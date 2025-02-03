Horse Week: Record entries at Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing

ACTION continued unabated on Saturday for the fourth leg of the incredibly popular Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing Series held at The Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, where there were bumper entries across the board.

Three hundred and sixty five different combinations have now completed almost one thousand activities over the four weeks.

Currently, just one point divides the top two placings on the Leader Board with Zara Reid and Greylands Diamond Girl holding on to top position just ahead of Catherine Cowan and Lady Remarque. Nikki Cullen and Gemstone Ruby are in third place, seven points adrift.

It is very impressive to see the number of underage riders in the top section of this League which is an invaluable training Initiative at the start of the season.

Molly Goodwin riding Otis, clear in the 1m XC. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Huge entries meant the Intro class required a three way divide. Sonya Bloomfield, this week’s ‘Graduate’ judge awarded a joint first placing on a score of 70.8 to Catherine Cowan, riding Lady Remarque and Charlie Watson with Leamore Girl in the ‘A’ section.

Catherine, from Banbridge, has competed on five occasions under Eventing Ireland rules with the 17-year-old Irish Sport Horse, Lady Remarque, and has been posting very consistent results in the Flexi Eventing.

The 12-year-old Dromore school girl, Charlie Watson, is looking forward to her second year of affiliated eventing with her grandfather’s (Mervyn Gibson) eight-year-old Connemara pony, Leamore Girl.

This combination had two wins with Eventing Ireland last year and are the current EI 80 P Grassroots Champions.

Christine Findlay riding Parklodge Over and Under, winners of the Intro B Dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

In the ‘B’ section, judge Vanda Stewart was most impressed with Christine Findlay and her 10-year-old Diarado gelding, Parklodge Over and Under who are certainly proving a force to be reckoned with as the combination have now delivered two wins and a second placing in their three outings in this League.

Also breaking the 70% barrier with a score of 70.5 was HGV Lorry driver, Zara Loftus, on HSH Global High Hopes, whom she describes as ‘an all round pet’. She bought him during lockdown in England and moved with him to Northern Ireland 16 months ago.

She has been extremely busy managing her work and putting in a sand arena herself but thoroughly enjoys hacking, beach rides, hunting and local competitions, when work commitments allow.

David Lee judged a variety of classes on what was an exceptionally busy day for him. Again, as in all three Intro classes, two competitors in each attained in excess of 70%.

Zara Reid riding Greylands Diamond Girl, winners of the Intro C Dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

David reserved his top mark for League Leaders, Zara Reid and Greylands Diamond Girl (77%). They have moved up one spot in dressage in each of the last three legs of the Flexi and are clearly going to be well prepared for the start of the eventing season.

Second place on a score of 73% was last week’s winner, Scarvagh House Stable jockey, Connor McClory riding Vina Buller’s Bestman Bryan. These points together with faultless rounds in both show jumping and cross country secured him the top prize in the Treo Eile Qualifier for the second successive week.

Dressage Ireland Judge, Corey Mawhinney, demonstrated his stamina and concentration when facing a very heavily subscribed Pre Novice class. Competition was tight and standards were high with only two points dividing the top five placings, all of whom scored over 70%.

Hollie Smith took the top spot on her mother, Jenny’s, You Neek, a six-year-old gelding by Diamond Roller who already has a very impressive record, having won the five-year-old Young Event Horse Championship in the RDS last year.

Laura Birley riding Bandit, winners of the Intermediate Dressage. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Lucca Stubington came in fractionally behind on Roundthorn Minnerva (Minnie) an eight-year-old mare owned by Martin and Pauline Wilson. Minnie moved from show jumping and started her eventing career last year where she had four runs including three top five placings.

Denis Currie was a man with a mission on Saturday, requesting an early dressage time to allow him to travel to Dublin for the Ireland VS England Rugby match.

It was success on all fronts as he picked up an victory in the Flexi with Arodstown Aramis on a score of 74%, judged by David Lee, and was delighted to be able to witness Ireland’s victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Following victory in the Pre Novice section last week, Gillian Beale-King decided to move Tullibards Evita (Mino) to the Novice class this week where they claimed the runner up spot on 68%.

David Lee also cast his critical eyes over the six starters in the Intermediate class where Laura Birley rose to the fore with Bandit (67.3) This combination took part in five Internationals last year and completed at 5* level in Pau last October.

Second spot was reserved for eighteen year old Newtownabbey rider, Erin McCrea, with Clinton McCrea’s Eisfee, an eighteen year old Hannovarian mare who represented Ireland in the Junior European Championships with Susan Shanahan back in 2022.

Jessica Simpson riding Shanaghan Solomon, Clear in the 80cm XC. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

This Series of the Baileys Horse Feeds Flexi Eventing continues each week up until 22 February.

Sincere thanks to all the helpers on Saturday for what was an incredibly long but successful day.

