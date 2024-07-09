Horse Week: Preparations well underway for annual show organised by Kilkeel and District Riding Club
The show will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Leestone Road, just outside the town.
The day will kick off with showing classes from 9.30am in ring one.
Ring two will see the start of the Working Hunter Horses from 9.30am, with classes from 60cm to 1m and, for the first time, the Club will run NIF Qualifiers in the 80cm, 90cm and 1m.
Working Hunter ponies will follow, from cross-poles up to 1m.
At approximately 12.30pm showjumping will commence in ring three with the ponies, cross-poles up to 1m, and horses, 60cm up to 1m.
All entries on the day.
There will be plenty of rosettes, prizes and silverware to be won at the annual show.
For further information, please contact KDRC secretary, Bronagh Harper, on 07783 683478 or message the club via Facebook.