when Hand Over Fist which had taken up the running four out and travelling fell allowing Winding River and Tullyveery Lad to fight out the finish with the last named trained by Ray Cody and Darragh Myler in the saddle prevailing at the line.

Only One Plan ( Tiernan Power Roche ) heads the front running Mary to land the handicap hurdle. (Pic: Freelance)

Myler said: “As soon as he met the rising ground he kept on. He won at Tramore last month and I fell of him at Ballinrobe – he was good to day and stuck out his head at the finish.”

The Emmett Mullins trained Dippedinmoomlight partnered by John Gleeson totally outclassed rivals in the concluding bumper having always been to the fore the very well bred filly quickened readily downhill to asserted prior to the winning line.

Mullins said: “A nice filly with a great attitude. We'll keep her on the go for another few weeks. The Gowran Listed bumper is going to come too soon, but we might look at another option this side of Christmas for black-type - maybe Cheltenham in November and if that doesn't look like it will be nice ground, she can have the winter off. She's not a deep, winter-ground filly.

“She has done well since her run in Down Royal, she has put on a bit of weight and strength. She has a great attitude and enjoys her work. She (Mozzies Sister, Down Royal winner) has got the form in the book, so we were as happy as you could be in finishing second coming home.

“She is a bumper winner now and it is great to get the job done.”