FULL RESULTS

Intro ‘A’ (Judge – Sonya Bloomfield):

1. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque & Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl;

2. Isaac McCarthy, Monkey;

3. Heather Champion, Rosie;

4. Molly Goodwin, Otis;

5. Abi Gardner, Blennerville Cavallino.

Intro ‘B’ (Judge – Vanda Stewart):

1. Christine Findlay, Parklodge Over and Under;

2. Zara Loftus, HSH Global High Hopes;

3. Kaiti McCann, Cookie;

4. Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference & Ami Kwasniewska, River;

5. Kerry McGrady, Fonzie.

Intro ‘C’ (Judge – David Lee):

1. Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl;

2. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan;

3. Chloe Thompson, Taffy;

4. Gareth McClean, Simba;

5. Alice salters, Freddie;

6. Suzi McClean, Butter.

Pre Novice (Judge – Corey Mawhinney):

1. Hollie Smith, Roller;

2. Lucca Stubington, Minnie;

3. Katie Robinson, Ophelia Cruise;

4. Elaine O’Connor, Masha;

5. Maya Constable, Pedro;

6. Hannah Blakely, Rock Steady.

Novice (Judge – David Lee):

1. Denis Currie, Troy;

2. Gillian Beale-King, Mino;

3. Sarah O’Shea, Dawn arrival;

4. Erin McCrea, Eisfee;

5. Gillian Beale-King, Harry;

6. Jenna Morton, Estella Great Expectations.

Intermediate (Judge – David Lee):

1. Laura. Birley, Bandit;

2. Erin McCrea, Eisfee;

3. Jaclyn Brackenridge, Comanche Arrow;

4. Kitty Cullen, Friday;

5. Molly O’Connor, Aoife;

6. Andrew Napier, Elsa.

Show Jumping (clear rounds)

70cms:

Ana Goodrich, Chief, Johnny Mulligan, Annabelle, Johnny Mulligan, Arlow, Jonathan West, Sovereign, Molly Reid, Little Me, Nikki Cullen, Lexis Ludo Breezer, Chloe Turkington, Makers, Andrew Napier, George.

80cms:

Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Ellen Cousins, Emily May, Emma Ewing, Emmford Ella, Izzy Napier, Rocky, Jamie-Leigh Mackenzie, Lulu, Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally, Orlagh Massey, Norris, Rosie Strain, Angel, Susan Hunter, A Touch of Magic, Suzi McClean, Butter, Chloe Turkington, Maker, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Violet Campbell, Maverick.

90cms:

Alex Best, Ollie, Andrew Napier, Luca, darcy Faulkner, Bramble, Emily Boyd, charlotte, Freddie Thompson, Honkey Tonkin Ted, Gaby Kirk, Roly, Gill McAreavey, Wells Star Quality, Isaac McCarthy, Monkey, June Burgess, Max, Lucca Stubington, Goofy, Sofie Halcrow, Clonminch Sally, Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep, Rory Lavery, Lola, Rosie Cairns, Paddy, Freya Kennedy, Shanvagh Doonard Delight, Robert Newell, Luna, Luke Campbell, Fred.

1m:

Gill McAreavey, Wells Star Quality, Harry Purdy, Crannaghmore Junior, Katie McKee, Darkies Boy, Wendy Findlay, Pebbles, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, David O’Connor, Orlagh, Ellen Douglas, Garfield, Emer Donaghy, TMS Freedom, David O’Connor, Cara, Gaby Kirk, Roly, Kim Moore, Horse, Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinums Edition, Robyn McFadden, Pyper, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Elaine O’Connor, Masha, David O’Connor, Coco.

1.10m:

Andrew Napier, Elssa, Ellie McDowell, Roscrib Ladybird, Ellie McDowell, Vanderbitt, Laura Birley, Bandit, Laura McClelland, Freda, Pippa Moore, Horse, Rory Clarke, Rosie, David O’Connor, Freya, Kitty Cullen, Bayj, Faith Fitzpatrick, Jerry, Luke Campbell, Wanto, Amber Walsh, AJ.

1.20m:

Rory Clarke, Rosie.

Cross Country (clear rounds)

70cms:

Louise McFarland, Garryduff King Romeo, Molly Reid, Little Me, Nikki Cullen, Lexis Ludo Breezer, Rebecca Miller, Ballygowans Ready Teddy Go, Zara Loftus, HSH Global High Hopes.

80cms:

Anne MacOscar, Russell, Arlene Greenaway, Warrior Bob, Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque, Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan, Ellen Cousins, Emily May, Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay, Grace McIlroy, Millennium Ace, Jane Bruce, Minnie the Minx, Jessica Simpson, Shanaghan Solomon, Karina McVeigh, Cococabana, Kerry Parkhill, Lola, Lynsey Kennedy, Izzey, Robbyn Rice, My Isabella, Scarlett Mackey, High Burren Mist, Jane Richardson, Red Rua, Ami Kwaswiewska, River Dancer.

90cms:

Lesley Coey, Charlie, Sophie Clugston, Spot the Difference, Freddie Thompson, Honkey Tonkin Ted, Molly Goodwin, Otis, Ruth Cousins, Silver Mercury, Jessica Byrne, Carry On Platinum Edition, Darcy Faulkner, Bramble, Michaela Glass, Lurganbane Sally, Anne Killen, Alf, Amy Smyth, Lisross Irish Knight, Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby.

1m:

Charlie Watson, Leamore Girl, Isaac McCarthy, Monkey, Isla Acheson, Marley, Jessica Rogers, Shannaghmore Skys The Limit, Laura Birley, Bandit, Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising, Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep, Zara Reid, Greylands Diamond Girl, Lorna Costelloe, Luna, Gracie Thompson-Logan, Dash.

Treo Eile Qualifier:

1. Connor McClory, Bestman Bryan

2. Heather Champion, Royale Getaway

3. Erin McClernon, Jumper D’Ainay