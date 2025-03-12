Horse Week: Recognising potential of Equine Higher Education students

Over the years CAFRE’s equine students have benefitted greatly from the generous support and close partnerships built with industry professionals across Ireland and beyond, established through Enniskillen Campus.

The Industry Support programme at Enniskillen Campus awarded £27,000 to equine students pursuing Certificate of Higher Education, Foundation Degree, and Bachelor’s Honours Degree courses.

Industry support sponsors

Eighteen companies presented awards to students which included Bluegrass Horse Feeds, Coolmore Stud, Danske Bank, Derrinstown Stud, Downpatrick Racecourse, Gerry Dilger Foundation, Godolphin, Horse Racing Ireland, Horse Sport Ireland, Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Juddmonte, Show Jumping Ireland, The Irish Field, The Vaughan Trust, Tinnakill House Stud, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Carpets and Weatherbys.

Paul McHenry, Acting CAFRE Director addressed the industry representatives, students and their supporters.

He commended the sponsoring organisations for recognising the value of education to the equine industry through the provision of generous bursaries to first year Higher Education students at Enniskillen Campus.

Mr McHenry commented: “The Equine sector operates on an all-island basis and is a vibrant and growing sector of the economy. In 2022 the Irish Thoroughbred breeding and racing industry contributed 1.07 billion Euros gross value added to the economy and generated the second highest value of bloodstock sales at public auctions globally, at 538 million euro (surpassed only by the USA).

“Ireland has more Thoroughbreds per capita than anywhere else in the world. Direct employment in the Thoroughbred sector amounts to 9,400 jobs with a further 7,000 people in directly related employment.

“The Sport Horse sector contributes more than 816 million euro to the Irish economy and there are over 14,000 jobs in the Sport Horse breeding, competition and leisure sectors. Much of this economic activity takes place in the countryside, supporting rural communities.”

Many of the organisations have been long standing supporters of the Bursary programme offering tangible support to equine students.

“I am delighted that this year a selection of the Bursaries awarded have been allocated to support students as they travel internationally.

“Later this year eight students will travel to Lexington and surrounding areas in Kentucky, USA to learn more about equine businesses and their operations,” commented Jane Elliott, Head of Equine at Enniskillen Campus.

If you are interested in studying equine and want to connect with a college who can help set your career off to a flying start, apply now to study equine at Enniskillen Campus. For information on CAFRE’s Equine courses visit www.cafre.ac.uk

The college is hosting an Open Week from Tuesday 25 March to Saturday 29 March.

The Open Day for equine courses is Saturday 29 March.

To book to attend an Open Day, visit the events section of the website: www.cafre.ac.uk

Applications are still be accepted for courses starting this September, please join them to discuss your options.

1 . Recognising potential of Equine Higher Education students Grace Harrison from Newtownabbey was presented with the Ulster Carpets Bursary by Chris Bogues (Equine Lecturer, CAFRE). Grace is a student on the BSc Honours Degree Programme in Equine Management at Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . Recognising potential of Equine Higher Education students Paul McHenry (Acting CAFRE Director) presented the Weatherbys Bursary to Ryan Conway. Ryan from Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny is studying on the first year of the BSc Honours Degree in Equine Management at Enniskillen Campus. (pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . Recognising potential of Equine Higher Education students Sophia Connolly, from Belfast, was presented with the Danske Bank bursary by Seamus McCormick. Sophia is currently studying online for a Certificate in Higher Education Equine Science and Management. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . Recognising potential of Equine Higher Education students Emma Brow from Hillsborough was presented with The Vaughan Trust Bursary by Jane Elliott (Head of Equine CAFRE). Emma is studying on the BSc Honours Degree in Equine Management at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. (Pic: CAFRE) Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales