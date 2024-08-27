Horse Week: Rachel and AJ claim two first place rosettes at Hagans Croft's Summer Blow Out

With the day starting off with the cross-pole class, all three competitors were delighted as they came away with a rosette and ice cream for all their efforts.

Rachel Stranney and ‘AJ’ had a fantastic run out as the pair not only won the 50cm class, but also went onto win the 60cm class as well.

Three competitors finished on a clear score of 90 points within the 70cm accumulator class so it was down to who jumped around the course within the fastest time and that was Courtney Lynch and ‘Take Two’. Courtney was delighted with her colourful rainbow first place rosette along with her first place prize of a beautiful lead rope.

Grace Harney and ‘Willow’ were the only combination to finish on a clear score of 90 points within the 80cm accumulator class, therefore, there was no doubt they were claiming the top spot.

Onto the last two classes on the day where Charley Hanna and Eva McDermott battled it out for the top spot in the 90cm class and, with Charley and ‘Polly’ finishing on a double clear in a time of 21.38 seconds, they claimed first place on the day.

Eva McDermott and ‘Jumpingale Joy’ went on to win the 1m class. Well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly.

There is one more week of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the cross-poles class and a treat.

Rosettes are presented in each class from first to sixth place and first place receives a small prize.

This event is pre-entry with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

‘Showjumping Summer Blow Out’ results – Saturday, August 24.

Class 1 - Cross-Poles winners

Edna Lyness, Fergie; Pippa Morris, Cora; Fia Hoey, Lily.

Class 2 - 50cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, AJ; 2. Rebecca Belshaw, Mr Reba; 3. Lily Henderson, Emily.

Class 3 - 60cm:

1. Rachel Stranney, AJ.

Class 4 - 60cm Pairs Relay:

No Entries.

Class 5 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence:

1. Courtney lynch, Take Two; 2. Grace Harney, Willow; 3. Annabel Storey, Rico; 4. Rose Henderson, Colta; 5. Harris Mathers, Lucky; 6. Lola McCartan, Hazy.

Class 6 - 75cm Pairs Relay:

No Entries.

Class 7 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence:

1. Grace Harney, Willow; 2. Harris Mathers, Lucky; 3. Charley Hanna, Polly; 4. Lola McCartan, Hazy; 5. Courtney lynch, Take Two; 6. Caroline Clingan, Angus.

Class 8 - 90cm:

1. Charley Hanna, Polly; 2. Ava McDermott, Jumpingdale Joy.

Class 9 - 1m:

1. Ava McDermott, Jumpingdale Joy.

