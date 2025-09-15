Horse Week: Record breaking entries at Ecclesville!

With jumping starting promptly at 6.15pm and the last combination jumping at 11pm, the result was a very busy and lively atmosphere!

The showjumping league will continue for the next two Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from 12 September

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Aoife Kelly and Nemo; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Ava Gervin and Chester; Aishlinn McCrory and Shelby; Isla Clarke and Princess; Anna Armstrong and Bluey; Olivia Coaltar and Hazel; Poppy Coaltar and midnight; Rhianne Coaltar and Hazel; William Coaltar and Hazel; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles; CJ O’Kane and Biscoff; Saiorse O’Kane and Chanel; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Bob Land Dancer; Thea Mullan and Peaches.

50cms (Double Clears)

Dany Bell and Henry; Hannah Armstrong and Rosie; Lucy Bogle and Ria; Maisie Mullan and Oreo; Leah Donnelly and Bob; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Kate McCusker and Cobby; Willow Sloane and April; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; CJ O’Kane and Biscoff; Cassie Donaghy and Lucky; Nancy Teague and Louie; Myra McCarroll and Lottie.

60cms (Double Clears)

Elsie Firth and Henry; Savannah Wylie and Bleech; Maddie Rankin and Teddy; Sierra Melly and Chester; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Emily Mackey and Hollie; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Imogen Bogle and Rambo; Molly Lee and Amy; Willow Sloane and April; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Joey Dickson and Rusty; CJ O’Kane and Socks; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Henry Coote and Riley; Grianne Martin and Roxy; Nancy Teague and Louie; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Jessica McCarroll and Lily; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Maddison O’Kane and Biscoff.

70cms (Double Clears)

Ann Stacey and Rocky; Cara McCartan and Bo; Chloe McVarnock and Digby; Lucy Broderick and Bleech; Joshua Gracey and Venus; Maddison O’Kane and Socks; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Mollie Lee and Amy; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Kim McKevlin and Jessie; Mya O’Neill and Elvis; Cassie Donaghy and Mabel; Henry Coote and Riley; Amelia Devlin and Lady; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Leah Preston and Bambi; Lionel Johnston and Teddy; Abby Armstrong and Ricky; Ella Nevin and Remy; Katie Nevin and Rose; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Anna Mullan and Peaches; Jessica McCarroll and Lily.

80cms (Double Clears)

Mollie Lee and George; Amelia Devlin and Mia; Sophie Johnston and Potter; Lily Moore and Izzy; Katie Nevin and Rose; Wendy McAleer and Gio; Leah Preston and Bambi.

90cm (Double Clears)

Sarah Louise Devlin and Lady; Ruby Moore and Izzy; Isobel Wallace and Georgie; Wendy McAleer and Gio; Mya Scott and Lottie.

1m

No double clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 26 September.

This will also be the fourth opportunity for competitors to put points on the board for the 2025 super league!

